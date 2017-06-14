BUY
ED files charge sheet in IDBI-Kingfisher loan default case
IANS
14 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a Special Court here against absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya and others in a Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank loan default case involving the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
 
The development comes a day after a London Court granted Mallya, 61, bail in an extradition case and posted the matter for hearing on July 6.
 
The 57-page charge sheet details the manner in which the loan was approved and subsequently diverted for money-laundering in violation of norms.
 
In March 2016, the ED had registered a complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KFA in the IDBI bank loan case.
 
According to the ED, in October 2009, IDBI granted a short-term loan of Rs 150 crore to KFA, followed by another loan of Rs 750 crore, including a bridge-loan of Rs 200 crore, without adequate collateral and in violation of norms and procedures.
 
The charge sheet is expected to strengthen the Indian government's extradition case against Mallya in the UK.
 
Mallya's company owes around Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of 17 Indian banks. The loan default cases are being probed by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation.
 
Declared an absconder by a Mumbai Special Court, Mallya left the country in March 2016 and has been since living in the UK in self-imposed exile.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Cabinet approves 5% subsidy on short-term farm loan interest
IANS
14 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Against the backdrop of the agrarian unrest in some states, the government on Wednesday decided to extend the 5 per cent interest subsidy on short-term crop loans given to farmers during the current fiscal.
 
The government has earmarked Rs 20,339 crore for this purpose.
 
"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS) for farmers for 2017-18 to help them getting short-term crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh payable within one year at only 4 per cent per annum rate of interest," an official statement said here.
 
The Centre will provide interest subvention of 5 per cent per annum to all prompt payee farmers for such loans raised during 2017-18. "Farmers will thus have to effectively pay only 4 per cent interest. In case farmers do not repay their loan in time, they will be eligible for interest subvention of 2 per cent instead of 5 per cent," it said.
 
The Cabinet decision comes in the midst of protests in some states, particularly in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra where farmers are demanding waiving loans. Six people died in police firing on protestors in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh last week. Two farmers committed suicide in the state on Wednesday.
 
The interest subvention will be given to public and private banks, cooperative banks and regional rural banks on the use of own funds and to the National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for refinance to these rural and cooperative banks.
 
The Interest Subvention Scheme will continue for a year and implemented by NABARD and the Reserve Bank of India, it said.
 
The scheme has been running since 2006-07. During 2016-17, the volume of short-term crop loans raised stood at Rs 6,22,685 crore.
 
Moreover, in order to give relief to small and marginal farmers who would have to borrow at 9 per cent interest for post-harvest storage of farm produce, the government has approved an interest subvention of 2 per cent -- an effective interest rate of 7 per cent for loans up to 6 months.
 
The loans are available to Kisan Credit Card holder small and marginal farmers at an interest subvention of 2 per cent on such storages for up to six months. "This will help the farmers to sell the produce when the market is buoyant, and avoid distress sale."
 
"To provide relief to the farmers affected by natural calamities, the interest subvention of 2 per cent will be provided to banks for the first year on the restructured amount," the statement said.
 
"This institutional credit will help in delinking the farmers from non-institutional sources of credit, where they are compelled to borrow at usurious rates of interest," it said.
 
Since the crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is linked to availing of crop loans, the farmers would stand to benefit from both the farmer-oriented initiatives of the government.
 
All short-term crop loan accounts will be Aadhaar-linked from current year, it said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
RTI activists fighting corruption convicted in a 20-year old false case
Moneylife Digital Team
14 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

A Munsif Magistrate Court at Kishangarh in Rajasthan convicted senior activist Nikhil Dey, Naurtibai, Ram Karan, Babulal and Chotu Lal Malakar, who are fighting corruption using the Right to Information (RTI) Act. All the activists are associated with Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) and were demanding information from the Sarpanch of Harmada panchayat in Rajasthan in May 1998.

In a statement, Aruna Roy from MKSS says, "We are deeply disappointed by the verdict...19 years after the first information report (FIR) was filed, Nikhil, Naurtibai (former Sarpanch of Harmada), Ram Karan, Babulal and Chotu Lal have been convicted in an utterly false case filed by the a corrupt powerful Sarpanch who misused his influence and power and who had himself physically assaulted them for demanding information. This was a case where the activists were fighting for the rights of the poor, through means that were completely within the ambit of the law. The process of this case that has continued for almost two decades, and the final decision, is a body blow to the effort of citizens to fight corruption and stand up for the rights of the citizen. It is a clear case of miscarriage of justice."

The sentence has been suspended pending an appeal to be filed by the four activists in the ADJ Court at Kishangarh in Ajmer district.

MKSS says it will leave no stone unturned to bring out the whole truth of this case, and along with the transparency and accountability movement in the country. "We will not allow vested interests to misuse the law to suppress the voice of people demanding transparency, and demands for justice by the poor," it added.

The decision of the court pertains to an incident, which occurred when the RTI activists made a demand for information from the local Sarpanch in response to large number of complaints of corruption in development works in Harmada Panchayat. MKSS says, "The corruption allegations were against the Sarpanch - Pyarelal - a liquor contractor of the village. These included payments for toilets, Indira Awaas houses, and labour payments for development works, that had not been made to the beneficiaries."

On 6 May 1998, the activists went to ask for information from the Sarpanch of Harmada, carrying with them a letter from the block development officer (BDO). "Since his (Sarpanch's) office was usually closed during working hours, the activists went to his house to deliver the letter from the BDO. It is then that the Sarpanch came out of his house and physically assaulted the activists present."

"Despite this violence, MKSS activists decided not to file an FIR, thinking that Right to Information cannot depend on police cases, and that it had to depend on dialogue with the Sarpanch and the exercise of a legal right under the Panchayati Raj Act. On 6 May 1998, when the activists were assaulted, there was no one apart from the activists and the Sarpanch and his immediate family members present on the spot."

On the same day, Aruna Roy of the MKSS wrote to the Collector noting the incident and asking that the Collector to ensure that information would be given by the Sarpanch.

On the 8 May 1998, the Sarpanch filed an FIR accusing the activists of assaulting him. On the same day, Naurtibai, disturbed by his slurs and violence towards her, had also filed a case against the Sarpanch under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The case filed by the Sarpanch was closed on the 30 June 1998 and for several years, nothing happened. On 5 July 2001, the very same case was revived once again. Since then the case has carried on with the Sarpanch producing false witness, after false witness, it says.

"This case is yet another reminder of the backlash and attack that RTI activists consistently face when challenging entrenched centres of power," MKSS concluded.

