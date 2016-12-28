ED arrests Kotak Mahindra Bank manager

AIBEA & AIBOA demand CBI enquiry in cash seizures and source of leakage

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have demanded an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incidents of seizures of large amounts of new currency notes and its source of the leakage of this money. The bank unions on Wednesday are holding demonstrations across the country demanding adequate supply of cash to banks and thus to common citizens.

CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary of AIBEA told Moneylife, "The frequent news that huge amount of new currency notes are detected with some big people is creating suspicion on bank staff. Ordinary bank branches or staff cannot do this because they have been supplied with limited cash and the computer system will not permit such a huge withdrawal. Therefore, the CBI must investigate other sources from where the cash is being disbursed."

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supplies notes through its currency chest to banks and to contractors of automatic teller machines (ATMs). While banks, who manage their own ATM network, have had to manage within the cash they receive from currency chest, there is no information on cash received by private contractors of ATMs. The RBI is also not providing details of cash supplied to each bank or bank branch and to ATM contractors. Why there is no transparency?" he said.

According to the union leader, while banks have to maintain a record of each rupee, the same cannot be said to be true for private contractors of ATMs. "Even today, there are over one lakh ATMs across the country that have no cash or that are non-functional for reasons best known to them. If the contractors are receiving cash from RBI chest, where that money is going? Why there is no cash in all ATMs? I think this may be the missing link from where huge amounts of new currency notes are going out. It needs to be probed by the CBI. Also they should ask the persons, who were arrested with the cash, about the source from where they received money," Mr Venkatachalam says.

When contacted, an official from the central bank refused to comment on the allegations made by Mr Venkatachalam, saying, “RBI does not comment on speculations.” We will update this article, if we receive any further comment from RBI.

On 8 November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs500 and Rs1,000 currency notes with an aim to curb black money, removing fake notes and curtail activities of terrorists. AIBEA says, currency notes worth Rs14 lakh crore were banned and withdrawn from circulation with the hope that a bulk of it that is black money will be stuck up and removed from the economy. However, we observe that virtually entire money has come back to the Banks belying all their expectations, it added.

"One wonders where the black money has gone," AIBEA says, adding, "But people know that black money in hard cash is a negligible portion of the black wealth and this measure was not going to eradicate black money in any big way. Unless fundamental steps are taken to prevent creation of black money, demonetisation alone will not help."

Lauding efforts taken by bank staff during the demonetisation drive, Mr Venkatachalam says bank employees and officers have risen to the occasion and done their extraordinary best to serve people in trying circumstances, but their woes and problems continue unabated. "There is acute shortage of cash supply to bank branches by RBI. Majority of the ATMs are still non-functional or empty without cash. There is unusual rush of customers inside bank branches but inadequate supply of cash is forcing the branches to deny even withdrawal of the permitted Rs24,000 per week to own customers. So customers are angry and irritation is shown to bank staff for no fault of them," he added.

According to the union leader, banks have become target for the successive governments. He says, "In fact, we feel that banks across the country have become extension counter of the government. Be it opening new accounts, distributing subsidy or demonetisation, banks are being put to the task by the government. But what about banks' own business? At present, loan recoveries across banks have come to a standstill. Banks have money but cannot lend it, as there is no manpower. So how will bank earn income and then share it in the form of interest on deposits to own customers?"

Here are the demands made by AIBEA and AIBOA to the government and RBI...

• Ensure supply of adequate cash to all Banks and Branches

• Restore all ATMs without further delay

• Stop favouritism in supply of cash to Banks

• Ensure transparency in supply of cash to Banks

• If RBI is not able to supply adequate cash to Banks, then decision should be taken to suspend cash transactions in the bank branches till sufficient cash is supplied to Banks.

• Announce CBI Enquiry on instances of huge new currency notes with some big persons when branches are starved of cash

• Compensation to family of general public, bank customers and bank staff who lost their lives recently due to demonetisation episode

• Ensure safety and protection of bank employees and officers by maintaining law and order in all bank branches to prevent harassment of bank staff

• Proper compensation to employees and officers for their extra work/ late sitting done in the last more than a month