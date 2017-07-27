ED registers FIR against Lalu Prasad, family

Nifty, Sensex Give Up Day’s Gains – Thursday closing report

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were trending higher. The major indices of the Indian stock markets shot up in the morning and then fell sharply from another all-time high and ended flat. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

The key Indian equity indices continued to reach record highs on Thursday on the back of political developments in the country and intense buying in the banking sector. According to market observers, healthy buying in index heavyweights such as HDFC and HDFC Bank, coupled with positive global cues and expectations of healthy quarterly results, buoyed investors' sentiments. However, profit booking in sectors such as consumer durables, healthcare and metal stocks capped gains. Today was also the day for July derivatives expiry and hence volatility was higher. On the NSE, there were 473 advances, 1,192 declines and 298 unchanged.

The global cues have not been affecting the markets much because the local factors are strong. One of the reasons is the political development, because the ruling party has become stronger, pointed out market analysts, after Nitish Kumar walked back into the fold of National Democratic Alliance and formed a new government in Bihar, jointly with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The state-owned ONGC has stepped up exploration activities in Tripura to unearth more gas to set up a fertilizer plant and to augment power generation, an official said. "Currently total drilling rig strength has been increased to seven and one more rig will be deployed soon to step up the exploration of gas in Tripura," Oil and Natural Gas Corp's Executive Director S.C. Soni told the media here on Wednesday evening. He said: "Until September last year, only three drilling rigs were operational in Tripura. Of the seven rigs, four are owned by ONGC and three are chartered." Soni said the company has targeted to explore five MMSCMD (Million Metric Standard Cubic metre per day) by mid-2018 while it has the potential to produce around 4.3-4.5 MMSCMD from 76 wells. "The exploration of additional gas is required to set up a fertilizer plant in north Tripura and to supplement generation of electricity." The ONGC has planned to set up a Rs5,000 crore fertiliser plant in northern Tripura in association with the state government and Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, a Rajasthan-based company. The company’s shares closed at Rs162.60, down 0.85% on the NSE.

Public sector banks in Maharashtra have finally started disbursing the emergency aid of Rs10,000 - promised by the state government on June 11 - for the eligible nine million farmers, a top official said on Thursday. "The work has begun in full swing after a meeting of the Bankers Committee last week. Till now, around 7,000 farmers have been given Rs10,000. We are confident that by next week the work will be completed," the Pune-based Maharashtra Cooperation Commissioner Vijay Zade told IANS. The development came after the issue was first highlighted by IANS (July 22) on the massive delays in disbursing the Rs10,000 immediate aid as part of the comprehensive farm loans waiver scheme announced on June 11 by the state government. According to the latest official figures, a total of 6,990 farmers have been disbursed Rs6,74,99,000 from district cooperative banks, rural banks and nationalised banks. Bank Nifty closed at 24,908.15, up 0.96% on the NSE.

Global software major HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a Rs2,171 crore consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2017-18, registering 6.1% annual growth from Rs2,047 crore in the like period year ago but 6.6% lower sequentially from Rs2,326 crore a quarter ago. In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the IT major said consolidated revenue from operations was 7.2% up annually to Rs12,149 crore for the quarter under review (Q1) from Rs11,337 crore in the same period an year ago but flat (0.8%) sequentially from Rs12,053 crore quarter ago. Operating margin for the fiscal (FY 2018) is expected to be 19.5%-20.5% with the dollar at Rs65.50. The company’s shares closed at Rs899.00, up 0.71% on the NSE.

The US Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rates unchanged as expected amid soft inflation. But the central bank signalled that it would begin shrinking its balance sheet "relatively soon". "The Committee expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalisation programme relatively soon, provided that the economy evolves broadly as anticipated," Xinhua news agency quoted the Fed's policy-making committee as saying. The Fed's balance sheet has ballooned to nearly $4.5 trillion following three rounds of quantitative easing programmes to withstand the impact of the 2008 global financial crisis. As the US economy is back on track for steady growth, Fed policymakers are preparing to unwind its crisis-era policies to avoid igniting inflation pressures or pumping up asset bubbles. Steady interest rates are likely to encourage investors into a long term bullish market.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: