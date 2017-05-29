BUY
Discontent over GST classification grows. CAIT seeks reclassification
Moneylife Digital Team
29 May 2017
There is growing discontent, especially among the trading community, over the classifications under the goods and service tax (GST). Items, which were in the lower category under value added tax (VAT) are now being categorised in higher tax slabs under GST, says a traders' body.
 
In a release, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said, "...classification of different items under various tax slabs of GST has created an environment of anxiety and concern among the trading community across the country, leading various verticals of retail trade to demand lower tax on the items being dealt by them since they have been categorised under higher tax slab in comparison to tax slab of current VAT tax regime."
 
About 1,211 goods and 36 services have been so far classified under GST, of which nearly 50% goods have been placed under 8% rate, 14% under 5% rate, 17% under 12% rate and 19% under 28% rate. The GST Council is yet to decide the tax bracket for items like textiles, gems and jewellery, and footwear. In view of the growing discontent over proposed GST rates, CAIT says it has urged the government to revisit the rate schedule.
 
It says, "The wider impact of the classification of items under different tax slabs needs to be gauged very cautiously, since under GST not only the taxes paid on goods but even the taxes paid on the services will be eligible for input tax credit, whereas on the other hand taxes paid on inter-state purchases of goods or availing services will also be eligible for input tax credit. Hitherto, both these advantages were not available under VAT tax regime. Therefore, impact on the prices of commodities will have to be drawn after calculating advantages of input tax credit."
 
"However," the traders' body says, "items like auto spare parts, which are under 5% VAT slab, have been placed under 28%, though milk is exempted but ghee and butter have been placed under 12% GST slab. Items related to construction and infrastructure like cement, builders hardware, iron & steel have been placed under 28% expecting to make housing and infrastructure costly under GST regime. General consumables like turmeric, jeera, red chilly, and dhania have been placed under 5% instead of exempted goods unlike other food products. Hand bags, wallet and similar items have been under the slab of 28% similar to marble, stone, iron & steel, and plywood used for construction of buildings. Pickles, sauces, instant mixer and some of the other items pertaining to food processing have been placed under 18% tax slab though these are consumed by large number of common people across the country. Though, utensils are in 12% tax rate but other incidental items like cutlery have been placed in 18% tax slab. Items used by students like crayon, pastels have been under 12% tax rate. Though contraceptives have been under exempted category, women hygiene product sanitary napkins has been placed under 12% tax rate."
 
CAIT has suggested that, to make transportation more economical, the tax slab of tyres and tubes, pegged at 28%, may also be reduced to a lower slab.
 
"While carrying out fitment of goods under different tax slabs of GST, the motive is to expand the tax base, no cascading impact on prices and easy compliance of the taxation system. In furtherance of the same, the CAIT has suggested the Government to constitute a Joint Committee of senior Officials and representatives of trade and industry to iron out the difference of opinion on tax rates," says BC Bhartia, National President, and Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT.

Life
The ghost who writes: Thriving business of anonymous authorship
Saket Suman (IANS)
29 May 2017
What if you were told that many of the books that you have read of late have actually not been written by the authors who find mention on their covers?
 
Difficult to believe -- but true. An anonymous world of ghostwriters lies hidden behind the glitz and glamour of the books business and literature festivals that most readers are unaware of. 
 
Sample this: "Don't have time to write a book, but still want to be a published author? Go for our world-famous book ghostwriting option."
 
Absurd as it may sound, it is the tagline of Power Publishers, who, in their own words, are the world leaders when it comes to ghostwriting. And they are not alone, the internet is full of platforms that provide ghostwriters to those who cannot write but still want to be writers. 
 
A ghostwriter is an anonymous figure, who, by contract, agrees to write a given book for somebody else. The ghostwriter is paid a fairly good sum of money but has no claim over the copyright of the book or its royalties. When the book hits the stands, it carries someone else's name -- the perceived author for its readers. 
 
And, as a breed, ghostwriters are gaining prominence in the publishing industry. Forget self-publishing platforms or smaller publishers, many of the leading publishing houses too have, at some point or the other, sought the help of ghostwriters. 
 
Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee, former Director of the National Book Trust (NBT) and former Editor of "Indian Literature", Sahitya Akademi's bi-monthly journal, explains why.
 
"Successful people are gradually becoming more and more ambitious and want to talk about themselves -- and that they do through autobiographies and memoirs. But they do not have wherewithal to write books. So they employ ghostwriters. 
 
"Most autobiographies and memoirs of popular figures in the past 20-25 years have been written, partially or wholly, by ghostwriters," Bhattacharjee, who is currently spearheading the editorial works of Niyogi Books, told IANS.
 
