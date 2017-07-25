Elevate: Helps Train Your Brain

BUY
YAZDI TANTRA
Elevate is a brain training programme designed to improve your attention, speaking skills, vocabulary, computing skills and much more. Each person is provided with his own training programme which improvises as he takes each test. Depending on individual skills and gaps, the programme takes you through various levels of tests. If you do well, you are taken to the next higher level; if not, you are given more practice. The tests are quick and easy and take no more than five minutes each.
 
The more you train with Elevate, the better will be your cognitive skills that are designed to boost productivity, alertness and self-confidence. Users, who train at least three times a week, have reported dramatic gains in productivity and confidence.
 
There is a detailed performance evaluation at the end of each session which elaborates on skills where you need to improve and those which you are good at. A workout calendar keeps you focused and motivated to continue your progress upwards. A truly elevating experience!
 
 

Economy & Nation
Who controls NDTV? No, its not the Roys
Moneylife Digital Team
Updated on 24 July 2017 at 10.20pm to include response from NDTV.
 
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has finally issued a show cause notice to initiate action for the failure of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) to make a public announcement pursuant to the "change of control" following transfer of shares to Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd. This comes at a time when NDTV, which is still run by Dr Prannoy and Radhika Roy, have issued a strong rebuttal to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT)'s judgment with regard to various tax related actions against it.
 
Incidentally, the Business Standard had earlier reported (http://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/sebi-begins-action-in-ndtv-ownership-case-116122600016_1.html), based on Court documents, a SEBI submission to the Delhi High Court on 15 December 2016 in a case relating to NDTV. While SEBI's affidavit showed that the regulator considered the sale of shares by Prannoy and Radhika Roy (15.94% and 16.32%, respectively) as well as those of RRPR Holdings amounted to a change in control in favour of Vishwapradhan Commercial, no further action seems to have been taken. 
 
In a letter from SEBI that has been reviewed by Moneylife, a SEBI manager says that the regulator has issued a show cause notice to Vishwapradhan on 20 December 2016.  The letter says, "…it may be noted that the proceedings against Vishvapradhan under Sections 11(1), 11(4) and 11B of the SEBI Act, and regulations 44 and 45 of the SAST Regulations read with corresponding provisions of Regulations 32 and 35 of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations have been initiated for failure to make public announcement pursuant to change in control in NDTV as required under Regulation 12 read with Regulation 14 of SAST Regulations for which the Show Cause Notice was issued on 20 December 2016".
 
It seems rather strange that SEBI has taken no action on its show cause notice issued in December, since the BSE records as of June 2017 still show the substantial holding of NDTV as follows: Prannoy Roy 15.94%, Radhika Roy 16.32% and RRPR Holdings ltd 29.18%. And yet, the multiple changes in the NDTV holdings have been the subject of court cases and innumerable news reports and are once again in focus after the ruling by the ITAT.
 
 
 
In July 2009, Vishvapradhan gave an interest free loan of Rs350 crore to NDTV's Dr Roy, his wife Radhika Roy and their private holding company RRPR Holding, which was a bailout-cum-takeover in the guise of a loan. Under the agreement signed on 21 July 2009, the Roys were to issue a convertible warrant that equals to 99.9% of the "fully diluted equity share capital of the borrowers (the Roys and RRPR Holdings) at the time of conversion" immediately upon execution of the agreement.  
 
As per the agreement, the Roys and RRPR Holding were to use the loan amount to repay in full a loan availed from ICICI Bank in October 2008. Vishvapradhan also had the right to buy from the borrowers all equity shares at par hold by them in NDTV. However, Vishvapradhan and its affiliate agreed not to purchase any more shares of NDTV to increase their stake for more than 26% without consent from other parties.
 
"The amount of Rs350 crore recorded in the loan agreement is exactly 26% of the valuation of NDTV (at Rs1,346 crore)," says a notice from the Income Tax (I-T) Department issued on 29 January 2016. 
 
But the intrigue does not end with this. A court affidavit of the DG Investigation of the Income Tax (document reviewed by Moneylife) says in 2015 that VCPL "has no business activity and is not a genuine concern. 
 
The I-T notice says, "The loan is contingent upon completion of due diligence of investment of $85 million by NDTV Four Holdings Ltd, Mauritius in NDTV Studios Pvt Ltd and further upon the ability of RRPR to transfer to NDTV and utilise $85 million either by merger of NDTV Studios Pvt Ltd with NDTV or by any other method. ...it is evident that the agreement although titled as loan agreement is actually sale agreement for transfer of controlling rights over NDTV by RRPR to Vishvapradhan for a consideration of Rs403.85 crore."
 
As per a regulatory filing, as on June 2017, Dr Roy holds 15.94%, Ms Roy owns 16.32% and RRPR Holding holds 29.18% stake in NDTV making the promoter group as largest stakeholder with 61.45% stake in the company. This as well documents (seen by Moneylife) and issued by the market regulator and I-T Department and the loan agreement, shows that it is Vishvapradhan and not the Roys that controls NDTV.
 
