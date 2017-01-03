BUY
Don’t Walk into a Digital Nightmare
Yogesh Sapkale
03 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Afew days ago, a friend of mine lost about Rs80,000 in minutes when somebody withdrew this sum from an automated teller machine (ATM). The ATM card and its personal identification number (PIN) were in my friend’s possession. It took him almost 10 months and numerous calls, emails and letters to the bank, filing a complaint with the police and, finally, help from Moneylife Foundation, to retrieve the amount. 
 
In another case, a relation of my friend, who lives in rural Maharashtra, shared the verification number received as SMS with the ‘banker’ on the phone and lost Rs13,000 in a flash, to various online shopping sites, e-wallets and mobile recharges. 
 
These are not isolated cases. Daily, many people are losing money in online transactions and have no idea how to retrieve it. 
 
Human cheats are bad enough, but joining their ranks are apps, ransom-ware and malware. The new threats to digital life are frightening—at least frauds carried out by humans have a face whereas the new online frauds, through apps and malware, are faceless. There are plenty of smart malwares that could take control of your private life and also your life savings. You could fall prey to the traps hidden behind lucrative proposals and offers received online or on phone. One click and you lose control of your data—be it private and personal information or your username and passwords saved safely on your personal computer, laptop or mobile. Welcome to the horrors of digital life! 
 
With the sudden thrust to go cashless, India has become a fertile ground for these ransom-wares to earn crores of rupees from unsuspecting victims. Demonetisation has given a boost to digital payments and digital wallets. There is an increase in their user-base and also of real-time attackers. What is saddening is that, instead of learning and adopting, people are being forced to go digital, irrespective of their income and education. This means that, with the digital life, you can say goodbye to a good night’s sleep with the lurking fear of your hard-earned money being looted.
 
So, what does one do to deal with this situation? As I mentioned earlier in this article, be alert and make sure all your channels are kept open for official communication from your bank. This also means that you block everything, or everyone, that is not official. This applies to downloading and using mobile apps from your bank. Make sure, you are using only the official and authenticated app on your mobile which you can lock, for added security. 
 
To start with, never ever share your username or user ID and password with anyone. Especially do not share your netbanking account user-ID and password, the one-time password (OTP) you receive for transactions, your card number, its expiry date, card verification value (CVV) and PIN. The reason for this is that the banker, or the card issuer company, already has all your details and will never ask for these from you. Be alert if anyone, especially a caller, asks for this information. Ask the person to send you an email (without revealing your email ID) on the registered ID in the records of the bank.
 
Here are a few important guidelines to protect your digital life and money...
1. Use very strong passwords, especially for financial transactions;
2. Use multi-factor authentications. For example, a password and OTP;
3. Do not store your financial details like bank account number and passwords on your mobile or in any app;
4. Check access level of each app and how much information can be accessed by an app before installing. If you are not comfortable with the kind of access this app desires, simply do not install it or remove it if already installed;
5. Regularly update the operating system (OS) and apps/software installed on devices such as mobile, PC/ laptop/ or tab;
6. Use a good anti-virus or security app/software and keep it updated regularly;
7. Do not click on any link you receive either on email or messaging apps like WhatsApp;
8. Do not use public (read free) Wi-Fi networks, especially to access email, online banking and credit card accounts, or any other sensitive data. 

User

Best & Worst Mutual Fund Schemes
Moneylife Digital Team
03 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

The best# three and the worst three schemes over the past three years ranked by their...

Life
Udyogvardhini Is Creating Entrepreneurs in Sholapur
Moneylife Digital Team
03 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Will women apply for jobs, or will they remain housewives and always dependent? Neither; if Udyogvardhini of Sholapur has its way. This is an NGO that helps and trains women to become entrepreneurs through self-help groups. It is the brainchild of Chandrika Chauhan, an award-winning entrepreneur, politician and an amazing success story in her personal life. 
 
Chandrika was born and brought up in Ahmedabad in a family that was almost illiterate. She moved to Sholapur after marriage to Shambhu Singh Chouhan, who has dedicated his life for various nationalist voluntary organisations. Ms Chauhan, known as ‘bhabhiji’ to those who work with her, had to become the bread-winner of her family due to her husband’s frail health. For several years, she worked with a consumer forum and the Jankalyan Samity. Soon she began to take up tailoring work and catering contracts with the help of women in her neighbourhood. This not only helped turn her into an entrepreneur, but also exposed her to the problems and hardships that women from lower-income groups faced in their domestic lives. Over time, she built a larger network and also helped women become entrepreneurs in their own right. 
 
The network that she built up, and the people she helped through her work, helped her enter politics. She was elected as a corporator and served the Sholapur Municipal Corporation for two terms. 
 
In 2006, she gave her work a formal profile by starting Udyogvardhini initially aimed at making rural women independent. Catering is an important part of its activities and core strength. The organisation is famous for its ‘kadak bhakari’ which it has managed to market as a packed local speciality from Sholapur. It also made a name for itself for being able to deliver large food orders (hygienically cooked and well-packed) or chapatis (unleavened bread). On one occasion, it produced a massive 100,000 chapatis for a mass wedding organised by the Lokmangal Foundation.
 
Under Ms Chauhan’s leadership, Udyogvardhini quickly expanded its activities to a range of activities including stitching, making cotton handbags, files, purses, shopping bags, etc; running beautician’s courses. Women are encouraged to explore business opportunities and trained in all these activities. The focus on women’s empowerment includes running adult literacy programmes and even teaching women to ride two-wheelers to become independent. In fact, women who are capable of turning entrepreneurs are specifically trained in activities such as buying raw materials, marketing, billing, taking orders, supplying finished products and even filing tax returns. 
 
Helping the old and needy through its old-age home and providing food to the destitute is also a part of its social activities. In an interesting experiment, it offered shelter to visually challenged girls and trained them to be self-sufficient. These girls were accommodated at the old-age home; many of them are now married and have moved away. Udyogvardhini aspires to set up a proper training centre to provide job-oriented training and also train self-help groups. It also plans to expand its old-age home and to set up an orphanage. 
 
Asked about the challenges that the organisation faces, Ms Chauhan’s team says, “Sholapur is a labour-dominated town and the per capita income is low,” consequently, raising funds and getting donations from people is one of the biggest challenges. It has to find donors from large cities and attracting their attention to its work is no easy task. Due to lack of funds, Udyogvardhini is not able to employ trained staff, as salary is the main concern. But the NGO and its founder have seen innumerable awards and honours come their way and got support from the local government for its work. 
 
Readers who wish to donate to Udyogvardhini will get tax benefits under Section 80-G of the Income-tax Act. 
 
Udyogvardhini
157, South Kasaba,
Dutt Chowk, Sholapur 413007
Maharashtra
Mobile: 09370066670, 9422069455

 

User

