Don't force people into plastic card world without adequate precautions, cost analysis says EAS Sarma
Moneylife Digital Team
21 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
While suggesting reforms that should be taken along with demonetisation, EAS Sarma, former secretary to the Government of India (GoI) has requested the union government not to force people into plastic card world without taking necessary precautions.
 
Mr Sarma, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says, "As far as the idea of a cashless economy is concerned, while it will and should evolve in step with the citizens' needs, the government should not force the people into the plastic card world in which every transaction has a cost and every such transaction transfers a portion of the hard earned money of the citizen to the pockets of the private companies that profiteer from such operations. Knowing the risk of hacking, the Finance Ministry should not force the citizens to switch over to credit and debit cards without taking the necessary precautions."
 
The former secretary also raises questions on central investigation agencies not probing 'big fish', who are apparently involved in hoarding of large volumes of black cash. He said, "While you (the PM) have been exhorting the people standing in queues for cash to be patient and lend you support, I feel disappointed that the central investigating agencies are yet to lay their hands on the big fish who are apparently involved in the hoarding of large volumes of black cash. Unless those specific high profile cases are scrutinised and the culprits, however high and mighty they may be, are brought to book, the ongoing cash crisis will soon snowball into a crisis of public confidence on demonetisation."
 
According to Mr Sarma, the PM could have also announced unilaterally that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should subject itself to the transparency requirements under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, ensure that all donations, even those less than Rs 20,000, are not only transacted exclusively through cheques but also disclosed to the public and place the details of BJP's election expenses for the last three years, with independent audit reports, in the public domain. 
 
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recently proposed a total ban on all anonymous donations to a political party subject to a threshold of Rs2,000. Mr Sarma says, "In the context of my own suggestions referred above, your government should not only support the ECI's proposal but also say that all anonymous donations, irrespective of any threshold, would be banned altogether. Such a step will send a positive signal to the people of this country and reinforce their support to you in your campaign against corruption and black money, including electoral corruption."
 
"You could have initiated legislative action to revoke the retrospective amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) introduced in the latest Finance Act and declared that your party would make sure that the judgement dated 28 March 2014 [WP(C) 131/2013] of the Delhi High Court is honoured and implemented. This involves matters that concern the security of the nation as foreign moneys are involved."
 
"Since you are fully committed to cleanse the system of corruption of all kinds, you could also declare to the people that the Companies Act would be amended forthwith to preclude companies hereafter from giving donations to political parties and candidates, either directly or through the so-called 'electoral trusts'," Mr Sarma says.
 
"If these suggestions remain unaccepted, your government would have missed an opportunity to tell the people of this country how determined BJP is to fight corruption. This would have translated many of your election promises into tangible action," the former secretary concluded.
 

User

COMMENTS

Nanda Patel

1 day ago

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) was launched by RBI long time back and is free. why is modi not promoting free (which every Indian likes) interface. Why are we forced to use digital (paytm, where alibaba take 40% cut and no interest is paid on float, and charge is levied when money is withdrawn)? it should be by choice due to ease of use; one knows putting 20k in wallet and sitting at restaurant and eating. If one wants cash, one wants cash.

Again if it's not demonetization and just currency swap, why are this time windows too small. In UK one can still change the notes after few years; if they suddenly find some treasure chest

Indian notes has unconditional promise by RBI governor. how can one say not acceptable; what is the point of promise and sign, defeats the purpose of confidence, without which note is just same as piece of paper or garbage.

NAMO is asking every one to be in queue and take the pain; he did big rallies just after few days of currency swap (at least expense of few cr), where does this money come from, does he have special bank, 24000 a month would not be sufficient at all ? or does he pay via digital ?

Now, main problem,

1. Why have they renewed the Mauritius treaty by another three years ? ( easy root to convert back to white and avoid tax )

2. Why is the money received by the political party does not need to pay tax ?

3. why are charities tax free they shall pay same tax ( temples, churches etc)

REPLY
Economy & Nation
QNet: FDSA too rejects Vihaan's membership application
Moneylife Digital Team
21 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  3
QNet, the controversial Hong Kong-based multi-level marketing (MLM) company, has been trying hard to get support from its peers, but with no success. While a few powerful members are not allowing QNet’s entry into the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA), its franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd’s application too has been rejected by the other association, Federation of Direct Selling Association (FDSA)
 
According to documents seen by Moneylife, the FDSA has rejected membership application of Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd. Michael Ferreira, former world billiards champion, owns 80% stake in Vihaan, while the rest is owned by Malcolm Desai. Both Ferreira and Desai, along with Vihaan's directors, Magaral Balaji and Srinivas Vanka, were arrested by police in October in the multi-crore QNet scam.
 
While rejecting Vihaan's membership application, FDSA said, "The Federation is repeatedly being approached by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police seeking various information regarding the company (Vihaan). The (Scrutiny) Committee feels it has collected the information about the pending court cases and is serious on the sub-judice status of the company. The Committee feels that the sub-judice status of the company (Vihaan) will jeopardise the faith of the government/ industry bodies in the Federation, hence recommends that the company need to come out clean before being considered by the Federation."
 
Srinivas Vanka (V Srinivas Rao), the operations head of Vihaan, has been trying hard to get membership of FDSA. He met and tried to convince FDSA officials several times. In the letter, the FDSA says, "...during the personal meeting at Hyderabad, we have received your logics (sic) and justification on your defence over what is happening in the field. You may be right at your end, but what image you carry is more important, which is created by the activities seen at ground level."
 
