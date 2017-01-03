Don’t Walk into a Digital Nightmare

Afew days ago, a friend of mine lost about Rs80,000 in minutes when somebody withdrew this sum from an automated teller machine (ATM). The ATM card and its personal identification number (PIN) were in my friend’s possession. It took him almost 10 months and numerous calls, emails and letters to the bank, filing a complaint with the police and, finally, help from Moneylife Foundation, to retrieve the amount.

In another case, a relation of my friend, who lives in rural Maharashtra, shared the verification number received as SMS with the ‘banker’ on the phone and lost Rs13,000 in a flash, to various online shopping sites, e-wallets and mobile recharges.

These are not isolated cases. Daily, many people are losing money in online transactions and have no idea how to retrieve it.

Human cheats are bad enough, but joining their ranks are apps, ransom-ware and malware. The new threats to digital life are frightening—at least frauds carried out by humans have a face whereas the new online frauds, through apps and malware, are faceless. There are plenty of smart malwares that could take control of your private life and also your life savings. You could fall prey to the traps hidden behind lucrative proposals and offers received online or on phone. One click and you lose control of your data—be it private and personal information or your username and passwords saved safely on your personal computer, laptop or mobile. Welcome to the horrors of digital life!

With the sudden thrust to go cashless, India has become a fertile ground for these ransom-wares to earn crores of rupees from unsuspecting victims. Demonetisation has given a boost to digital payments and digital wallets. There is an increase in their user-base and also of real-time attackers. What is saddening is that, instead of learning and adopting, people are being forced to go digital, irrespective of their income and education. This means that, with the digital life, you can say goodbye to a good night’s sleep with the lurking fear of your hard-earned money being looted.

So, what does one do to deal with this situation? As I mentioned earlier in this article, be alert and make sure all your channels are kept open for official communication from your bank. This also means that you block everything, or everyone, that is not official. This applies to downloading and using mobile apps from your bank. Make sure, you are using only the official and authenticated app on your mobile which you can lock, for added security.

To start with, never ever share your username or user ID and password with anyone. Especially do not share your netbanking account user-ID and password, the one-time password (OTP) you receive for transactions, your card number, its expiry date, card verification value (CVV) and PIN. The reason for this is that the banker, or the card issuer company, already has all your details and will never ask for these from you. Be alert if anyone, especially a caller, asks for this information. Ask the person to send you an email (without revealing your email ID) on the registered ID in the records of the bank.

Here are a few important guidelines to protect your digital life and money...

1. Use very strong passwords, especially for financial transactions;

2. Use multi-factor authentications. For example, a password and OTP;

3. Do not store your financial details like bank account number and passwords on your mobile or in any app;

4. Check access level of each app and how much information can be accessed by an app before installing. If you are not comfortable with the kind of access this app desires, simply do not install it or remove it if already installed;

5. Regularly update the operating system (OS) and apps/software installed on devices such as mobile, PC/ laptop/ or tab;

6. Use a good anti-virus or security app/software and keep it updated regularly;

7. Do not click on any link you receive either on email or messaging apps like WhatsApp;

8. Do not use public (read free) Wi-Fi networks, especially to access email, online banking and credit card accounts, or any other sensitive data.