BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Consumer Issues
Consumer Interest
Dissatisfied customers can demand service charge not be levied: Government
IANS
02 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
Customers dissatisfied with service at any hotel or restaurant can opt to seek that service charge not be levied, as this is optional or discretionary as per the Consumer Protection Act, an official statement said on Monday.
 
The Department of Consumer Affairs, in a statement, also asked state governments to advise hotels and restaurants to disseminate information, such as through displays, that "the service charges are discretionary or voluntary".
 
The department said that it received complaints from consumers that many hotels and restaurants charged "service charge in the range of 5-20 per cent, in lieu of tips" and consumers were "forced to pay irrespective of the kind of service provided".
 
A clarification was sought from the Hotel Association of India, which replied that the "service charge is completely discretionary and should a customer be dissatisfied with the dining experience, they can have it waived off", as per the department.
 
The department have also asked the state governments to sensitise the companies, hotels and restaurants regarding provisions of the Act.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Simple Indian

1 hour ago

Instead of putting the onus on the customers/patrons to refuse to pay the service charge at restaurants, why doesn't the govt bar such enterprises from levying it the first place ? Govt knows that most people who frequent posh restaurants which charge service charge are too decent to protest. If customers are indeed satisfied with the services of the restaurant they would willingly leave a generous tip. IMHO, a service charge is a devious means to extract more money from customers, that too without their consent.

REPLY

Santhanam Krishnan

14 hours ago

This awareness should spread among the general public.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Re-promulgation of an ordinance a fraud on the constitution: SC
IANS
02 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
The Supreme Court on Monday said that re-promulgation of an ordinance was a fraud on the Constitution and the satisfaction of the President or the Governor to promulgate an ordinance was not immune from judicial review.
 
Noting that ordinance has the same force as law passed by the legislature, a seven judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice T.S.Thakur, by a majority of 6-1 said that laying of an ordinance before the parliament or state legislature, as the case may be, is mandatory.
 
The majority judgment, delivered by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, said that failure to place the ordinance before parliament or State legislature is a serious constitutional fraction. 
 
Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, and Justice L. Nageswara Rao supported this view, while Chief Justice Thakur gave a concurring judgment with separate reasoning. 
 
Holding that re-promulgation of an ordinance is a fraud on the constitution, the majority judgment said that the satisfaction of the President or that of the Governor was not immune from judicial review, if the satisfaction had an oblique motive.
 
The court also made it clear that no legal rights would get conferred on the beneficiaries of the ordinance after its expiry or its re-promulgation.
 
However, Justice Madan B. Lokur, in his dissenting judgment, said that there may be several exigencies for not placing the ordinance before the parliament or the state legislature and the same per se can't be said to be illegal.
 
Chief Justice Thakur said that the question on the tabling of the ordinance before the parliament or state legislatures was not before the court for adjudication and the left the same open for future adjudication.
 
The entire case is rooted in the appointment of teachers by the Bihar government by taking ordinance route. The said ordinance was re-promulgated about four times.
 
However, the successor government refused to re-promulgate the ordinance and thus the appointment of teachers made by way of an ordinance got ejected.
 
The questions examined by the top court constitution bench was on the ordinance making power of the government and was it mandatory to place the ordinance before the legislature within six weeks of its very next session.
 
Another question for adjudication was if any right was conferred on the people who were the beneficiaries of the ordinance.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Simple Indian

1 hour ago

Having the provision of an ordinance without adequate safeguards for preventing its misuse is just one of the many serious flaws in our Constitution. In fact, it's these flaws in its provisions which have led to such a pathetic state of affairs of our parliaments (non)functioning. Ordinance is supposed to be used by the Govt of the day to legitimize a policy/action when the Parliament is not in session, and that too in emergencies, not for routine governance issues. However, with all parties using parliament sessions for scoring political points or actively preventing the govt from legislating, ordinance has become increasingly a de facto way of legislation in recent times. Sadly, the Constitution doesn't restrict usage of an ordinance to any time period, or the number of times it can be re-promulgated. This is a serious flaw and only a Constitutional review and revision can remove such flaws. Till then, it seems we have to get used to the govt and opposition parties wasting precious parliament sessions, and using ordinances in lieu of proper legislation in parliament / State legislatures after a thorough debate and discussion on proposed legislation. Mera Bharat Mahaan !

REPLY

vswami

2 hours ago

As personally viewed and reflected upon, instantly so, the reported majority view handed down by the apex court , - albeit on the power to re-promulgate,- brings to memory what the renowned constitutional law expert, ‘Nani’ , had to say, repeatedly, on the topic of ‘constitutional issues’ in general, and the power to promulgate an ordinance, in particular ; as distinct from / opposed to power to legislate, - only in exceptionally extreme circumstances.
For knowing intimately, anyone if so interested, may care to and mindfully read through his speeches and writings, full of unmistakable legal acumen / sublime wisdom; for example, what he said on the SC’s two of the landmark judgments- in the Kesavananda Bharati’s case (1973) and the Minerva Mills’ case (1976)
Also, for intricacies of the inherent aspects that entails, may look through:
https://www.google.co.in/?gfe_rd=cr&ei=VgxrWMa_FK398weQ1o3gAw#q=ordinance+promulgated+by+president
and selectively, -
https://blog.ipleaders.in/ordinance-making-power-critical-outlook/

REPLY
Economy & Nation
SBI to soon relook at the deposit rates: Arundhati Bhattacharya
IANS
02 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
After starting the New Year with a gift of 0.9 percentage point cut in lending rates, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya on Monday said that the deposit rates also soon require a "relook" as a large amount of cash deposited in the banks, as a result of demonetisation, is likely to flow out.
 
She said banks, indeed, have huge low-cost funds driven by deposits following the demonetisation drive and these will flow out. "But we expect 40 per cent of that to stay with the bank," she added.
 
"At that time, we will have a relook at the deposit rates," she told reporters at a press briefing here.
 
Bhattacharya said she saw normalcy return to the banking system by end-February or March, with uptake in credit growth.
 
Her reference was to the events following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, which put enormous pressure on commercial banks in servicing people for exchanging or depositing the old currency.
 
Referring to the rate cut announced on Sunday, Bhattacharya said: "This is a liquidity-driven rate cut. The liquidity in the system in unprecedented, in terms of the fact that what we did in the first nine months of the year, we have done one and half times that in 30 days."
 
According to estimates, banks have collected cash deposits of over Rs 14.9 lakh crore following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's November 8 announcement.
 
At the same time, this excess liquidity was marked by a lower credit growth. "But we want to give a very clear signal that we are open for business. There is demand in the economy and there should not be any uncertainty on this."
 
"With unprecedented liquidity and low credit growth, we had space to cut rates," she added. 
 
The country's largest lender cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) effective from New Year's Day.
 
For loans of overnight tenure, the new MCLR will be 7.75 per cent, instead of 8.65 per cent. One-month tenure will attract a rate of 7.85 per cent, while those for three and six months will be 7.90 and 7.95 per cent, respectively.
 
For one year, the new MCLR will be 8 per cent. The bank will levy interest rate of 8.10 per cent and 8.15 per cent for two years and three years, respectively.
 
Bhattacharya said that other bank customers can shift to SBI if they want. 
 
"If our customers want to switch to the new MCLR, will have to pay a switch fee. Will add the switch fee to the loan to reduce any inconvenience to customers," she added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More
  Loading...