The FDSA, in the letter dated 17 April 2016 also says Vihaan is in the recruitment business rather than retailing, allowing an independent representative (IR) to open as many as 21 business centres under one ID. The letter says, "...the company revenue proportion of ID activation sales and retailing sales, clearly indicates that new recruitments is the only business in focus, not retailing." 
 
FDSA says that according to its code of conduct, products from members should be reasonably priced, have optimum utility and be re-saleable. "Your (Vihaan's) core product, the holiday voucher is one such product, which is not falling in line with our FDSA norms. The magnetic pendent is another product falling in grey area, which has notional value...the Committee is not satisfied and considering your product line unreasonable for the masses where from the company (Vihaan) is currently collecting its major revenues," it added.
 
The rejection letter from FDSA also raises questions on refund and indiscipline in Vihaan, citing complaints it received from people who claim they have been dragged into QNet. FDSA says, "At ground level, it is a common practice that the IRs put soft pressure on a prospect for depositing couple of lakh rupees in the company. If the prospect is not having the funds, a personal loan is processed in no time under some arrangement with the branch manager of the bank. This is a case of lawlessness amongst the IRs and poor control of the company on them. You cannot do away this fact by classifying this as an act of unsatisfied people. The Committee considers this as no less than disguised money circulation and gross indiscipline in the industry."
 
Vihaan’s application for membership of FDSA also reveals how its director V Srinivas Rao also misled the courts of law across the country. He had repeatedly stated in his submissions before the courts that he had resigned as director from Vihaan in August-September 2014 and thus had no links to the QNet franchisee thereafter. However, the application submitted to FDSA is dated 16 December 2015 and mentions V Srinivas Rao as head of operations of Vihaan. 
 
Earlier in October 2016, Ferreira and two others surrendered before a Special Court following orders from the Bombay High Court. In September, the HC had asked five prime accused, including Ferreira, Desai, Srinivas Rao, Magaral Balaji and Suresh Thimiri, director of Transview Enterprises India Pvt Ltd, to surrender as per the directions passed by the Supreme Court in the QNet scam case.
 
Ferreira and the other three were later arrested by the Hyderabad police. They are now lodged in Taloja Jail, near Mumbai, in Maharashtra.

User

COMMENTS

Rajesh Mehta

1 day ago

Why there is delay in final judgement of Bombay High Court for petition filed by Q Net Ltd.And why Indian Government is not issuing unbaileble arrest warrant against Mr.Vijay Eshwaran and other founders of Q Net Ltd.

REPLY

vimlesh

1 day ago

Vihaan and its roor company should be banned. They are looting my country and nation as a whole. I knoe these people very well.these are rascals. They will paralyse India. Should not be allowed to operate. Difficult to explain in words.

REPLY

atul gupta

1 day ago

Qnet and its franchisee Vihaan direct selling india pvt ltd based at bangalore are running money circulation scheme which is banned under PCMS act 1978 in India. Qnet/Vihaan IR are looting and duping their relatives and friends through luring them at coffee shops in all over india in name of business opportunity and partnership but infact they are trapped into cheating game where all prospects trust on their friends/relatives and after giving lakhs of money to Vihaan/Qnet IR they try to cheat their friends/relatives further to get back their trapped money in Qnet/Vihaan. So please beware of this biggest and oldest scamster and fraud MLM company like QNET/VIHAAN.

REPLY
Investor Interest
A slow motion decline – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
21 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Trading in the green for most part of the session, the domestic equity market slipped into the negative territory in the last hour, dragging the Sensex 66 points lower. Profit booking, coupled with a weak rupee and outflow of foreign funds, pulled the Indian equity markets lower on Wednesday. The key indices provisionally closed flat -- marginally in the red -- as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT, FMCG and capital goods stocks. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched down by 21.10 points or 0.26% to 8,061.30 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,396 points and a low of 26,213.51 points during the intra-day trade.
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bears - with 1,387 declines and 1,201 advances. Out of 1886 stocks traded on the NSE, 886 declined and 697 advanced today. On Tuesday, the benchmark indices had crashed to their lowest level for the last two weeks on the back of weak global cues. This was the sixth straight session when the domestic market has ended in the red. 
In the midcap and smallcap segments, the S&P BSE Midcap index closed 19.52 points down at 11,984 while the S&P BSE Smallcap index ended in the green, up 4 points at 11,950. In the sectoral landscape, FMCG stocks bled the most followed by IT and capital goods stocks. 
 
The India VIX (Volatility) index was up 0.84% at 14.66.The US dollar held near 14-year peaks on Wednesday as global yield spreads shifted inexorably in its favour, while early weakness in the yen saw Japanese shares touch a one-year top. The Indian Rupee was trading at 67.87 per dollar. Gold was trading at Rs 27,097 per 10 gms and silver was trading at Rs 39,500 per kg.
 
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dipped 2% to Rs 615 on the BSE, its lowest level since November 9, 2016. Reliance Communications (RCOM) ended nearly 7% higher on the BSE after the company announced the signing of binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure in relation to the acquisition of RCOM’s nationwide tower assets by affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. JBF Industries moved higher by 6% on the BSE after a nearly 4% of total equity of the company changed hands via block deal in noon deal trade.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
China stocks rebounded as fears of a liquidity squeeze in the banking system subsided after risks from a bond scandal appeared to have been contained and on pledge to deepen reforms in the public sector. Japan's Nikkei closed lower in choppy trade as investors locked in gains. The Nikkei ended 0.3% lower at 19,444 after trading in the positive territory in the morning. European stocks opened marginally lower, but stayed close to their highest level in more than 11 months as merger and acquisition activity continued to prop up the market.  
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

User

