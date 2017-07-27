BUY
ED registers FIR against Lalu Prasad, family
IANS
27 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money-laundering case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife, younger son, and others regarding the upkeep of two IRCTC hotels during his term as Railway Minister, an official said on Thursday.
 
The agency filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following registration of a first information report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 5. 
 
The official said the ED will investigate the case against Lalu Prasad and others since the accused had allegedly generated money through shell companies.
 
The CBI had carried out searches at multiple locations against the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, his family members, and others.
 
"We received an official order regarding the case two days ago. Now, we have filed a PMLA case against Lalu Prasad, his family members, and others on charges of irregularities in the allotment of railway hotels (for upkeep)," an ED official told IANS on the condition of anonymity. 
 
Apart from Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, others named in cases registered by the CBI and the ED include Vijay Kochhar and Vinay Kochhar -- both directors of Sujata Hotels, Delight Marketing company, now known as Lara Projects, and the then Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goel.
 
The CBI said its investigation revealed that the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, as part of the United Progressive Alliance government, handed over the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels in 2006 to a company after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a 'benami' company owned by one Sarla Gupta.
 
The agency filed the case in connection with favours allegedly extended to Sujata Hotels in awarding the contract for the upkeep of the hotels in Ranchi in Jharkhand and Puri in Odisha and receiving premium land as 'quid pro quo'.
 
Sources said the ED may attach the tainted assets during its investigation. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Nifty, Sensex Give Up Day’s Gains – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
27 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were trending higher. The major indices of the Indian stock markets shot up in the morning and then fell sharply from another all-time high and ended flat. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

 

 
The key Indian equity indices continued to reach record highs on Thursday on the back of political developments in the country and intense buying in the banking sector. According to market observers, healthy buying in index heavyweights such as HDFC and HDFC Bank, coupled with positive global cues and expectations of healthy quarterly results, buoyed investors' sentiments. However, profit booking in sectors such as consumer durables, healthcare and metal stocks capped gains. Today was also the day for July derivatives expiry and hence volatility was higher. On the NSE, there were 473 advances, 1,192 declines and 298 unchanged.
 
The global cues have not been affecting the markets much because the local factors are strong. One of the reasons is the political development, because the ruling party has become stronger, pointed out market analysts, after Nitish Kumar walked back into the fold of National Democratic Alliance and formed a new government in Bihar, jointly with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). 
 
The state-owned ONGC has stepped up exploration activities in Tripura to unearth more gas to set up a fertilizer plant and to augment power generation, an official said. "Currently total drilling rig strength has been increased to seven and one more rig will be deployed soon to step up the exploration of gas in Tripura," Oil and Natural Gas Corp's Executive Director S.C. Soni told the media here on Wednesday evening. He said: "Until September last year, only three drilling rigs were operational in Tripura. Of the seven rigs, four are owned by ONGC and three are chartered."  Soni said the company has targeted to explore five MMSCMD (Million Metric Standard Cubic metre per day) by mid-2018 while it has the potential to produce around 4.3-4.5 MMSCMD from 76 wells. "The exploration of additional gas is required to set up a fertilizer plant in north Tripura and to supplement generation of electricity." The ONGC has planned to set up a Rs5,000 crore fertiliser plant in northern Tripura in association with the state government and Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, a Rajasthan-based company. The company’s shares closed at Rs162.60, down 0.85% on the NSE.
 
Public sector banks in Maharashtra have finally started disbursing the emergency aid of Rs10,000 - promised by the state government on June 11 - for the eligible nine million farmers, a top official said on Thursday. "The work has begun in full swing after a meeting of the Bankers Committee last week. Till now, around 7,000 farmers have been given Rs10,000. We are confident that by next week the work will  be completed," the Pune-based Maharashtra Cooperation Commissioner Vijay Zade told IANS. The development came after the issue was first highlighted by IANS (July 22) on the massive delays in disbursing the Rs10,000 immediate aid as part of the comprehensive farm loans waiver scheme announced on June 11 by the state government. According to the latest official figures, a total of 6,990 farmers have been disbursed Rs6,74,99,000 from district cooperative banks, rural banks and nationalised banks. Bank Nifty closed at 24,908.15, up 0.96% on the NSE.
 
