Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Economy
Economy & Nation
Dilemma of assumption-based inflation forecasting in India
Moneylife Digital Team
22 May 2017
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) provide quarterly projections for inflation and growth during their bi-monthly policy review, which is revised in subsequent reviews. The MPC uses RBI’s various surveys plus staff’s macroeconomic projections to arrive at inflation and growth projections. Past data indicates that MPC and RBI closely follow professional forecasters’ survey. However, this is not accurate and often found to be off the mark and the MPC should seriously consider providing only short term or medium term inflation forecasts, says a research report.
 
State Bank of India (SBI) says in the note, "There is uncertainty surrounding the consumer price index (CPI) forecast made by MPC. In the Indian context, standard univariate ARIMA (autoregressive integrated moving average) time series forecasting or even macro modelling will not work. For example, generating forecasts under (and often unstated) assumptions about exogenous variables such as oil prices, government spending, and global growth will throw up illusory or elusive forecasts or even both!"
 
Quoting Lucas Critique, named after Robert Lucas' work in macroeconomic policies, the report states, "...it is naive to try to predict the effects of a change in economic policy entirely on the basis of relationship observed in historical data, especially highly aggregated historical data."
 
 
"Under such circumstances, MPC may now seriously rethink of whether to give out short term and medium term inflation forecasts. While short term forecasts should be purely based on an excel based modelling as most of the market participants do, the medium term inflation forecasts could be generalised in terms of an econometric modelling. This would not be a difficult exercise, as RBI presents six policies in a year. Also, the RBI should give out fan charts only twice during the year, that is in April and October," the report says.
 
According to the research note, RBI's CPI projections, based on its fan chart, were off the mark most of the times, particularly in periods of volatile oil prices, with actual inflation being much less than what the central bank projected in its fan chart.
 
"The interesting part is that even after RBI revisions that are done closer to the policy, the forecasted numbers as deciphered from fan chart were still wide off the mark. One can however argue that as a central bank, inflation forecasts tend to be on the higher side and this is done ostensibly with the purpose of tempering inflationary expectations in India. However, if future inflation projection is kept higher, it may prevent inflation expectations from declining significantly, even as actual inflation may continue to fall. This may keep the rates elevated for a longer period of time than otherwise," SBI said in its Ecowrap report.
 
According to the SBI report, the fears of inflation are now largely a thing of the past. It says, "Our current forecast based on seasonal trends now show inflation averaging in the lower band of 4-4.5% for FY2018, with a significant probability of the average being closer to 4%, possibly undershooting it. There could be some inflation numbers that could be closer to 2% in the interregnum, and definitely below 2.5%!"
 
Talking about the impact of inflation forecasting on the bond yields, SBI says it has a direct consequence on the movement in the bond market. It says, "Our analysis shows that despite significant improving macro fundamentals between 2008 and 2017, yields in the Indian G-secs market have hardened. This is ironic as apart from India, Russia and South Africa, whose yields have hardened, actually witnessed a significant deterioration in economic fundamentals. This contrarian trend of yields moving up in India needs to be examined in detail as such also impact monetary transmission in India."
 
 
SBI finds the market view of distinction between the long-term and short term impact of GST on inflation is misleading. "This is because the services component of CPI (Combined) is inadequately represented to match the services component of the economy. Services sector component in CPI is around 20%, whereas they account for almost 50% of the total consumption basket in the economy. There are services like health, education, miscellaneous segment, transportation that are outside the ambit of GST. Hence, GST implementation on CPI impact will be minimal. We estimate that GST will have neutral impact on headline CPI," it added.
 

Contrary to popular perception, internationally, inflation has declined in countries post GST, SBI points out.

Economy & Nation
Jaitley files fresh defamation suit of Rs10 cr against Kejriwal
IANS
22 May 2017
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday filed a second civil defamation suit of Rs 10 crore in the Delhi High Court against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the word "crook" used by his lawyer.
 
Jaitley sought Rs10 crore as damages after Ram Jethmalani used objectionable words against the Union Minister in an open court.
 
This is a separate case from the ongoing DDCA defamation suit against the Chief Minister and five other Aam Aadmi Party leaders that Jaitley filed in 2015.
 
On May 17, Jaitley and senior advocate Ram Jethmalani clashed in the court with the Minister taking strong objection to the word "crook" used during cross examination in the earlier defamation case.
 
"I intend to show that this man (Jaitley) is a crook," Jethmalani had said, prompting strong objection from the Minister.
 
Jaitley, who was being cross-examined, furiously asked Jethmalani whether the word "crook" used by him was in his personal capacity or as per the instruction of Kejriwal. 
 
To which, Jethmalani had said that it was used by him on instructions from his client (Kejriwal).
 
Jaitley then threatened to seek higher damages. 
 
"I will aggravate the charges against the defendants (Kejriwal)... There is a limit to personal malice," he had said after Jethmalani said he wanted to prove his point that the Union Minister was a "crook".
 
Jaitley's counsel had objected to Jethmalani referring to the Minister as being "guilty of crime and crookery".
 
Jaitley was being cross-examined by Jethmalani in connection with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) defamation case filed by the Minister.
 
In December 2015, Jaitley filed a civil defamation suit against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpayee, claiming that they made "false and defamatory" statements in the case involving the DDCA, thereby harming his reputation.
 
