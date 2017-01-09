BUY
DU official fined Rs25K for rejecting RTI query on Modi's degree
Amiya Kumar Kushwaha (IANS)
09 January 2017
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi University's Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) for rejecting an RTI application seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's graduation degree.
 
The Chief Information Commission, M. Sridhar Acharyulu, in a recent order, pulled up CPIO Meenakshi Sahay of Delhi University and said the rejections reminded him of the saying "penny wise, pound foolish".
 
The commission was hearing a plea filed by Delhi-based lawyer Mohammad Irsad, whose RTI query seeking inspection of Modi's degree was rejected on the ground that the Indian Postal Order (IPO) was not marked in favour of the Registrar of the university.
 
The commission, directing the "public authority" to recover an amount of Rs 25,000 from the salary payable to Sahay, said that after hearing the story that thousands of rupees had been spent in a legal battle for a postal order of Rs 10, "the proverb 'penny wise, pound foolish' has to be rewritten as 'rupee wise and thousand foolish' ".
 
Sahay in her defence argued that there was no malice in rejecting the RTI application and that she had to follow the policies laid down by the university.
 
The commission did not find any merit or justification in her argument, stating that the fee was not a material factor to throw out an RTI request.
 
It said it was "vexed with non response" from the CPIO to a number of its notices and thus found it a fit case to impose penalty.
 
Calling the CPIO's action "pathetic", the commissioner said in the order that "such a simple request for information has been dragged to the level of second appeal, building heaps of documents with multiple files".
 
The commission also slammed Delhi University for "spending huge amounts of money and consuming precious time of public servants", including the commission.
 
It also asked the "public authority", without defining it, to facilitate sufficient training to the entire staff, including the CPIO, in the matter of RTI law so that they do not reject applications in a routine manner without application of mind.
 
The commission recommended that officials be provided with the latest books on the RTI Act as well as classic text books on administrative law. It suggested they should also be given the books "Right to Know" by late professor S.P. Sathe and "Five-point Someone: What Not To Do At IIT" by Chetan Bhagat.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

TIHARwale

1 day ago

CPIO and her colleagues in Delhi University are dubious characters. In a reply to an RTI query by activist Anil Galgali in September 2015, the DU claimed that they did not have records of past more that four decades and for obtaining the list of passed out students for the year 1978, the activist should approach the concerned Degree colleges affiliated to the Delhi University.

Based on this, Galgali has now filed an appeal in thematter following the recent developments by the DU which has dismissed the points raised by the AAP as common errors.

Galgali had filed a query with the DU on September 11, 2015, seeking detailed list of students who has passed out in the year 1978. In a reply, the Public Information Officer (PIO) of Delhi University Jay Chandra had informed Galgali that the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Results) and IT Officer (Planning cell) stated that the query pertains to records almost four decades old and hence department does not have the details. According to the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Results) the copies of the examination results are sent by the examinations department to the respective colleges, hence for seeking the information the applicant may approach the respective colleges.

“After the Delhi University made public the degree of the PM Narendra Modi, it has now become clear that the Delhi University had mislead me in its reply, as the issue of PM Modi's degree too pertained to year 1978 and it has made the details public, means that the DU has in its possession the details of all the students passed out in the year 1978. Hence, I have now filed the 1st appeal under the RTI Act to the Delhi University seeking the detailed list of all the passed out students of BA of the year 1978. Also in a letter addressed to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and Registrar Tarun Raj, I have expressed surprise over the double standards of the DU officials, demanding action against the officials who has misled me by not providing information and have also demanded that the University provides me with the detailed list of the passed out students of the year 1978.”

Maharashtra-based activist Anil Galgali had filed an RTI application in September 2015 asking for records of all students who graduated from DU in 1978, but the university claimed “it did not maintain three to four decade-old records”. “If the DU had not lied in their reply to Galgali, how have they dug out Modi’s degree and marksheets now? Either they were lying then or they are lying now,”. so CPIO is guided by dubious colleagues in DU

Rs4,807 cr black income detected, Rs112 cr of new notes seized
IANS
09 January 2017
Following the demonetisation of high-value currency announced on November 8, India's Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of over Rs 4,807 crore and seized new notes worth Rs 112 crore, an official source here said on Sunday.
 
Since the demonetisation intended to eliminate black money, counterfeit currency and terror financing, the tax authorities carried out 1,138 search, survey and enquiry operations and have issued 5,184 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion and currency dealing through hawala channels, the source said.
 
The total undisclosed income admitted or detected till January 5 is over Rs 4,807 crore, he added. 
 
According to the official, cash and jewellery worth over Rs 609.39 crore has been seized during the same period, while the new currency seized is valued at more than Rs 112 crore.
 
On Decmber 16, the I-T Department had announced it had uncovered concealed income to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore and had seized a total of Rs 393 crore involving nearly 300 cases.
 
Briefing reporters here, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra said: "We have conducted searches and seizures in about 291 cases, carried out surveys in 295 cases. 
 
"We have seized currency notes over Rs 316 crore in raids, including Rs 80 crore in new notes. Besides, jewellery of Rs 76 crore has also been seized making for a total seizure of Rs 393 crore."
 
The head of India's Income Tax Department also said that 3,000 notices have been issued on the basis of their analysis of deposits made since demonetisation was announced last month.
 
Meanwhile, describing the currency deposited with banks following demonetisation as money that has lost its earlier "anonymity", Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said such deposits do not automatically become legitimate, and can now be identified with the owner for taxation purposes.
 
"Black money does not change its colour merely because it is deposited in bank. On the contrary, it loses its anonymity and can now be identified with its owner," Jaitley wrote in a Facebook post titled "Demonetisation -- A look back at the last two months". 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

B. Yerram Raju

12 hours ago

Who will conduct the search of all the Income Tax Inspectors and Income Tax Officials' accounts and assets? If the Government opens this window quite a bit of black money can be unearthed. Second, the doctors - even the tax sleuths would be afraid of touching them because who knows when they need the services of the doctor on whom the inquiry is on. There will be many skeletons in the cupboard. Open them.

Demonetisation: Banks asked to obtain PAN from account holders
IANS
09 January 2017
As part of the drive to unearth black money, the government has asked banks to obtain the permanent account number (PAN) or Form 60 if PAN is not available, from all bank account holders by February 28, 2017, an official statement said on Sunday.
 
"Income Tax Rules have been amended to provide that bank shall obtain and link PAN or Form No 60 (where PAN is not available) in all existing bank accounts, other than Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts (BSBDA), by February 28, 2017, if not already done," a Finance Ministry statement here said. 
 
The ministry advised persons with bank accounts who have not submitted PAN or Form No 60 to submit the same to the bank by February 28, 2017.
 
This rule, however, will not apply to the BSBDA, which are zero balance savings accounts, including the Jandhan accounts designed to promote financial inclusion, the statement said.
 
The Reserve Bank of India had, last month, mandated that no withdrawal shall be allowed from the accounts having substantial credit balance or deposits if PAN or Form 60 is not provided in respect of such accounts.
 
"It has also been provided under the new rules that person who is required to obtain PAN or Form No.60 shall record the PAN/Form No.60 in all the documents and quote the same in all the reports submitted to the Income Tax Department," the statement added.
 
The ministry also said that banks and post offices had been mandated to submit information in respect of cash deposits from April 1, 2016 to November 8, 2016 in accounts where the cash deposits during the period November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016 exceeds the specified limits.
 
The move aims to analyse the banking transactions carried out in months before the demonetisation decision was announced on November 8. On that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were no longer legal tender. Citizens were given up to December 30 to deposit the demonetised currency in banks.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