Global software major HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a Rs2,171 crore consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2017-18, registering 6.1% annual growth from Rs2,047 crore in the like period year ago but 6.6% lower sequentially from Rs2,326 crore a quarter ago. In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the IT major said consolidated revenue from operations was 7.2% up annually to Rs12,149 crore for the quarter under review (Q1) from Rs11,337 crore in the same period an year ago but flat (0.8%) sequentially from Rs12,053 crore quarter ago. Operating margin for the fiscal (FY 2018) is expected to be 19.5%-20.5% with the dollar at Rs65.50. The company’s shares closed at Rs899.00, up 0.71% on the NSE.
 
The US Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rates unchanged as expected amid soft inflation. But the central bank signalled that it would begin shrinking its balance sheet "relatively soon". "The Committee expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalisation programme relatively soon, provided that the economy evolves broadly as anticipated," Xinhua news agency quoted the Fed's policy-making committee as saying. The Fed's balance sheet has ballooned to nearly $4.5 trillion following three rounds of quantitative easing programmes to withstand the impact of the 2008 global financial crisis. As the US economy is back on track for steady growth, Fed policymakers are preparing to unwind its crisis-era policies to avoid igniting inflation pressures or pumping up asset bubbles. Steady interest rates are likely to encourage investors into a long term bullish market.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

NCW still mum on sexual harassment case; CIC slaps penalty, orders compensation
Vinita Deshmukh
27 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has slapped a penalty of Rs25,000 each on three officers at the National Commission for Women (NCW) and asked it pay a compensation of Rs50,000 to the appellant for not providing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and for failing to take action against erring officials. 
 
Despite a show-cause notice from the CIC, the NCW has not provided information or taken action against the officer. 
 
Last week, Moneylife had highlighted the plight of an RTI applicant, working until recently as Research Assistant Officer at NCW, who was allegedly harassed by her senior colleague, Deputy Secretary VVB Raju, who incidentally is also the First Appellate Authority under the RTI Act in the NCW. (Read: Appellate Authority at NCW is accused of sexual harassment. Is there any hope for the victim?)
 
The RTI applicant, an alleged victim of sexual harassment, had sought file notings, correspondence regarding extension (or non-extension) of contract of her employment, inquiry report instituted against Mr Raju, statements of witnesses, action taken on report, amongst the 16 points of information. As per Section 7 (1) of the RTI Act, 2005, the CPIO was to give the requested information within 48 Hours of the application, However, no information was received. Nor was it given even after 30 days, under Section 6 of the RTI Act.
 
In his order on 20 June 2017, Professor M Sridhar Acharyulu, Central Information Commissioner, noted that when Raju met the RTI applicant, she should have been allowed to inspect the files. He said, “It is not known why NCW office was acting totally against the rights of the appellant and there was not an iota of effort to address her grievance or complaint or problem and why the RTI wing of the NCW has totally blocked the access to information to the appellant. And above all the Member Secretary is silent on her complaint.”
 
Mr Acharyulu has also asked the NCW to give a “token compensation” of Rs50,000 within 15 days. He states, “For the harassment caused by denial and victimising her further for filing complaints and RTI requests, she has to be compensated and provided with the costs, without any prejudice to her right to claim damages under Torts law. She was denied information for more than six months. Till today complete information was not given. It is difficult to calculate exact loss she suffered at the hands of various officers. Hence the Commission awards a token compensation of Rs50,000 and directs the public authority to pay Rs50,000 to the appellant-victim, within 15 days from date of receipt of this order.”
 
Besides, the CIC has imposed a penalty of Rs25,000 on Mr Raju, to be paid in  five monthly instalments. The CIC has directed the member secretary of NCW to recover this amount from Raju’s salary. NCW’s former CPIO, G Nagarajan, has been slapped with a penalty of Rs25,000 for non-compliance. The present CPIO (Raju again) has additionally been punished with Rs25,000 penalty. 
 
The CIC also mentioned that the National Commission for Women’s workplace had an “unhealthy environment”.”
 
The CIC observed that the National Commission for Women has a Constitutional duty to explain reasons for breach of two statutes on sexual harassment and Right to Information in the present case.  
 
The appeal is posted for hearing on 28 August.  
 
Link to the order: CIC/NCFWO/A/2017/135800
 
(Vinita Deshmukh is consulting editor of Moneylife, an RTI activist and convener of the Pune Metro Jagruti Abhiyaan. She is the recipient of prestigious awards like the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting, which she won twice in 1998 and 2005, and the Chameli Devi Jain award for outstanding media person for her investigation series on Dow Chemicals. She co-authored the book, “To The Last Bullet - The Inspiring Story of A Braveheart - Ashok Kamte”, with Vinita Kamte, and is the author of “The Mighty Fall”.) 
 

