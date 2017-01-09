DU official fined Rs25K for rejecting RTI query on Modi's degree

Following the demonetisation of high-value currency announced on November 8, India's Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of over Rs 4,807 crore and seized new notes worth Rs 112 crore, an official source here said on Sunday.
Since the demonetisation intended to eliminate black money, counterfeit currency and terror financing, the tax authorities carried out 1,138 search, survey and enquiry operations and have issued 5,184 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion and currency dealing through hawala channels, the source said.
The total undisclosed income admitted or detected till January 5 is over Rs 4,807 crore, he added.
According to the official, cash and jewellery worth over Rs 609.39 crore has been seized during the same period, while the new currency seized is valued at more than Rs 112 crore.
On Decmber 16, the I-T Department had announced it had uncovered concealed income to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore and had seized a total of Rs 393 crore involving nearly 300 cases.
Briefing reporters here, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra said: "We have conducted searches and seizures in about 291 cases, carried out surveys in 295 cases.
"We have seized currency notes over Rs 316 crore in raids, including Rs 80 crore in new notes. Besides, jewellery of Rs 76 crore has also been seized making for a total seizure of Rs 393 crore."
The head of India's Income Tax Department also said that 3,000 notices have been issued on the basis of their analysis of deposits made since demonetisation was announced last month.
Meanwhile, describing the currency deposited with banks following demonetisation as money that has lost its earlier "anonymity", Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said such deposits do not automatically become legitimate, and can now be identified with the owner for taxation purposes.
"Black money does not change its colour merely because it is deposited in bank. On the contrary, it loses its anonymity and can now be identified with its owner," Jaitley wrote in a Facebook post titled "Demonetisation -- A look back at the last two months".
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
TIHARwale1 day ago
CPIO and her colleagues in Delhi University are dubious characters. In a reply to an RTI query by activist Anil Galgali in September 2015, the DU claimed that they did not have records of past more that four decades and for obtaining the list of passed out students for the year 1978, the activist should approach the concerned Degree colleges affiliated to the Delhi University.
Based on this, Galgali has now filed an appeal in thematter following the recent developments by the DU which has dismissed the points raised by the AAP as common errors.
Galgali had filed a query with the DU on September 11, 2015, seeking detailed list of students who has passed out in the year 1978. In a reply, the Public Information Officer (PIO) of Delhi University Jay Chandra had informed Galgali that the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Results) and IT Officer (Planning cell) stated that the query pertains to records almost four decades old and hence department does not have the details. According to the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Results) the copies of the examination results are sent by the examinations department to the respective colleges, hence for seeking the information the applicant may approach the respective colleges.
“After the Delhi University made public the degree of the PM Narendra Modi, it has now become clear that the Delhi University had mislead me in its reply, as the issue of PM Modi's degree too pertained to year 1978 and it has made the details public, means that the DU has in its possession the details of all the students passed out in the year 1978. Hence, I have now filed the 1st appeal under the RTI Act to the Delhi University seeking the detailed list of all the passed out students of BA of the year 1978. Also in a letter addressed to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and Registrar Tarun Raj, I have expressed surprise over the double standards of the DU officials, demanding action against the officials who has misled me by not providing information and have also demanded that the University provides me with the detailed list of the passed out students of the year 1978.”
In a reply to an RTI query by activist Anil Galgali in September 2015, the DU claimed that they did not have records of past more that four decades and for obtaining the list of passed out students for the year 1978, the activist should approach the concerned Degree colleges affiliated to the Delhi University.
Based on this, Galgali has now filed an appeal in thematter following the recent developments by the DU which has dismissed the points raised by the AAP as common errors.
Galgali had filed a query with the DU on September 11, 2015, seeking detailed list of students who has passed out in the year 1978. In a reply, the Public Information Officer (PIO) of Delhi University Jay Chandra had informed Galgali that the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Results) and IT Officer (Planning cell) stated that the query pertains to records almost four decades old and hence department does not have the details. According to the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Results) the copies of the examination results are sent by the examinations department to the respective colleges, hence for seeking the information the applicant may approach the respective colleges.
“After the Delhi University made public the degree of the PM Narendra Modi, it has now become clear that the Delhi University had mislead me in its reply, as the issue of PM Modi's degree too pertained to year 1978 and it has made the details public, means that the DU has in its possession the details of all the students passed out in the year 1978. Hence, I have now filed the 1st appeal under the RTI Act to the Delhi University seeking the detailed list of all the passed out students of BA of the year 1978. Also in a letter addressed to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and Registrar Tarun Raj, I have expressed surprise over the double standards of the DU officials, demanding action against the officials who has misled me by not providing information and have also demanded that the University provides me with the detailed list of the passed out students of the year 1978.”
