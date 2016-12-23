BUY
EC delists 255 parties existing on paper
IANS
23 December 2016
The Election Commission (EC) has delisted 255 political parties that existed only on paper and has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to initiate appropriate action, if necessary.
 
None of these parties have ever contested a local body, assembly or Lok Sabha election since 2005, the EC found out while reviewing the records of unrecognised parties registered with it.
 
Although the EC does not have a direct power to cancel the registration of a political party, it exercised its powers under Section 29A of the Representation of People Act 1951, whereby it can take back the symbol of a party. 
 
Interestingly, the addresses given by some of these parties include Union Home Minister's present residence, and lawyer's chambers at Patiala House courts.
 
A party called All India Progressive Janata has given 17, Akbar Road as its address. This is currently the official residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Another party by the name Pavitra Hindustan Kaazhagam gave its address as 11, Harish Chandra Mathur Lane, which is the office of Jammu and Kashmir CID. 
 
Similarly, the Akhil Bharatiya Dastkar Morcha and Rashtiya Yuva Loktantrik Party provided chamber number 187 and chamber 461 respectively at Patiala House courts as their addresses. 
 
"The Election Commission of India has so far deleted the names of 255 political parties from the list of registered un-recognised political parties maintained by the Commission under the Section 29A and and para 17 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. 
 
"This is for your information and necessary action if any, in view of the provisions of Section 29B and 29C of R.P Act, 1951," the EC wrote in a letter to CBDT. 
 
The EC said that it has decided to review the cases of the unregistered unrecognised political parties "which do not set up any candidate at any of the general elections to the house of the people and/or state legislative assemblies held during the period from the year 2005 to 2015 as per the Commission's record" in order to consider whether they continue to exist and function from the registered office addresses available in the records of the Commission.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
'Single cash payments over Rs2 lakh need to be reported'
IANS
23 December 2016
On the requirement for reporting cash payments exceeding Rs 2 lakh for sale of goods or services, the government on Friday clarified that the rule applies only to single transactions, which are not required to be aggregated for the purpose.
 
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has clarified that reporting requirements as per the rules are applicable when a single transaction involves receipt of cash payment exceeding Rs2 lakh for sale of goods or services, signifying that no aggregation is required, a Union Finance Ministry release here said.
 
"Any person who is liable for audit under section 44AB of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, is required to furnish a statement in respect of transaction relating to receipt of cash payment exceeding Rs 2 lakh for sale of goods or service," it said
 
"Doubts were raised if such transactions are required to be aggregated for reporting.
 
"CBDT has clearly indicated that the said transactions did not require aggregation and the reporting requirement under SFT (Statement of Financial Transactions) for this purpose is on receipt of cash payment exceeding Rupees Two Lakh for sale of goods or services per transaction," it added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
The demon of demonetisation
Dr B Yerram Raju
23 December 2016
In recent RBI history, some highlights: smooth transition to Basel regulations and efficient monetary policy under Bimal Jalan and Rangarajan, global aplomb post-recession under YV Reddy, preventing hyperinflation by Subbarao and taming of the NPAs by Raghuram Rajan. These achievements have put the RBI in prime position among central banks of the world. But the utter lack of planning and monumental mismanagement post-demonetisation by the same institution have tarnished its image.  
 
Banking operations other than currency operations in the country have almost come to a halt, barring exceptions. Credit is on a downturn. All the rating agencies, including Nomura, have down-rated the economic growth. The road to recovery sans GST is going to be difficult.
 
The 59 circulars on demonetisation in 40 days reflect the lack of sensitivity in the currency management risks. The bank’s best talent has been put to worst use and, worse still, fraudsters raised their ugly heads in a regulatory institution known for its integrity. The RBI may have been faulted now and then for untimely decisions or incongruent instructions in certain areas but its integrity was never questioned.
 
Disasters never come singly. There is a disaster management manual for natural calamities like cyclones, floods, typhoons, earthquake and droughts. Such disasters are managed after the event. They manage us instead of us managing them. It takes a few years for the economy to recover from a cyclone, but in the case of floods, the silt turns the next crop a bumper one. This economic disaster of demonetisation has been programmed to look like a flood but has turned into a cyclone.
 
There is no manual on risk management for demonetisation risks. In fact, every circular/ notification/ direction issued by the RBI is supposed to be vetted by the risk management group. But the circulars issued post-demonetisation indicated there was no assessment of risks. Even if the top officials of the Finance Ministry, Government of India, or the PMO had advised a particular course of action it is the responsibility of the RBI to stand up and explain the risks of such a decision. This did not happen, resulting in chaos.
 
Had the RBI insisted on 4-day holiday for banks instead of one day – and we had a number of such holidays when festivals joined Saturday and Sunday -- the banks would have had time to plan their operations. Second, the RBI releasing higher volumes of new currency to digitised banks such as ICICI, HDFC, Axis, Stanchart, CITI and a smaller release for retail cash-driven customer public sector banks (PSB) and smaller private banks, speaks of the failures in currency risk management.
 
