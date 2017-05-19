BUY
ED registers money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram
IANS
19 May 2017
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, on the basis of a corruption case filed by the CBI earlier this week, officials said.
 
"We have registered a case against Karti Chidambaram under charges of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," an ED official told IANS.
 
The ED action comes in the wake of the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday under offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, taking gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct. 
 
In the FIR Karti is alleged to have got Rs 3.5 crore from INX media, now 9X media, for helping it in the clearance of a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) proposal when his father was Finance Minister. 
 
The FIPB clearance was given to Mumbai-based INX Media when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea, both accused in Sheena Bora murder case. 
 
The FIR does not mention the name of former Minister Chidambaram, though it states that he had cleared the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval for Rs 4.62 crore Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the FIPB meeting on May 18, 2007.
 
Karti left for London two days after the CBI registered a case against him. His father has said he will return soon. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
We're No. 1! No, We're No. 1!
TruthInAdvertising.org
19 May 2017
Are networks being upfront about their upfront week ads?
 
TruthInAdvertising.org
Like it or not, we are living in a ratings-obsessed world. And nowhere was that more evident on Monday than in the business section of The New York Times, where two major networks competed in a marketing game of numbers soup. 
 
There, both NBC and CBS laid claim to having the No. 1 drama and No. 1 broadcast news program, among other top shows, in full-page print ads that were separated by only three turns of the paper. Here’s how the one-upmanship looked side by side.
 
Alex Weprin, a senior editor at Politico, made the initial discovery, congratulating both networks in a tweet that garnered some equally sarcastic responses.
 
 
All joking aside, who’s really No. 1? TINA.org asked both networks why they are the top dog and the other is the runt of the litter. A CBS spokesman said it depends who’s watching. Across viewers of all ages, CBS gets the most eyeballs, he said. But among adults 18-49, NBC has the advantage.
 
Take the No. 1 drama claim. Last year, 5 million more people tuned in to watch “NCIS” than “This Is Us.” But two million more adults in the 18-49 age bracket turned on “This Is Us” than “NCIS.” In other words, there are a lot of people in their 50s and older watching “NCIS,” unless the show has really caught fire among teens, which is doubtful.
 
An NBC spokeswoman confirmed that the network’s No. 1 ratings relate to the 18-49 demographic, which in the ad is disclosed in loads of the fine print as “(A18-49).”
 
In regard to the simultaneous running of the ads, both networks said it’s upfront week, when broadcasters present their lineups to advertisers. In fact, the ads are more for advertisers than consumers, the NBC spokeswoman said.
 
However you look at it, the real winner here may be The New York Times, which was able to generate revenue from two competing networks on the same day.
 
Find more of our coverage on TV here.
 

Economy & Nation
Why Do Government Companies Charge for Cashless Transactions?
Abhay Datar
19 May 2017
The ‘note-bandi’ era is over and the new mantra now is ‘go cashless’ or ‘go digital’. But...
