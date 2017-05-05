BUY
ED attaches over Rs 33 crore property of Shekhar Reddy, others
IANS
05 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 33.74 crore of businessman J.Shekhar Reddy and his associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
 
In a statement issued here, it said the provisional attachment is in connection with case of exchangeing old or demonetised for new notes.
 
The ED said it is conducting investigation under PMLA against Reddy and others based on the cases registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against them in relation to the seizure of about Rs 34 crore of new currency notes from them by the Income Tax department.
 
According to ED, on examination under PMLA, Reddy had stated that cash seized by the Income Tax department belongs to his SRS mining company and admitted that it was unaccounted money.
 
"He has not divulged the actual source of new currencies other than stating that it is from the sand mining business," ED said.
 
The ED said Reddy's associate Srinivasulu had stated that he used to receive money from SRS mining and used part of it to be converted into gold bars through Premakumar as per Reddy's instructions.
 
Remaining cash was kept at various premises and the same was earlier recovered and seized by Income Tax department.
 
However, Srinivasulu has not divulged the modus operandi of converting old currencies in to new currencies, the ED said.
 
Investigations revealed that the demonetised currencies are converted to new through various persons on commission basis.
 
On reasonable belief that the seized new currencies to the tune of Rs 33,74,92,000 are proceeds of crime, the same were provisionally attached under the provisions of PMLA, said the ED, adding that further investigations are in progress.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Is the two-section ordinance key to India’s bulging NPA crisis?
Vinod Kothari
05 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The much-awaited ordinance, expected to make a tangible impact on India’s crisis of piling non-performing assets (NPA), was signed into law by the President on 5 May 2017. The Ordinance, consisting of barely two sections, makes amendments to the regulatory framework of banking in India, the Banking Regulation Act. After reading the law, one is forced to ask if this is what was holding up the resolution of NPA crisis in the country. Did it actually have to take all this time?
 
Preamble to the Ordinance
The Preamble to the Ordinance, which is supposed to set the backdrop and refer to the objectives of passing the law, makes several sweeping statements. For example, it starts by saying that the stressed assets in the country have reached unacceptably high levels and urgent measures are required for their resolution.
 
It thereafter refers to the Insolvency and Bankrutpcy Code, 2016 (IBC) as the law that is intended to ensure timely resolution of defaults under the adjudicatory supervision of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Now the crux of the Ordinance lies in the third para of the Preamble, which seems to suggest that effective use of the process of the IBC can be done by empowring the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to give instructions to banks with regard to using the IBC process. Therefore, it seems that the primary focus of the Ordinance is that the RBI will be authorised to give directions, either generally by way of a structured direction, or specifically in case of particular borrowers, or particular class of borrowers, to direct banks to do filings under the IBC.
 
Provisions of the Ordinance
The tiny-sized Ordinance has only one operating section, making amendments by inserting two sections in the Banking Regulation Act. Section 35AA authorises the Central Government to authorise the RBI to give directions to the banks to make use of the IBC process. 
 
The second provision, inserted by way of section 35AB, authorises the RBI to give directions from time to time for resolution of stressed assets of banks. Another provision in the same section empowers RBI to specify one or more committees to give advice to banking companies, in the matter of resolution of NPAs.
 
Critically assessing the need for either of these two provisions, one wonders whether these purely intuitive provisions were actually required, and was it the absence of such generalised powers, which, as a matter of fact, no one would have actually questioned, was the root cause of the country’s NPA crisis.
 
For example, section 35AA seems to suggest that it was necessary for the Central Government to authorise the RBI to give directions to particular banks for initiating the process of insolvency resolution under the IBC. As a matter of fact, several banks have already initiated IBC process for many borrowers.  If the RBI had to give any directions, whether by way of a generalised guidance or specific directions for particular borrowers or categories of borrowers, the existing general power under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act is wide enough to empower the RBI. In fact, it is in pursuance of this generalised power that the RBI has been coming out, from time to time, with directions for resolution of NPAs. There have been several such directions already – such as the corporate debt restructuring (CDR) norms, strategic debt restructuring (SDR) or the scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets (S4A).
 
In fact, looking at the language of section 35AA, the Central Government has assumed a sort of trigger power, because the section seems to say that the Central Government will authorise the RBI to make use of the powers under this section. 
 
Same goes with section 35AB. The power to give directions with respect to resolution of stressed assets has been inherent in the generalised power under section 35A – which is how directions have been given over the years.
 
Experience with IBC process 
The Ordinance seems to give a new relevance to the IBC process for resolution of NPAs. The IBC process was initiated barely four months back. While there are over a hudred references already, there is not even a single case of a successful resolution so far. Experience with similar process in other countries (creditors ‘voluntary arrangement in the UK or Chapter 11 in the US) have worked mostly as pre-packs, that is, a pre-arrangement between a potential acquirer and the lenders, whereby the acquirer puts in money needed for resolution for stake in the target company. 
 
The process of resolution under the IBC needs consent from 75% of creditors. That is also the consent required under the Joint Lenders’ Forums (JLFs) of banks. The only difference between JLFs and the IBC process is that the latter works under a statutory platform, and is time bound.  However, there are no success stories so far under the IBC. Therefore, the Ordinance pinning hopes of revival on the IBC mechanism is perhaps overly optimistic.
 
The Ordinance may just create the right mix of legal powers and the power of direction. The actual resolution lies in aggressive implementation of resolution cases. While IBC may potentially be an effective tool, the 75% voting threshold may simply make decision-making in creditors’ committees difficult, and may, therefore, willy-nilly put companies on to the liquidation path. It would be necessary to wait for some experience of the IBC resolution process before leaning on it too much. 
 
(Vinod Kothari is a chartered accountant, trainer and author. Mr Kothari, through his firm, Vinod Kothari and Company, is also engaged in the practice of corporate law for over 25 years.) 

COMMENTS

GLN Prasad

4 hours ago

Damp squib ?

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Up to 2-year ban proposed on unruly passengers
IANS
05 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The government on Friday announced draft rules for a national no-fly list that proposes a flying ban from three months to two years or beyond for unruly passengers on domestic flights.
 
Civil Aviation Minster Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey sought consulations from public and the industry stakeholders over the draft policy guidelines.
 
According to the proposed rules, airlines can impose a ban on an unruly passenger in the time range of three months to two years or beyond depending upon the level of misbehaviour.
 
"We have put instances of unruly behaviour into three categories," Choubey told reporters.
 
"Level 1 represents unruly behaviour such as verbal harassment, physical gestures... Level 2 includes physically unruly behaviour such as pushing, kicking, inappropriately touching," he said.
 
Level 3 will be "life threatening" behaviour of a passenger such as damage to aircraft operating system, physical violence like choking or murderous attempt or assault to flight compartment, he said.
 
Choubey said for level 1, unruly passengers would be suspended for three months, for level 2 suspension would for six months and for level 3 it would be for two years or beyond.
 
He said the proposal also provided an appeal provision for passengers. 
 
Every airline will be asked to have a three-member committee that would look into the complaint filed by the crew and a decision on the ban should be taken within 10 days of the complaint.
 
The set of draft guidelines followed Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad's misbehaviour with an Air India employee in March. Gaikwad was barred from flying by all domestic airlines before the ban was revoked.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