Poulomi Chatterjee, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Hachette India, which has many bestsellers to its credit, said that there are "certain segments" for which ghostwriters are used.
 
"You wouldn't find ghostwriters, I hope, for fiction because you are actually looking for the author's art and craft and voice and story.
 
"But for non-fiction, there might be experts in various subjects that you want information from. They could be entrepreneurs, business professors or academic historians and you would want them to collaborate with a ghostwriter when they have a lack of time or... don't necessarily have the skill to (write)," said Chatterjee, who had a long stint at Penguin India before Hachette.
 
For Udayan Mitra, Publisher-Literary of HarperCollins India, ghostwriting has become much more prevalent and organised than it was before and this, he felt, benefits the publishing industry in the long run.
 
"It has become a lot more professional... it used to be that the author or an editor knew a particular person who was capable of the task. But now there are many more people who are doing it, who have the experience of doing it, and they know how to turn an idea into a book," Mitra told IANS. 
 
Sharing an interesting anecdote about working with a ghostwriter (before he joined HarperCollins), Mitra said that some five years ago, a big industry leader wished to do a memoir on himself and his corporation -- and so they had this hunt for a ghostwriter, which ended with a foreign journalist. 
 
"The person landed up in India for ghostwriting the proposed book, but the first day in Delhi he was struck by Delhi Belly and every time he recovered, it would strike again. The corporate leader was getting worried because he had flown him to India and was paying a lot of money for the project. He had also put aside a lot of time from his hectic schedule. Eventually, the book happened -- but it was a funny as well as tragic experience," recalled Mitra. 
 
Ghostwriters as well as several online platforms suggest that they are paid decently. Ghostwriters are available at about Rs700 per page (containing 250 words) for fiction books on several online platforms.
 
Of course, the amount of money that many well-to-do are willing to pay ghostwriters for writing a book on their lives or their business is astonishing -- sometimes running into several lakhs of rupees. 
 
Conversation with a ghostwriter - on condition of anonymity

I was staring at the hundreds of people walking up and down the platforms as metro trains whizzed past the busy Rajiv Chowk station in the Capital when the humble voice of a middle-aged man brought my anticipation to an end.

"Am I the ghostwriter you are waiting for?" he asked.

It was as dramatic as it could get and my subject proposed that we have our conversation after boarding a train towards Noida.
Working on a feature on ghostwriting in the Indian publishing business, I had been chasing him for about two weeks. He had finally consented to share his experience of ghostwriting on -- what else? -- the condition of anonymity.

And yet, it seemed weird to have this conversation in a moving train instead of the CCD as agreed earlier. During peak hour, when one struggles to even put two legs together, it seemed a mammoth task to have a serious discussion.

"I am nowhere in the picture. That is the very first principle of ghostwriting," the somewhere in his forties man said as we squeezed through people to reach the far end of the compartment.

"The editors give you commands like the gangsters provide directions to contract killers. I have to follow them and be happy with the money that I receive," he added.

I was startled by his analogy. He seemed to be on a mission to frighten me with references of contract killers and gangsters.

But it is not all that bad, is it? Ghostwriting must have a lot of advantages too, I suggested after sharing snippets of my conversations on ghostwriting with editors of several leading publishing houses.

"Oh! It is not bad at all. It is wonderful actually. I have been doing this for about a decade now and I have no regrets. Once you are able to build a body of work for yourself, get yourself noticed by the publishers and have a rapport with the editors, the projects keep coming and you make quite a lot of money," explained the man, who claimed to have ghostwritten six books so far.

And then there is always the big project that any ghostwriter is looking for. For him, it was a memoir of "a filthy rich businessman".

"It happened in 2013 when I literally begged an editor for this project. It worked out and I completed the book within eight months. He (the businessman) hardly had anything to share but we succeeded in building a narrative around his life. I earned more from the book than the total money recovered from its sales," he proudly claimed.

Some may find this trend of publishing works by ghostwriters which neither sell nor merit a full-length book absurdly funny, but there are compelling reasons for India's booming publishing industry to support this phenomenon.
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Simple Indian

3 hours ago

Somehow, I feel ghostwriting is an unethical practice/profession, as the one doing the actual work doesn't get any recognition while the sponsor gets all the credit and the moolah. It's like prostituting one's mind and knowledge.

Economy & Nation
How climate change is affecting Kinnaur's apples - and more
Manu Moudgil (IANS)
29 May 2017
On April 16, Roshan Lal Negi woke up to find snow carpeting the courtyard of his home in Jangi village. Boys with smartphones quickly made videos to share on WhatsApp but more than a month later, the snow -- now filthy -- still sits on the lower parts of most peaks in Kinnaur district, Himachal Pradesh.
 