Jaitley had sought Rs10 crore in damages from Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in the DDCA case as well.
 
He had claimed that the AAP leaders attacked him over alleged irregularities and financial bungling in Delhi's cricket association, of which he was the President for about 13 years.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Life
With LeEco 'gone', harrowing time for employees, vendors
Nishant Arora (IANS)
22 May 2017
Billed as a "true disrupter" in the Indian smartphone market last year, Chinese internet and technology conglomerate LeEco has vanished into thin air within months, leaving behind vendors with hefty unpaid bills and employees owed their dues.
 
After laying off a substantial number of employees -- as many as 85 per cent staff across the sales, marketing and distribution departments since December -- the company said in March that it does not have any plans to exit from India.
 
It also said the "resource head count in India is well aligned to the scale of operations envisioned and in line with industry benchmarks".
 
But the ground reality is strikingly different.
 
Reduced to a staff of 30 from 480, LeEco, which had a huge marketing spend, is today nowhere to be seen -- not on billboards, TV screens or in newspapers.
 
There are just eight or nine junior-level staff working at its Gurgaon office while the rest are in Bengaluru and other places.
 
There is no senior-level person after Atul Jain, Chief Operating Officer (Smart Electronics Business), and Debashish Ghosh, Chief Operating Officer for Internet Applications, Services and Content, left the company.
 
The left-over operation in India is now being handled from the company's Beijing headquarters.
 
Moreover, the company is yet to settle huge vendor bills and has held back full-and-final settlements of some of its employees.
 
An email regarding this, sent to LeEco's India communication head Ravi Bansal, did not elicit a reply and calls to his cell number also went unanswered.
 
One such former senior employee told IANS on the condition of anonymity: "We have been waiting for final settlements for quite some time now. Despite several reminders, there have been only promises from the global team sitting in China."
 
"The message here is how unethical, partisan and whimsical HR practices at LeEco have contributed considerably to the mess, misery and distress to a number of employees," she added.
 
According to laid-off employees, the company asked them to leave in a phased manner, beginning December, and "paid those immediately who either were influential in their own respective fields of work or threatened to take the legal recourse against the company".
 
Vendors also have sorry tales to share.
 
"I have close to Rs 5 lakh due to be paid for the work I did for LeEco. I tried to contact the company via emails and WhatsApp several times, but to no avail. I have no idea when will I get my money back," owner of a PR consulting firm that caters to regional markets told IANS.
 
Tired, another vendor is set to sue LeEco next week.
 
"I am sending a legal notice to the company next week as they have failed to settle my dues after several reminders over a period of time," said another vendor who is also a tech blogger.
 
Similar are the stories with several vendors -- including big ones like advertising and PR agency Madison Communications and event management firm Wizcraft.
 
Madison lodged a complaint with the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) as well as the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) against LeEco (IANS has copies of both complaints) in December last year but is yet to get its dues -- over Rs. 41 crore -- cleared.
 
Wizcraft is also waiting "patiently for the last 12 months for its dues (amounting to over Rs 1 crore) to be cleared and no breakthrough", according to a company official who did not want to be named.
 
"LeEco has left a trail of unpaid dues as well as dead stock in the markets. The unpaid dues run into crores of rupees though we do not have a definite number. Shipments are zero as they have shut down their office and left the country," Jaideep Mehta, Managing Director, IDC South Asia, told IANS.
 
After its entry into India, the company launched five superphones, a LeEco membership of content and internet services, an e-commerce platform LeMall and, most recently, "SuperTVs".
 
The SuperTVs, incidentally, were launched in the presence of Minister of State for Electronics and IT P.P. Chaudhary in March -- at a time when news of LeEco sacking 85 per cent of its staff and winding up its India operations were already creating ripples.
 
"As the demand for electronic hardware is expected to zoom to $400 billion by 2020, it is heartening to see foreign companies such as LeEco entering the Indian market and showing willingness to invest in the country," Minister Chaudhary had told reporters at the launch of the SuperTVs.
 
Former LeEco employees are now asking how it is possible for a company to come to India, set up shop, announce multi-million rupee manufacturing plans in the presence of cabinet ministers, and disappear as if nothing has happened.
 
"We need stringent rules in place for the companies who come up with big plans and vanish without any responsibility towards its employees," one ex-employee said.
 
In August last year, LeEco had also announced a $7 million manufacturing unit in Greater Noida in the presence of then IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
 
LeEco planned to ramp up the production to approximately 200,000 "superphones" per month by the end of 2016, before a severe global financial crunch caught up with the company at the end of the year.
 
The company's market share has dropped from 1.4 per cent to a mere 0.1 per cent (Year-on-Year) during the first quarter this year.
 
"LeEco's model was itself flawed, and the problems were compounded by their push into driverless cars and other unrelated businesses where they clearly had no competence," Mehta told IANS.
 
According to Tarun Pathak, Senior Analyst, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems at New Delhi-based Counterpoint Research, LeEco entered India with online as a major channel strategy but the kind of promotional activities they did was similar to any leading offline player.
 
"There was a disconnect in their marketing campaign although there was nothing wrong with their products or ecosystem strategy," Pathak told IANS.
 
"Brands need to watch out if they are overspending to acquire customers with the assumption of upgrading or creating a recurring revenue stream from the same in a highly competitive market," added Pathak.
 
Meanwhile, employees and vendors are keeping their fingers crossed.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

