Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung resigns
IANS
22 December 2016
Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday resigned and said he will return to academics, "his first love".
 
In a brief statement, Jung thanked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with whom he had been locked in a turf battle for months.
 
"He thanks the Prime Minister for all help and cooperation he received during his tenure as the Lt. Governor," the statement said.
 
Jung became the Lt Governor on July 9, 2013 when a Congress-led coalition was in office. The Modi government retained him even as it replaced most Governors in the states.
 
"He also thanks the Chief Minister of Delhi for his association in the last two years," the statement said.
 
Jung thanked the people of Delhi too for "their support and affection, especially during the one year's President Rule" leading to the assembly elections that led to a AAP victory in February 2015.
 
A former IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre and a former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, Jung gave no reason for his sudden decision to step down.
 
Jung's tenure was marked by a sharp escalation in tensions between his office, which reported to the central government, and the Aam Aadmi Party government of Kejriwal.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
No overlooking of privacy and customer security, while digitizing the economy, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Moneylife Digital Team
22 December 2016
Laying emphasis on not overlooking privacy and security issues, while digitizing the Indian economy, Member of Parliament (MP) Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote to the Finance Minister (FM) Arun Jaitley. He was apprising the FM of certain key issues that will arise as the government and RBI (Reserve Bank of India) move to increasingly digitizing the economy as well as the transformation of the banking and payments eco-system.
 
Mr Chandrasekhar welcomed the government’s and RBI’s move to transform and digitize the economy. In his letter to the FM, Mr Chandrasekhar sought the minister’s attention to five key issues:
1.  Defining use and operation of JDY (Jan Dhan Yojana) accounts
2.  Defining the use of Aadhaar in the banking and financial system
3.  Planning for issues of transaction fraud, data security and privacy
4.  Growing the Internet infrastructure and access to digital payment hotspots
5.  Planning for anticipated surge in digital black economy
 
With regard to defining the use and operation of JDY accounts, Mr Chandrasekhar said “It seems that RBI and/or the banks have not adequately established this definition for banks to follow, which is the only reason why the JDY accounts all around the country are being used for receiving other deposits and in turn be used for laundering demonetization linked deposits. So, RBI must clearly and without ambiguity define JDY accounts in terms of their restrictive functionality in precise terms to Banks that are opening and operating them, so that JDY accounts are ring-fenced from the other banking system.”
 
Speaking on the use of Aadhaar in the banking and financial system, he said “The numerous fake Aadhaar entries in the Aadhaar database, including the recent Pakistani spies who had Aadhaar cards issued in fake names with their biometrics shows that the Aadhaar database is a very poorly verified database in terms of identifying the person whose biometrics are in the database. I am sure that the Government and RBI are aware of this point as well. The RBI must ensure Aadhaar can and must be used ONLY ALONG WITH other proof of ID for people to enter the financial system.
 
Talking about the issues of transaction fraud, data security and privacy, Mr Chandrasekhar said “There are serious gaps in the IT (information technology) Act and the dispute resolution institutions like the Cyber Appellate Tribunal. As we move large parts of our economy and transactions online, there will be legitimate issues of transaction fraud, data security, privacy and disputes between consumers and banks, banks and banks, merchants and consumers, merchants and banks etc. that will explode in volume. The data security issue in itself represents a serious challenge to our banking system and the RBI must work with government to plan pro-actively on issues of infrastructure, capacity building and legislative requirements to deter and prosecute the perpetrators”
 
He also spoke about growing the Internet infrastructure and access to digital payment hotspots. He said “Since Internet coverage and access is still not available to almost 900 million Indians, there is talk of use of USSD to serve those that are not connected to the Internet. The real solution is to create Internet hotspots all around the country and the infrastructure to take the Internet there. I would suggest that Finance Ministry and Department of Telecommunication work closely to create a more focused investment and rollout strategy of the public networks and private networks using the USO funds and other incentives.”
 
Concluding his letter, he sought the Finance Minister’s attention to start planning for anticipated surge in Digital Black Economy. “There are already reports of a surge in domestic bitcoin trade and move of black economy to the Dark Internet. The surveillance and policing requirements are challenging and I suspect the Government and RBI are ill-equipped currently to deal with this. I am drawing your attention to the need to be ahead of the curve on this rather than behind and so the RBI must develop the capabilities on this urgently,” he said.
 
For those who need to read the full text of his letter to Arun Jaitley, please click here
 

Economy & Nation
Global experts question Harvard Dean Nitin Nohria's role in Tata imbroglio
Moneylife Digital Team
22 December 2016
Global experts in management and corporate governance such as John C Coffee and Paul Pelosi Jr have raised serious questions on the role played by Harvard Business School (HBS) Dean Nitin Nohria in the Tata imbroglio.  In the context of the $50 million donation to Harvard Business School on the eve of Nohria’s appointment as dean, these experts, like others in India, have said that it raises significant governance issues about Nohria’s role and actions as a director of Tata Sons and in the ouster of Cyrus Mistry as chairman on 24th October 2016.
 