According to the December 2016 report from the Business Standard  two companies Subhgami Trading and Viswamukh Trading, that hold 50% stake each in Vishwapradhan, shared the same address at Shreeram Mills office in Mumbai. “On 29 August 2009, Subhgami and Vishvamukh sold their shares to Shinano Retail and Teesta Retail, based in Dhobi Talao, Mumbai. After changing hands a couple of times, the ownership of Vishvapradhan is now with a Gurgaon-based company called Nextwave Televentures. Vishvapradhan and Nextwave shared a common mail ID,” the report says. 
 
Update:
Late in the evening we got an email from Dr Roy. We are reproducing below his vitriolic reply to Moneylife’s queries, including his sneering at our journalism.  Further below that, we are reproducing, verbatim, the relevant paragraph from SEBI’s letter dated 21 July 2017 to Sanjay Dutt.
 
Dear Yogesh and Sucheta et al 
 
It is shockingly poor journalism that you gave us 3 hours to respond. And then you went ahead and wrote an article full of lies and inaccuracies. Each of which could have been easily checked and the truth verified. I guess this is to be expected as you hit one low after another low in journalism. 
 
As the matter is subjudice, here is what our lawyers have to say on the matter:
 
*******
 
The entire matter is subjudiced before high court of Delhi in a writ filed by a disgruntled shareholder who is trying to extort money from NDTV . Since the issue is subjudiced we do not want to get into any details suffice it is to say that there has been no change in ownership as alleged and we are still the shareholders and have exercised all rights of a shareholder. 
 
Further no proceedings to our knowledge have been initiated by SEBI as yet . In fact in June 2017 the earstwhile disgruntled shareholder had approached vacation court seeking interim orders on the allegation that there has been a change in control of shares of RRPR in NDTV by transfer to vishwapradhan by Roys . SEBI replied in court by saying that as yet even show cause notice had not been issued to vishwapradhan and the matter was still under scrutiny . Based on that no interim protection was granted by court and the prayer was rejected. 
 
Therefore the allegation that any shares have been transferred to vishwapradhan or any other entity is false and as per SEBI till June 2017 no show cause had been issued to vishwapradhan or any other person till date.
These false allegations are being touted by Sanjay Dutt who wanted 28 crores from NDTV to withdraw all false allegations and when NDTV refused he has started maligning NDTV and it's founder-journalists despite an injunction from mumbai high court . In fact the hollowness of his allegations is apparent from the fact that he has bought several lakh shares in Ndtv just 3 weeks ago.
As mentioned as the matter is subjudiced we cannot give any further details.
 
*******
If you have any journalistic integrity left you will please make all the corrections and quote our lawyer's response in full.
 
Prannoy Roy
 
From SEBI's letter:
“With regard to change in control of NDTV, it may be noted that the proceedings against Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd. under section 11(1), 11(4) and 11(B) of SEBI Act 1992, and regulations 44 and 45 of SAST Regulations, 1997 read with corresponding provisions of regulation 32 and 35 of SEBI with (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 2011 have been initiated for failure to make public announcement pursuant to change in control in NDTV Limited as required under regulation 12 read with regulation 14 of SAST Regulations, 1997 for which show cause notice was issued on December 20, 2016”.

The reader may judge whether we as journalists have done anything wrong in writing a report based on SEBI’s latest letter.  Incidentally, as our report shows, SEBI had already made this point in a court affidavit in December 2016, as reported by Sundaresha Subramaniam of Business Standard. But Dr Roy continues to insist that no show cause notice has been served on him or NDTV.
 
Moneylife has forwarded Dr Roy's letter to Sanjay Dutt, since there are several personal allegations against him. We will publish his rejoinder as and when we receive it.
 
Late in the night, Vikram Chandra who was an integral part of NDTV's international operations, which are the subject of invetigations by Income Tax and Enforcement Department, sent us this email forcefully distancing himself from NDTV.
 
Hi Yogesh,
 
Also, for the record and future reference, please do note that I stepped down as NDTV CEO more than 8 months ago and am not part of executive management. I wouldn't want a mail or message to me to treated as "delivered to NDTV" 
 
Many thanks
 
Vikram 
 
SHEKHAR PYLUR

9 hours ago

Smart sophisticated cheats

Mani Sriram

11 hours ago

There is definitely something fishy in NDTV. Else they would not be so touch and defending themselves so aggressively in the public forum instead of seeking redressal in the courts.

A BANERJEE

13 hours ago

Again, a very timely piece by Moneylife. In addition, it is indeed ludicrous, as reported, that "NDTV, ....have issued a strong rebuttal to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT)'s judgment with regard to various tax related actions against it"! A truly law abiding citizen does not issue rebuttals (in the press/media) to the findings of fact recorded by the statutory authorities in statutory and appellable orders.