CPIO and her colleagues in Delhi University are dubious characters. In a reply to an RTI query by activist Anil Galgali in September 2015, the DU claimed that they did not have records of past more that four decades and for obtaining the list of passed out students for the year 1978, the activist should approach the concerned Degree colleges affiliated to the Delhi University.
Based on this, Galgali has now filed an appeal in thematter following the recent developments by the DU which has dismissed the points raised by the AAP as common errors.
Galgali had filed a query with the DU on September 11, 2015, seeking detailed list of students who has passed out in the year 1978. In a reply, the Public Information Officer (PIO) of Delhi University Jay Chandra had informed Galgali that the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Results) and IT Officer (Planning cell) stated that the query pertains to records almost four decades old and hence department does not have the details. According to the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Results) the copies of the examination results are sent by the examinations department to the respective colleges, hence for seeking the information the applicant may approach the respective colleges.
“After the Delhi University made public the degree of the PM Narendra Modi, it has now become clear that the Delhi University had mislead me in its reply, as the issue of PM Modi's degree too pertained to year 1978 and it has made the details public, means that the DU has in its possession the details of all the students passed out in the year 1978. Hence, I have now filed the 1st appeal under the RTI Act to the Delhi University seeking the detailed list of all the passed out students of BA of the year 1978. Also in a letter addressed to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and Registrar Tarun Raj, I have expressed surprise over the double standards of the DU officials, demanding action against the officials who has misled me by not providing information and have also demanded that the University provides me with the detailed list of the passed out students of the year 1978.”
In a reply to an RTI query by activist Anil Galgali in September 2015, the DU claimed that they did not have records of past more that four decades and for obtaining the list of passed out students for the year 1978, the activist should approach the concerned Degree colleges affiliated to the Delhi University.
Based on this, Galgali has now filed an appeal in thematter following the recent developments by the DU which has dismissed the points raised by the AAP as common errors.
Galgali had filed a query with the DU on September 11, 2015, seeking detailed list of students who has passed out in the year 1978. In a reply, the Public Information Officer (PIO) of Delhi University Jay Chandra had informed Galgali that the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Results) and IT Officer (Planning cell) stated that the query pertains to records almost four decades old and hence department does not have the details. According to the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Results) the copies of the examination results are sent by the examinations department to the respective colleges, hence for seeking the information the applicant may approach the respective colleges.
“After the Delhi University made public the degree of the PM Narendra Modi, it has now become clear that the Delhi University had mislead me in its reply, as the issue of PM Modi's degree too pertained to year 1978 and it has made the details public, means that the DU has in its possession the details of all the students passed out in the year 1978. Hence, I have now filed the 1st appeal under the RTI Act to the Delhi University seeking the detailed list of all the passed out students of BA of the year 1978. Also in a letter addressed to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and Registrar Tarun Raj, I have expressed surprise over the double standards of the DU officials, demanding action against the officials who has misled me by not providing information and have also demanded that the University provides me with the detailed list of the passed out students of the year 1978.”
In a reply to an RTI query by activist Anil Galgali in September 2015, the DU claimed that they did not have records of past more that four decades and for obtaining the list of passed out students for the year 1978, the activist should approach the concerned Degree colleges affiliated to the Delhi University.
Based on this, Galgali has now filed an appeal in thematter following the recent developments by the DU which has dismissed the points raised by the AAP as common errors.
Galgali had filed a query with the DU on September 11, 2015, seeking detailed list of students who has passed out in the year 1978. In a reply, the Public Information Officer (PIO) of Delhi University Jay Chandra had informed Galgali that the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Results) and IT Officer (Planning cell) stated that the query pertains to records almost four decades old and hence department does not have the details. According to the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Results) the copies of the examination results are sent by the examinations department to the respective colleges, hence for seeking the information the applicant may approach the respective colleges.
“After the Delhi University made public the degree of the PM Narendra Modi, it has now become clear that the Delhi University had mislead me in its reply, as the issue of PM Modi's degree too pertained to year 1978 and it has made the details public, means that the DU has in its possession the details of all the students passed out in the year 1978. Hence, I have now filed the 1st appeal under the RTI Act to the Delhi University seeking the detailed list of all the passed out students of BA of the year 1978. Also in a letter addressed to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and Registrar Tarun Raj, I have expressed surprise over the double standards of the DU officials, demanding action against the officials who has misled me by not providing information and have also demanded that the University provides me with the detailed list of the passed out students of the year 1978.”
Maharashtra-based activist Anil Galgali had filed an RTI application in September 2015 asking for records of all students who graduated from DU in 1978, but the university claimed “it did not maintain three to four decade-old records”. “If the DU had not lied in their reply to Galgali, how have they dug out Modi’s degree and marksheets now? Either they were lying then or they are lying now,”. so CPIO is guided by dubious colleagues in DU