In an article titled 'Why Is the Dean of Harvard Business School Implicating Himself in an International Business Coup?’ Omari West writes, "Two years before Nitin Nohria rose from relative obscurity to the Deanship of Harvard Business School in 2010, the seeds of his current ethical dilemmas were already being sown”. Making a connection between the massive donation by Ratan Tata and Mr Nohria’s appointment as Dean of HBS, Mr West writes, "Nohria’s appointment to the board of such a large donor firm did not raise eyebrows at the time; but in hindsight it presaged the drama that would unfold at the company this year. In a surprise boardroom coup on October 24, Nohria along with other Tata Sons Directors voted to oust current Tata Sons Chairman Mr. Cyrus Mistry”.
 
He quotes corporate governance experts, such as John C. Coffee, Director of the Center on Corporate Governance at Columbia Law School, on the issues as saying, “A Dean or University President cannot be an adequate independent director on the board of a company that is a major donor. Tata is a very major donor to HBS and its Dean is thereby compromised."
 
He goes on to raise ethical questions about corporate governance in the context of Nohria’s connection with Ajay Piramal as well as his brother-in-law Amit Chandra (of Bain Capital India) who were brought on the board of Tata Sons, just before Cyrus Mistry’s sacking.  He writes, "It is precisely this type of incestuous intercorporate dealing among directors that an academic of Mr. Nohria’s stature would be expected to guard against. That a dean of one of the world’s most prestigious academic institutions could end up embroiled in such apparent violations of corporate ethics is a cause for alarm in some circles. Not least of which because Tata Sons owns several large publicly traded subsidiaries, including Tata Motors and Tata Communications, both of which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The matter could have significant implications for the future of the company and India’s reputation as a global corporate leader".
 
A detailed statement by Mr Paul Pelosi Jr, released by PRWeb says,  "has over 15 years of experience advising emerging and Fortune 500 companies in areas of finance, infrastructure, sustainability and public policy”. Mr Pelosi is quoted as saying, “Many minority shareholders were surprised to find that the Director Nitin Nohria, Dean of Harvard Business School, did not ensure a more thoughtful removal process such as proper corporate procedures for the removal of a director or chairman as set by the bylaws, or avoiding the appearance of a conflict of interest and having a detailed successor plan in place. It has even been suggested that Nitin Nohria’s cooperation and support of the instant firing of Mistry may have been influenced by his personal relationship with Ratan Tata and his $50 million donation to Harvard Business School in 2010 coinciding with Nohria’s appointment. To me, this becomes the key point when ethics and corporate governance reach critical mass.”
 
Mr Pelosi has also questioned the inclusion of three board members few months before the meeting in which Tata Sons ousted its Chairman. He says, “We all witnessed Nitin Nohria gather the votes to oust a Chairman but did so in an unprecedented and some would deem a questionable way. He added three board members to a body of six, increasing it to nine, only seven weeks before the vote (Imagine a Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court having the ability to add three more judges at his whim in order to change campaign finance laws just weeks before a vote); and then did so at the request of a man who was not even a part of the board at the time, but who was in fact, the ex-chairman, Ratan Tata. Mr Nohria did not even introduce the issue as a subject to vote on in the board meeting.” Mr Pelosi’s statement, is apparently endorsing Mr Cyrus Mistry’s initiative on Corporate Governance. 
 
Interestingly, Nohria, in an interview to The New York Times on 22 July 2011, had said, “One of the greatest myths is that character is like a trait — you are either a person of good character or you are a person of bad character, and there is little opportunity for the development of character over the course of one’s life. In fact, research demonstrates that character is something one has to work at forming and developing over the course of our lives, just as we focus on developing our judgment.”
 
“Some people are able to measure up to new responsibilities and challenges and pressures, and some people are not. And this is not so much because they were good or bad people, but because the pressure they were under either brought out their best selves or brought out their worst selves, and we all have both those selves in us,” the Dean of HBS had said in the interview.
 
However, five years later, the same person’s ethics are now embroiled in a major coup in Indian corporate history.

 

R. NARAYAN

2 hours ago

NN's role as hit man of Ratan Tata reveals how 'independence' is valued by the Dean of HBS. The gap between the teacher & practitioner is bridged.

SHEKHAR PYLUR

8 hours ago

Mr Nohria just proved to the whole World what a mockery he made of the independent directors role. Mr Tata on the other hand is the biggest embarrassment to all Indians. He proved he can outsmart every other Indian business house in Corporate Governance/ethics in reverse side. Shame

Santhanam Krishnan

10 hours ago

It doesn't behove a person of a stature of HBS Dean sitting on a globally reputed company's Board to consciously dance to the tunes of callers of the tunes in utter disregard to corporate ethics and governance leading us to believe there is a huge gap between theory and practice of management! It is also seriously painful development, such independent director functioned as an errand boy!

B. KRISHNAN

11 hours ago

It stinks to high heaven! That the most honored corporate in India, TATAs can sink to this level is beyond my imagination. Ratan Tata has achieved the impossible! He has succeeded in really eroding the Tata name value! So sad.