Rajeshkrishna Bajpai

In Reply to A BANERJEE 6 hours ago

" DR" PRANOY ROY

Anand Vaidya

16 hours ago

NDTV teaching MoneyLife about honesty and ethics in journalism? irony just died...

Sunil Rebello

1 day ago

THIS IS HOW FAKE NEWS FLOURISHES

the news channels are owned by fake entities.

during the 2016 US of A elections, TRUMP the master of fake news was finalizing a deal to buy a news in the US

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex on an Uptrend- Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Monday and closed with gains over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
The key equity indices -- the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty -- traded at record highs during the mid-afternoon session on Monday, with the wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) trading close to the 10,000-level. According to market observers, investors' sentiments were boosted by hopes of healthy quarterly results from index heavyweights such as Ambuja Cements and HDFC Bank, and buying in consumer durables, banking, IT (information technology)  and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks. On the NSE, there were 807 advances, 860 declines and 308 unchanged. Reliance Industries hit new all-time high, with shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led firm up as much as 2.4%.
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday introduced a bill under which the Centre may authorise the Reserve Bank of India to direct banks to initiate recovery proceedings against loan defaulters. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill will replace an ordinance that earlier enabled this.  
 
The recovery proceedings would be under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 that provides for a time-bound process to resolve defaults. The S & P BSE Bankex closed at 27,634.67, up 0.50% on the BSE.
 
With global economic recovery remaining on track on the back of better performing emerging economies, growth in India is expected to pick up further in 2017 and 2018, the IMF has said. "Growth in India is forecast to pick up further in 2017 and 2018, in line with the April 2017 forecast," the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on Monday. "Pick-up in global growth anticipated in the April World Economic Outlook remains on track," the IMF report said. "While activity slowed following the currency exchange initiative, growth for 2016 -- at 7.1% -- was higher than anticipated due to strong government spending and data revisions that show stronger momentum in the first part of the year," it said, referring to India's demonetisation measure as well as to the base year revisions in GDP calculations made by the Central Statistics Office. "Growth out-turns in the first quarter of 2017 were higher than the April WEO forecasts in large emerging and developing economies. “Inflation in advanced economies remains subdued and generally below targets; it has also been declining in several emerging economies such as Brazil, India and Russia," it added. Market analysts forecast a long term bull market in Indian stock markets based on projected growth in the Indian economy over the next two years.
 
Financial services major Reliance Capital on Monday said its shareholders have approved the demerger scheme for Reliance Home Finance. According to the company, the demerger scheme -- which will facilitate in the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance -- was approved by 99.59%  votes in favour of the "Scheme of Arrangement" at the Tribunal-convened General Shareholders Meeting held on Monday. "The demerger will facilitate the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance on the stock exchanges in the next few months," said Anmol Ambani, ED, Reliance Capital. "The proposal will unlock substantial value for our shareholders, who will be allotted one share free of cost in Reliance Home Finance for every share held in Reliance Capital," he added. As per the scheme, Reliance Capital will hold 51% stake in Reliance Home Finance, and will be adequately capitalised to grow the lending book multi-fold in the next 18 months. Reliance Capital shares closed at Rs650.30, down 0.02% on the BSE.
 
Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland on Monday said that it has bagged an order for 3,019 buses worth Rs650 crore. According to the company, the order has come from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). "This order, one of the largest from a state transport undertaking for a single OEM (original equipment manufacturer), would be executed in the current financial year, which would help Ashok Leyland in furthering its leadership position in buses," the company said in a statement. Ashok Leyland shares closed at Rs104.05, up 0.87% on the BSE.
 
State-run Vijaya Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a Rs255 crore net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2017-18, registering a 57% annual growth from Rs162 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, net profit grew 25% from Rs204 crore a quarter ago. Operating profit for the quarter under review (Q1) also zoomed 64% annually to Rs753 crore from Rs459 crore in the like period a year ago but only 7% sequentially from Rs703 crore a quarter ago. "Total income, however, grew 6.5% yearly to Rs3,510 crore in Q1 from Rs3,295 crore in the same period year ago and was flat sequentially (0.14%) from Rs3,505 crore quarter ago," said the bank in a statement here. The bank's provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs) shot up 63 per cent annually to Rs411 crore in Q1 from Rs253 crore in the like period a year ago and 19% sequentially from Rs345 crore a quarter ago. CASA deposits increased 30% annually to Rs36,318 crore, with Current Accounts forming Rs7,998 crore and Saving Accounts Rs28,320 crore during the quarter under review. "Focus on assets quality resulted in net NPA declining marginally to 5.24% from 5.42% a year ago," added the statement. Vijaya Bank shares closed at Rs72.70, down 0.82% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

