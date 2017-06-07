E-Commerce: The Devil is in the Delivery

The Mohali police arrested nine persons involved in an elaborate courier scam where they cheated a jeweller of Rs56 lakh by tampering with the parcels of jewellery he was sending to Mumbai. The men worked for the Bright Courier and Super Bright Courier companies. The jeweller said that he had used the services of these courier companies earlier. The police are now working at nabbing two others employees involved in the scam and figuring out at what stage the switch of jewellery happened. This case represents the dark side of courier companies who are the backbone of online retailers.

With the growth of e-commerce and massive adoption of the cash on delivery (COD) mechanism for payment, the demand for courier operations has soared. However, delivering on that promise is the tough part. While online sellers are struggling to turn profitable, customers are increasingly disenchanted with the online shopping experience – especially in the large metropolitan markets, where access to products is not a problem but the convenience of door delivery was the main attraction.

All top online sellers offer a service guarantee. This means that they refund money or exchange the product in case if a complaint. However, this does not eliminate the disappointment of not getting what you ordered (problems can be about the wrong size, colour, defective product, damaged goods, and fakes) or going through the tedious process of chasing up a refund or exchange. The bigger dilemma is not knowing whether you are likely to face the same issue in case of re-order. Unfortunately, online sellers have still to address this issue adequately.

But let us examine just the delivery process in further detail. Each e-commerce company works with multiple couriers to reduce costs and also ensure geographical reach. For most e-commerce portals, setting up their own delivery system is an expensive business.

While inefficient delivery is a problem, it is not always the fault of the courier company. Often, goods are damaged because sellers have packed them badly. In this case, the e-commerce company has clearly failed in its due diligence and responsibility to check if the seller is properly prepped up to package products for nationwide delivery.

Here is a list of issues that hamper e-commerce companies

• Delay in delivery

Delay in delivery is the most common problem. Sometimes it is the seller’s fault -- the product may not be readily available as claimed and is dispatched late. During the big sales organised by e-commerce companies, delays could be due to an overload of orders. That is also when mistakes are at their highest.

• Damaged product or failed delivery

This is due to bad packaging or bad handling. Large courier companies have two ways of working. When they take responsibility for delivery, they also inspect packaging to ensure there is no damage en route. However, online sellers, who bargain with rock-bottom prices, do not get this gurantee and the onus is on the seller to ensure basic safe packaging. Unfortunately that does not happen. For instance, a colleague ordered a set of ceramic mugs from Amazon and was shocked to find that four out of six mug were broken, because there was absolutely no insulation between the mugs, although the outside box was elaborately bubble wrapped. Most online buyers have variations of this experience sometime or the other.

• Fake ‘attempted deliveries’

Another cause of aggravation is false reporting on ‘attempted delivery’. Often, product- tracking information conveys to a buyer to expect delivery by the end of the day. If it is COD, then one usually has the money ready and waits in anticipation of having the package delivered, only to receive a false text message at the end of the day that the delivery was ‘attempted’ or postponed at the “request of the consumer”. Strangely, online sellers have a very casual attitude to this form of irritation. Even Amazon, whose founder Jeff Bezos is known to obsess over the consumer experience, does not even have a proper mechanism to seek feedback on this.

• No escape from compensation or re-delivering of the package

Most Indians opt for COD as a safeguard against dubious online retailers who may fail to deliver a product. However, COD provides no protection against damaged goods or delivery of wrong products. The courier company is instructed not to permit the buyer to reject a product after inspection. Since the package cannot be opened, the only satisfaction you have is that something is delivered in a nicely packaged box. It may still turn out to be fake, or damaged or of the wrong size and colour. This means that your money is blocked and there is no escaping the process of writing and chasing for a refund or replacement. And no, nobody compensates you for the irritation or time lost in doing this – online sellers are far to busy complaining about the steep courier costs, which are often due to their failure to discipline their sellers.