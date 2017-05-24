BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
ED arrests Vendhar movies producer in Rs91 crore MBBS scam
IANS
24 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has arrested B. Madan, producer of Chennai-based film production and distribution company Vendhar movies, for cheating people of Rs 91 crore on the pretext of providing admission in medical college in 2016.
 
Madan was arrested on Tuesday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following his day-long questioning at the ED office here.
 
"He allegedly cheated over 100 parents of Rs 91 crore in the guise of providing admission to their wards in medical seats in Chennai-based SRM Group of Institutions," an ED official said.
 
The official said the ED registered a money laundering case against Madan and others based on the FIR lodged by Tamil Nadu Police last year.
 
The police in its FIR has mentioned that Madan collected several crores of money in the guise of admission into SRM Medical College and then absconded.
 
"About 133 parents have filed complaints against Madan," the official said.
 
Madan was finally arrested by Tamil Nadu Police in November last year and then released on bail after spending some time in jail.
 
Madan in his statements had initially admitted that he collected about Rs 91 crore from over 100 parents for admission in MBBS and Post Graduation seats in SRM Medical College, the official said.
 
He however claimed that he had paid those amounts on weekly basis to SRM Management.
 
The management denied of receiving any amount and said the college followed a prescribed procedure for admissions, and Madan had no role in the admission process.
 
Madan has acquired several properties during this period, said the official, but did not reveal the source of funds.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
Moody's downgrades China's credit rating
IANS
24 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Moody's Investors Services on Wednesday downgraded China's credit rating to A1 from Aa3 citing concerns about the country's growing debt, for the first such rating downgrade by the American agency in twenty five years.
 
"Moody's expects that economy-wide leverage will increase further over the coming years. The planned reform programme is likely to slow, but not prevent, the rise in leverage," Moody's said in a statement here.
 
"The importance the authorities attach to maintaining robust growth will result in sustained policy stimulus, given the growing structural impediments to achieving current growth targets. Such stimulus will contribute to rising debt across the economy as a whole," it said.
 
The US ratings agency also changed its outlook for China to stable from negative on the basis of balanced risks.
 
The statement said the downgrade reflected expectations that China's financial strength would "erode somewhat over the coming years, with the economy-wide debt continuing to rise as potential growth slows".
 
China's economy grew at the rate of 6.7 per cent in 2016, as compared with 6.9 per cent in the previous year.
 
While the Chinese government budget deficit in 2016 was at around three per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), Moody's expected the government's debt would rise toward 40 per cent of GDP by 2018 and 45 percent by the end of the decade.
 
It also expected contingent and indirect liabilities to rise due to the policy bank loans, bonds issued by Local Government Financing Vehicles and other state-owned enterprises' investments.
 
Moody's also said the economy-wide debt of the government, households and non-financial companies would rise, as economic activity tends to be financed with debt in the absence of a sizeable equity market.
 
In this regard, the report noted that the financial sector in China remained underdeveloped despite recent reforms.
 
"Pricing of risk remains incomplete, with the cost of debt still partly determined by assumptions of government support to public sector or other entities perceived to be strategic," it said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Public Interest
Quitting Twitter, says Sonu Nigam after Abhijeet's account suspended
IANS
24 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday announced he will quit Twitter and has urged all "logical and sensible patriots" to do the same, following the suspension of singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's micro-blogging account.
 
"I quit Twitter today in defiance of this one sided sham," Sonu Nigam tweeted.
 
He said: "One could disagree with Abhijeetda's language but isn't Shehla's accusation that BJP has a sex racket, provocation enough to supporters?"
 
"If his account is deleted, why not her? And the other morons who hurl... abuses to every achiever?" he asked.
 
Twitter on Tuesday suspended the account of Abhijeet over sexist and offensive remarks, which stirred up a storm online.
 
In a series of tweets, Abhijeet abused some women users, particularly JNU student-activist Shehla Rashid, following which Twitter took the action.
 
When Shehla openly discussed about sex scandals involving BJP leaders, she was "abused by Abhijeet and hundreds of Sanghi trolls".
 
In reply to her statement, Abhijeet had tweeted: "There is a rumour she took money in advance for two hours and didn't satisfy the client. Big racket."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More