Particles from a dust storm in the northern plains might have travelled to Kinnaur and mixed with the unseasonal snowfall, suggests Manmohan Singh, Director of the meteorological centre in Shimla, giving the dusty appearance. The jury is still out, but most agree that this rain shadow region is experiencing a drastic shift in its weather patterns.
 
Rains are increasing, snowfall is declining, and temperatures are rising, which all have great impact on an area prone to landslides and fed by glacial melt.
 
"Nobody in cities is bothered about what's happening in Kinnaur. We are frequently facing such unusual weather events," Negi says.
 
Droughts and excess rainfall are more frequent and more intensely felt due to the shift in farming, from coarse grains to commercial plantations of apple and green peas.
 
Winter snowfall is also now more spread out. "The heavy snow in December and January has declined and there's increased activity in February and March," says S.S. Randhawa, Senior Scientific Officer at the State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.
 
The decadal average number of rainy days has increased by 43 per cent, from 77.4 days in 1980-90 to 111 days in 2000-2010, according to data from the National Initiative on Climate Resilient Agriculture.
 
The number of dry spells during the Kharif season, on the other hand, shrank to 10-15 days, while most dry spells between 1980 and 1990 lasted more than 20. This increased rainfall leads to a greater erosion of fertile topsoil, and infestations of pests that thrive in the humidity.
 
Kinnaur is famous for big and brightly-coloured apples, features caused by low night temperatures. Historically, the amount of crop lost to inclement weather has been low.
 
In April and May, while apple trees in neighbouring Shimla district and adjoining hills are adorned with white nets to protect against hailstorms, orchards in Kinnaur enjoy clear weather. But increasing rainfall and declining snowfall is pushing people out of this routine.
 
Cooler winter temperatures are important to induce dormancy, bud break and to ensure proper flowering in apples. But less snow, also reported in other parts of Himachal Pradesh, means that this crucial cool factor is not met, affecting apple quality and quantity.
 
Apple growers in Kinnaur's low- and mid-altitude hills felt that rising temperatures had affected production, but farmers at more than 3,000 metres reported no decline due to temperature, according to a 2013 study. Most growers also reported a shift in the apple harvesting period due to increasing temperatures. The infestation of pests and diseases -- including apple scab and canker -- are some climate change indicators that increase the cost of production.
 
Four years later, things are worse. This April, a month which typically sees the flowering and setting of fruits, has witnessed light showers almost daily. "Rains reduce the chances of pollination as bees are more likely to stay in their hives," says Rakesh Kumar, an entomologist at the Y.S. Pramar University of Horticulture and Forestry.
 
A traditionally dry region, the area does not have the means to deal with excess rainfall. Farms do not have proper drainage facilities as people never needed them. This causes waterlogging and diseases and insects which thrive on humidity. 
 
Bhagat Singh Negi, a farmer in Rarang village, is worried that not even 30 per cent of apple trees will bear fruit. "New diseases crop up every year and even the chemicals we use are not as effective now. This year, many flowers dropped due to lack of pollination. It will be a difficult time for Kinnaur's economy," he says.
 
Extreme weather events are also catching people unaware. In 2015, the Pooh sub division received far less snow than usual, which dried the irrigation sources used to water apples. "We had to get water in tankers to save the trees. There was no harvest that year," says Gurmeet Negi, who owns an apple orchard.
 
The villages of Tabo and Sunam in upper Kinnaur saw incessant rain in June 2014, usually a dry month, which led to an infestation of ascochyta blight of the green pea crop. As a result, the market value of pea dropped drastically.
 
Farmers in Kinnaur take great pride in their low use of agrochemicals, but now most villages are seeing a rise in chemical use. "Up until eight years ago, we used to spray chemicals only twice in a year," says R.C. Negi of Thangi village. "Many would go without but now the frequency has gone up to seven sprays."
 
Other climate-indusced change has to do with residential structures. Concrete is fast replacing locally-sourced wood and stone as the preferred building material while traditional flat mud roofs are giving way to metal pent roofs.
 
"Increased rainfall in the historically-arid region erodes the flat mud roofs and wears away the mud-brick walls," says Tasha Kimmet, an art historian from University of Vienna, who studied the economic, climatic and cultural shifts in the region. She found that besides the improvement in economic conditions and increased accessibility to imported building materials, people are also adapting to changing weather patterns.
 
"Some residents, who are concerned about preserving their traditional building styles, are experimenting with tarps and waterproofing clays as part of the flat roof layering system, or building the roof at a subtle gradient," she says.
 
People in Kinnaur are used to living on the edge, but they have not yet to come to terms with sudden shifts in weather. And if this year's dusty snow is any indication, the situation may not improve anytime soon.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

