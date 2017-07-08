ED conducts raid at Misa Bharti's places

Print new, old MRP or face jail term: Paswan to manufacturers

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday asked manufacturers to print revised maximum retail price (MRP) along with the old one on their products after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out or face fine/jail sentence.

Addressing a press conference here, Paswan said people are facing some trouble which will last for some days.

"As prices of products have changed after implementation of GST, revised MRP will have to be displayed along with the old one. Those who do not follow it will face strict action," he told reporters here.

At the same conference, a Ministry official said that the violators will be fined Rs 10,000 and additional penalty according to the nature of product. There is a provision of jail sentence as well, he said.

The dual MRP will be applicable till September 30.

He also said that anyone can make inquiry or complaint regarding GST on the Ministry's helpline.

"We are setting up proper redressal mechanism. In addition to our ministry's helpline, we are planning to launch helplines at zonal level. We have asked the Finance Ministry to provide us with one or two experts to deal with GST-related issues. We have written to the Chief Ministers as well," the official said.

He also said that the manufacturers have been asked to display product details in bigger font size.

"Consumers should be able to easily read the details, be it manufacturer's name, date of manufacturing, import date, MRP, expiry date. It will applicable to e-commerce companies as well," he said.

He added that medical equipment under PCA (patient-controlled analgesia) will have to be sold with MRP printed on them.