Some PSBs followed suit. Some bank branches with high profile customers, who normally use internet banking for 90 percent of transactions, were doled out Rs24,000 per week while retail customers were languishing in queues either for exchange or withdrawal, some even losing their lives. RBI could not even question them. 
 
Had the RBI examined the risks of release of Rs2,000 notes it would not have done so. Second, post demonetisation when recalibration of the ATMs was ordered, it would have done it for only lower denominations, as ATMs are meant for short term cash requirements of people. The limits for such withdrawals could have been restricted to Rs2,000 per person during the first fortnight and, with improvement in new currency inflows, it could have been raised to Rs5000. ATM operation risks were not examined by the RBI.
 
The ICUs of most top corporate hospitals are networked and can be remotely controlled. An application in US or UK or Australia can kill an influential patient in India ICU or elsewhere and that is the level to which disruptive technologies are traversing. After all, the fungible money in plastic or cloud can be manoeuvred much easier.  
 
When it comes to the question of transforming the economy into cashless economy, RBI could have put in a white paper on cyber risks quickly. Today, when the entire data is cloud managed, and when the more digitised economies like the US are turning to cash economy as a safer mode, RBI could have mapped the risks of each digitised instrument and prepared the models that would suit the digitised Indian economy. It should have given the road map for a less cash economy even before the Prime Minister latched up to the idea. 
 
The charm of mobile smart phone dishing out cash in air for a 47% illiterate economy holds immense possibility of easy theft/misuse/abuse of M-Pin or password to such of them. The economy has seen new currency of Rs2,000 in billions caught in seizures within a month after its release. Is it difficult for such persons to penetrate the plastic economy? The growing cybercrime rate clearly indicates imminent disaster.
 
For proper foresight, hindsight is important. Reversing the damage done to the stables of RBI needs a dedicated team and the ability to listen to its sound advice, sooner than later. History would never excuse the present Governor of RBI for his leadership failure of a phenomenal magnitude.
 
*The Author is an economist and risk management specialist.

COMMENTS

Gopalakrishnan T V

7 hours ago

Well articulated and presented. The demonetisation risk has not been properly assessed is a fact andtherefore the risk management seen cannot also be said to be effective. This is what has been experienced by the economy and the people for the last few days. The task is huge and the RBI a well reputed organisation for its competence and professionalism in managing what ever tasks it undertakes has unforunately let down this time for every one to criticise. The consequnces of demonetisation could have been assessed well and the risks could have been very well minimised if not eliminated altogether. The Introduction of Rs 2000 notes could have been restricted to metropolitan centres and all other areas could have been flooded with small denomonation notes. The outsourced works could have been well monitored and RBI could have relaxed some administrative measures for fast, smooth and equitable distribution of its vailable stocks of notes to reach as many people as possible without disturbing the banks normal functions of accepting deposits and lending. A little planning in the initial stages could have helped implementation of the demonetisation scheme a great success. A stitch in time saves nine is what is demonstrated. To what extent RBI's independence in handling such a huge exercise has been eroded is not made transparent as the Government's interference in RBI's functioning these days is too much and it has perhaps lost its strength and credibility to vent its views to the Government. The coordianted approach from the government and RBI without undermining RBI's own reputation and professionalism could have brought in better results. All said RBI will have its own reasoning for the lapses which need to be adequately captured and factored into while writing the History as and when attempted. It is an Institution which has faced criticism but has always been adjudged as one of the best Central bankers of the world.

shadi katyal

15 hours ago

Evidently whoever advised Modi could not be a friend of the nation and Modi is not a person who will admit his mistake. He will keep talking about black money and Ache Din top come. How the poor daily wage earners or farmers and industry are suffering is not his problem .He feels no remorse for the poor or those who died while standing in lines. One doubt if he even understands the economy of the nation who has lived 96% on cash and when such action is taken without any preplanning. the chaos is there to see.
Modi has done more harm to Indian development for few decades and he still keeps talking about taking care of poor.
Where is now Swammy who called Rajan as
not enough Indian and Modi decided to let him go.
The idea behind this action is that a cashless society will be created with no infrastructure and illiteracy. Where are poor going to get smart phone and learn how to transact their funds?
The idea behind is that all transactions will go through banks and everyone will be charged certain bank charges, thus a new tax. AREYOU READY TO PPAY TAXES WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATION?

vswami

19 hours ago

Among all, this one odd event of hasty action, strikingly absurd, sticks out as a painful sore- thumb

Ramesh Bajaj

20 hours ago

Chaos everywhere. What is the solution now? The answer is not available any where. It is most confusing.

Ramesh Poapt

21 hours ago

dear mr r rajan, we miss you a lot since 9 nov.
you might have saved all from this nightmare!

