Demonetisation Day 44: No queues at ATMs, but no cash also!
IANS
22 December 2016
People in the national capital and adjoining Noida and Gurugram satellite towns continued to suffer the pangs of cashlessness on Thursday -- the 44th day of demonetisation -- as most of the ATMS in the region remained dry.
 
Scores of people IANS spoke to said they have been visiting one ATM after the other to get their hands on some cash to meet their daily expenses but had to return empty-handed.
 
"I left home at 6.30 (in the morning) with my father's debit card and visited at least 12 ATMs in Rohini area. All of them had no cash," Rohit Tomar, a student in Rohini Sector 24, told IANS. 
 
Tomar said he had to pay fee to his private tutor "and obviously my sir (the teacher) doesn't have a card (swiping) machine to go cashless".
 
Hari Punjabi, a Delhi University student, had a similar story to share even though he has shifted to partial cashlessness by installing eWallet Paytm on his iPhone.
 
"You know you cannot buy everything by virtual payments, man. You need cash to buy small things like a cup of tea or a cigarette," Punjabi said.
 
He said he roamed around for about two hours in Noida in search of an ATM with cash and he found none. 
 
"I have been out of cash since last week now. I am using Paytm and my debit card for payments, but unfortunately for using those cards, I always need mobile internet and at many places the network is not too strong," he shared another problem one faced with going cashless.
 
Walnut, a mobile application to track ATMs with cash, showed most of the ATMs in Delhi and national capital region coloured grey, which means there was no cash in them. Very few ATMs on the application flashed green -- meaning the machine was loaded with money.
 
However, some ATMs on the application were orange which meant they were about to exhaust the cash.
 
Amid ATMs running dry, there was no end in sight to cashlessness pain across India 44 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 announced that the government was spiking Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, ostensibly to curb black money, corruption and terror funding.
 
Modi had appealed to people to stay calm and had asked for 50 days to solve the crisis. But people were mostly upset as they said there were no signs of the situation getting better with only one week left before the Prime Minister's deadline to ease the situation ends. 
 
"I used to travel in auto rickshaws but now I am forced to spend more and use cabs which accept payment through cards," Rohini Bhatia, an HR Manager with a publishing company in Gurugram, told IANS.
 
The cash crunch has also affected people who have migrated to the region for work or studies and are living in rented accommodations. 
 
"I had to make payments to many people, including my landlord. I had to beg him to accept the payment in cheque. But for many other others things I am in debt. I am buying grocery on credit," said Insha Khan from Bihar who lives in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. 
 
"I go out every evening after my office hours to find an ATM with cash. But now it looks like it is impossible as I have failed every time," she said.
 
An IANS correspondent went around Laxmi Nagar area in east Delhi and found only two out of nearly 20 ATMs with cash. There were long queues outside the money dispensers.
 
"It is very rare to find an ATM with cash at first. And whenever there is any, there are long queues and by the time my turn comes it runs out of cash," said Rajat Chaudhary, a government employee, in Noida.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Prashant Rane

10 hours ago

In Mumbai Dmart store is giving cash UpTo 2000/day and yes there are hardly anyone in queue

Kuldip Singh

13 hours ago

We need to just hang in there. This could go on for several more months.

Economy & Nation
NCLT has not granted any interim relief to Mistry: Tata Sons
IANS
22 December 2016
Tata Sons on Thursday said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has not granted any interim relief to its ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry.
 
"The National Company Law Tribunal today (Thursday) did not grant any interim reliefs," Tata Sons said in a statement. 
 
"The parties have been directed to file replies and rejoinders in a fixed time table in January, 2017. The court also ordered the petitioner (Mistry) not to seek for any further interim reliefs in the subject matter."
 
On Tuesday, Tata Sons had been served with a petition filed before the NCLT by Mistry's investment companies under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act.
 
According to the holding company of the industrial conglomerate Tata Group, the petition is 'not maintainable in law' and the court will hear Tata Sons on this issue at the next hearing.
 
The development comes a few days after Mistry had stepped down from positions held by him in Tata Group companies which have called extra-ordinary general meetings (EGMs) to remove him from their respective Boards.
 
Tata Sons' board had ousted Mistry on October 24 and appointed Ratan Tata as interim Chairman. 
 
Tata Trusts holds 66 per cent stake in the holding company of the industrial conglomerate Tata Sons, whereas Mistry's family holds over 18 per cent interest.
 
"Having deeply reflected on where we are in this movement for cleaning up governance and regaining lost ethical ground, I think it is time to shift gears, up the momentum, and be more incisive in securing the best interests of the Tata Group," Mistry had said on Monday.
 
"Towards this end, the objective of effective reform and the best interests of employees, public shareholders and other stakeholders of the Tata Group (the very people I sought to protect as Chairman) would be better served by my moving away from the forum of the extra-ordinary general meetings."
 
"It is with this thought in mind that I have decided to shift this campaign to a larger platform and also one where the rule of law and equity is upheld. I had initially not thought that one would need to seek an external forum to adjudicate issues that should never have arisen in the first place." 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung resigns
IANS
22 December 2016
Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday resigned and said he will return to academics, "his first love".
 
In a brief statement, Jung thanked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with whom he had been locked in a turf battle for months.
 
"He thanks the Prime Minister for all help and cooperation he received during his tenure as the Lt. Governor," the statement said.
 
Jung became the Lt Governor on July 9, 2013 when a Congress-led coalition was in office. The Modi government retained him even as it replaced most Governors in the states.
 
"He also thanks the Chief Minister of Delhi for his association in the last two years," the statement said.
 
Jung thanked the people of Delhi too for "their support and affection, especially during the one year's President Rule" leading to the assembly elections that led to a AAP victory in February 2015.
 
A former IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre and a former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, Jung gave no reason for his sudden decision to step down.
 
Jung's tenure was marked by a sharp escalation in tensions between his office, which reported to the central government, and the Aam Aadmi Party government of Kejriwal.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

