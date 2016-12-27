Demonetisation victim: Senior citizen duped of Rs2 lakh inside State Bank by a tout

Even the branch premises of India's largest bank is no safe from touts, when it comes to duping people by taking advantage of the chaos over demonetisation. Here is what happened to Dr Hussain Kanatwala (name changed at his request), who on 15 November 2016 visited the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Mumbai to deposit old currency.

The problem started with SBI's cashier refusing to accept a deposit of more than Rs25,000. This is illegal and must be questioned. But as the doctor was waiting inside the branch to try and persuade the teller to accept the deposit, a tout, pretending to be a helpful bank officer approached him and offered to help. He was clearly known to the branch officers and even had a free run of the premises to put the bank's stamp on a pay-in slip. The upshot was that the doctor, was duped of Rs2 lakh, and left holding a meaningless piece of paper. Dr Kanatwala (name changed at his request) is now doing rounds to the bank and police station urging to nab the culprit clearly visible in the CCTV footage he procured from SBI. The bank, have not bothered to respond, although its PR firm, Adfactors, tells us that it has noted the issue several days ago.

Here is first person account of Dr Kanatwala...

On 15 November 2016, I went to SBI's main branch in Mumbai (not my home branch, though) as I was told that there was less rush there. I filled two cash deposit slips, one for my SBI savings account and other in the name of my wife for her SBI account. Each slip was filled for Rs1 lakh in now demonetised currency notes of Rs500 and Rs1,000. However, the cashier refused to accept these deposits saying that he will accept deposits of only Rs25,000. He also asked me to sit nearby.

While I was waiting for the cashier to call me, a person looking like bank staff approached and offered to help me in depositing the cash of Rs2 lakh. He took the cash deposit slips from me and went inside the bank. When he returned, the receipts had a stamp of the bank along with name of an officer, some index number and initials. He handed over the cash deposit slips to me and then I gave him the cash. He told me that the cash would be deposited in my account and would reflect after 4pm.

Since I did not receive any SMS from the bank on my mobile about the deposits, I went to the branch and checked with an official from the bank. He told me no such cash was deposited in my account. I then showed the stamped cash deposits slips to the official, who told me that this is not the stamp they use. I then requested them to show me the CCTV footage.

After checking the video, I came to know that the person who took my money was not employee of the bank. The person, after taking the deposit slips from me went inside the branch and stamped the slips using a stamp lying on a table where there was no bank official present. He even signed on the cash deposit slips and then gave me the same slips. Immediately, I filed a complaint with Police and urged them to grab the culprit using the CCTV footage, but till date they have neither probed it or made any attempt to grab the person, who duped me for Rs2 lakh.

Moneylife has seen the copies of first information report (FIR) filed by Dr Kanatwala as well as the images grabbed from the CCTV footage. We also showed it to Ms R Bhuvaneswari, a retired banker, who is also an expert in Moneylife Foundation's free Credit Helpline. She says, the stamp on the cash deposit slips is not what is used by banks. In addition, the slip has 'Fort' branch written on it, while Dr Kanatwala made the deposits in the main branch of SBI. Moreover, the stamp used on the slips is meant for government bank division (that looks after government business and not individual customer business or transactions), she added.

According to Ms Bhuvaneswari, even the account numbers mentioned on the slips appear to be from two different branches. While Dr Kanatwala's account number starts with 31, the same for his wife begins with 32. She says, "This is not possible as the same bank branch cannot have account number beginning with two different numbers. The last few digits would be different depending upon number of customers in the branch, but first few digits remain same as it denotes the branch particulars."

While taking guidance from the banker, Dr Kanatwala also found that the handwriting on the cash deposit slips is not his own and the person who duped him may have filled these two slips.

While the probe is going on, here are two questions that need answers from SBI.

1. Why did SBI's cashier in the main branch refuse to accept cash deposits into one's own savings account of over Rs25,000?

2. Why was an outsider given a free run of the branch? How come no security guard or official prevent him from accessing a stamp from an unoccupied table?

3. When CCTV footage is available and shows this unknown man's activities inside the branch, why has the bank taken no action to file its own complaint?

4. Can State Bank of India absolve itself of all responsibility for someone who is cheated inside its premises, because he impersonated a bank officer? If so, then all bank branches become unsafe for customers, especially when private bank have a fairly informal way of working and dealing with customers.