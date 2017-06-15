BUY
Despite progress, farmer-centric pricing still to be implemented: Swaminathan
IANS
15 June 2017
Eminent agriculture scientist and National Commission on Farmers (NCF) Chairman M.S. Swaminathan on Wednesday said that despite some progress, issues like farmer-centric pricing, procurement, and public distribution are still to implemented.
 
"Despite progress, farmer-centric pricing, procurement, public distribution still to implement," Swaminathan said in a tweet.
 
Swaminthan, who is the founder of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, also felt that the answers to the agrarian crisis lie in enhancing the productivity of small farms and ensuring adequate public procurement at remunerative prices. 
 
"The agrarian crisis, now affecting small and marginal farmers in several states, arises largely from the unfavourable cost-risk and return structure of farming," Swaminathan said on Tuesday.
 
He also termed farm loan waivers as a temporary, short-term solution to the agrarian crisis and said it is "time that the recommendations contained in the Reports of the National Commission on Farmers, particularly the chapter on farmers of the 21st century, are implemented".
 
Noting that his recommendations were formulated after discussion with farmers in all parts of the country, Swaminathan said: "Therefore, there is widespread demand among farmers that they be implemented without further delay." 
 
He said that long-term solutions are important to ensure that farming remains an occupation of choice among the majority of the rural population in the country. 
 
Swaminathan's remarks came against the backdrop of the ongoing protest of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, who have asked the government to write off their loans and to give a good price for their produce.
 
On June 6, five protesting farmers were killed in a police firing in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur town.
 
The farmers in Maharashtra had also staged protests but called it off after the state government promised a loan waiver.
 
Economy & Nation
Farm loan waiver to hit banks more; No impact on MFIs and NBFCs, says Morgan Stanley report
Moneylife Digital Team
14 June 2017
The recent announcement by two state governments on farm loan waiver will affect banks more compared with micro-finance institutions (MFIs) and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), says a research report. The state governments of Uttar Pradesh announced a farm loan waiver in April and Maharashtra announced one in June. 
 
In a note, Morgan Stanley says, "These loan waivers apply only to loans by banks which in due course will get compensated by the respective state governments. However, the concern is risk of 'moral hazard' or wilful defaults by borrowers. We agree with the moral hazard risk from rural lending for lenders and will need to wait and see how it affects second order non-performing loan (NPL) formation. However, in our view, the impact is likely to be greater for banks with large unsecured farm loans and less for secured loans or joint liability group (JLG) lending."
 
 
According to the report, investors are concerned about the risk of higher loan defaults at MFIs and NBFCs with rural exposure owing to recent farm loan waivers and demand for waivers in more states. There are news reports of demands for loan waivers by farmers in more states – some of them being Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka.
 
"We will know the exact impact of farm loan waivers on these businesses only with a lag," Morgan Stanley says, adding, "management commentary and initial data points suggest no material impact till now."
 
Feedback from these companies suggests that while farm loan waivers are bad for credit culture and may 'intuitively' appear bad for business; historically there has been little negative impact. "Their experience suggests that what hurts collections is disruption of operations (from events like demonetisation) rather than farm loan waiver. As Per Bharat Financial Inclusion, earlier known as SKS Microfinance (BHAFIN), its collections continued to improve even following the Uttar Pradesh loan waiver announcement in April. The management of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS) also saw no meaningful impact from the previous farm loan waiver in 2009. Management attributes this to awareness among borrowers regarding applicability of farm loan waivers and the option with MMFS to repossess the vehicle in the event of default," the report added.
 
Morgan Stanley, while explaining why it had remained over weight on BHAFIN, says, its numbers screen much better than rest of the industry. Rural microfinance has also done much better than urban microfinance during demonetisation, as credit bureau data suggest. 
 
As of March 2017, BHAFIN’s 30-day overdue ratio was 7.4% compared with 14.1% for the MFI industry; its 90-day overdue ratio was 4.0% as against 8.2%. As per the company management, the difference stems from the company's weekly collection model and focus on rural microfinance against urban microfinance, which is more crowded. For BHAFIN 79% is rural and 21% is urban; while for the MFI industry, 53% was urban vs. 33% about four years ago. 
 
   
 
According to Morgan Stanley, rural economic indicators in India are looking good. It says, "...rural government spending was up about 24% in FY2017 and is budgeted to increase another 10% in FY2018. Also, monsoon is expected to be near normal for a second consecutive year after two years of drought. Rural wage growth has been rising and tractor and two-wheeler sales have rebounded sharply from demonetisation lows."
 
Expressing concern over the demand for farm loan waiver from more states, the report feel it is still premature to build in higher loan losses for BHAFIN than its current assumptions. "BHAFIN management has mentioned that collections have been improving across states. We are working with the assumption that borrowers who did not default amid demonetisation and political instigation are unlikely to break credit discipline because of farm loan waivers. Having said that, BHAFIN's loan exposures to states where there is a demand for farm loan waivers are – Tamil Nadu (0%), Madhya Pradesh (3.8%), Punjab (1.5%), Haryana (1.8%), Gujarat (0%) and Karnataka
(12.4%). We note per management commentary, that parts of Karnataka that were affected have been showing improvement in collections," Morgan Stanley added.

COMMENTS

GLN Prasad

14 hours ago

Still neither Banks nor RBI ever do these types of exercises and some outside agency should work for them to provide this data.

Economy & Nation
RBI puts Central Bank of India under PCA due to high NPAs
Moneylife Digital Team
14 June 2017
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed state-run Central Bank of India under the prompt corrective action (PCA) due to high net non-performing assets (NPAs) and negative ROA of the Bank for past two consecutive years.
 
Central Bank is the fifth to be placed under PCA by RBI. Earlier, Reserve Bank has placed Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank and Dena Bank under the PCA due to huge NPAs.
 
In a communication to bank employees, Rajeev Rishi, Chairman and Managing Director of Central Bank of India, said, "...being placed under PCA should be taken up as a wakeup call. Now is the time for all of us to gear up all our efforts towards tackling the factors on account of which we are in present predicament."
 
Here is the letter sent by the Bank CMD...
 

COMMENTS

Simple Indian

4 hours ago

All PSU Banks are facing NPA issues due to Finance Ministry's interference in their functioning. It's the phone calls from FM or Ministry to Heads of PSU Banks to disburse loans to undeserving businessmen like Vijay Mallya, which should stop. All perennially loss-making PSU Banks will keep getting recapitalized by Govt with taxpayers' money, just like Air India, so it's taxpayers who are burdened with inefficient Banks, while Banks can continue to behave as per 'instructions' from FM, as usual.

GLN Prasad

14 hours ago

CBI invited itself to this position. They never cared for common and sincere customers and their focus on high net worth borrowers and large volume of lending to influential groups. To hope atleast 25% recovery in such group exposure can be treated as excellent performance. Never neglect ordinary borrowers is the lesson PSUs must learn.

Kunal Singh

In Reply to GLN Prasad 10 hours ago

It isn't just one bank. All the PSBs are reeling under the stress of the same "influential groups" while the HDFC/ICICI Banks enjoy the cream of the retail segment.

