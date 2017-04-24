Display subsidies on food grain at PDS shops: Centre

New Delhi, The Centre has directed states to display information on central and state subsidies for food grain under the Targeted Public Distribution System on boards outside Fair Price Shops for public information and awareness.

A letter issued by Food and Public Distribution Department of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution says information on the cost of wheat and rice to the central government and the price at which these are sold under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) should be given in tabular form.

There should be separate columns for subsidy given by the central as well as the state governments, the letter said.

For 2017-18, the Centre spent Rs 24.09 per kg on wheat and Rs 32.64 on rice. Under the NFSA, wheat is sold at Rs 2 and rice at Rs 3 per kg. Thus, the Centre bears a subsidy of Rs 22.09 per kg of wheat and Rs 29.64 on rice.

