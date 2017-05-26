BUY
Delhi HC expresses concern over people denied rations due to Aadhaar glitches
Moneylife Digital Team
26 May 2017
The Delhi High Court on Thursday, while expressing concern over people being denied ration due to glitches in Aadhaar authentication, asked the lawyer representing Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to visit ration shops to understand problems faced by ration cardholders and report. 
 
The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan has filed a case in the High Court against Aadhaar being made mandatory for receiving ration under the National Food Security Act. The matter was heard by a bench of the Acting Chief Justice Geeta Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar.
 
The counsel from Government of India wanted the petition to be dismissed as similar petitions are pending before the Supreme Court. However,  but HC Bench declined the request saying the powers under Article 226, which deals with powers of the High Courts, are broader.
 
It was highlighted by Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA) that Aadhaar is leading to exclusion in two ways-
 
1) It has been made mandatory for applying for a ration card- this has led to large scale exclusions as those families which did not have Aadhaar number, have not got ration cards. Also, in many families, at the time when ration cards were being made in Delhi those members who did not have Aadhaar were not added to the ration cards. As under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 5kg of foodgrains per person is given, or for all the people listed on the ration card, many families are unable to access their full entitlements of ration.
 
2) In 2015, the Delhi government initiated a pilot in 42 ration shops of delivering rations through Aadhaar enabled point of sale (POS) device. Despite evidence of these Point of Sale devices not functioning -- because of recurring problems of network coverage, biometric failures and rejection of even genuine beneficiaries, the government is still insisting on making biometric authentication mandatory for all shops, causing exclusion of and hardship to genuine card holder in this system. 
 
After hearing the problems faced by people, the Court appointed Zoheb Hossain , advocate representing UIDAI to act as a commissioner of the Court. Mr Hossain is asked to meet ration card holders, who are being excluded from food security due to Aadhaar, and also visit the shops where POS devices were installed. 
 
He was requested to report back to the Court on the problems being faced by people who are being denied their ration entitlements due to Aadhaar.

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex on a rally mode again – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
25 May 2017

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty might find support at 9,400. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Thursday and closed with gains of around 1.50% over Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian equity markets on Thursday traded with gains on the back of positive global cues, a strong rupee and healthy buying in capital goods, banking and IT (information technology) stocks. The key indices traded with substantial gains on the day of expiry of May futures and options (F&O) contracts. Equity benchmark indices started off the last trading session of the current month expiry on a firm note, tracking positive global cues and appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. Both the indices witnessed some recovery in early trades. Banking stocks are currently witnessing strong buying support with shares of SBI (State Bank of India), Yes Bank and ICICI Bank trading with over 1% intra-day gains. IT, auto and realty sector stocks are currently supporting the recovery in Indian equity markets, pointed out market analysts. On the NSE, there were 1,124 advances, 320 declines and 68 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,878 advances and 804 declines.
 
China will increase imports from the US in wide-ranging areas including agricultural products, energy and high-tech equipment, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday. In a research report on China-US Economic and Trade Relations, the MOC noted the growth potential in US exports as China's total imports are expected to reach $8 trillion in the coming five years, which will bring more opportunities for US companies, Xinhua news agency reported. South Korea's central bank on Thursday froze its benchmark interest rate at the record-low level of 1.25% in its first rate-setting meeting under the new government. Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol and six other policy board members decided to keep the seven-day repurchase rate on hold at an all-time low of 1.25%, Xinhua news agency reported. 
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported an increase of 27% in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2016-17. According to the company, its consolidated net profit during the quarter under review increased to Rs1,179 crore from Rs928 crore in the corresponding period of 2015-16. APSEZ's consolidated revenue during the quarter under review rose by 18% to Rs2,231 crore. "This is one of our best all round performance. Our strategy to diversify our cargo mix and focus on high value cargo continues to yield positive results," said Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ.  On a full financial year 2016-17 basis, Asian Paints reported a 35% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs3,920 crore from Rs2,914 crore in 2015-16. The company's consolidated group revenue during the fiscal under review increased by 19% to Rs8,439 crore.  The company’s shares closed at Rs340.75, up 0.21% on the BSE.
 
Electric vehicles (EV) manufacturer Mahindra Electric on Wednesday unveiled its comprehensive technology and product road map -- EV 2.0 -- under which it plans to ramp up manufacturing and charging infrastructure. According to the company, under EV 2.0 it will make investments to develop new, high-end electric powertrains, motor controllers, systems integration and battery technology. The company which is a part of $17.8 billion Mahindra Group, had acquired the Bengaluru based Reva Electric Car Company in 2010. Mahindra & Mahindra closed at Rs1,334.70, up 2.08% on the BSE.
 
The GST regime will be a game changer for real estate sector and the 12% GST on construction projects meant for sale to buyers will boost the sector, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) said on Wednesday. "The GST will be a game changer for industry, including for real estate sector, since it will subsume more than 16 major taxes and levies into a single consolidated tax," NAREDCO President Parveen Jain said.  Additionally, he said, the unified tax regime will stop the unwanted practice of double taxation, which hurt real estate and other sectors, given their cascading effect which inflated prices for end-users. The S & P BSE Realty Index closed at 1,967.65, up 2.01% on the BSE.
 
Shares of pharma major Lupin hit a 33-month low on Thursday after plunging nearly 10% on reports that the company has received six USFDA Form 483 observations for its Indore plant.  The plant was inspected by the US drug regulator between May 8 and May 19. Lupin shares closed at Rs1,137.95, down 7.31% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Economy & Nation
IiAS asks shareholders to vote against Raymond's proposal to sell premium property at throwaway price to Singhania family
Moneylife Digital Team
25 May 2017
Opposing Raymond Ltd's decision to sell its premium property at a throwaway price to its own promoters and their extended family, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd (IiAS) has advised shareholders to vote against the proposal.
 
Raymond in its forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on 5 June 2017 has proposed to sell its four duplex apartments in JK House, near Breach Candy in Mumbai. 
 
"Should this transaction go through, we estimate that it will result in an opportunity loss of over Rs650 crore for the company and its shareholders. In our opinion, the board has failed to protect the interests of the minority shareholders. The company and its directors must prepare themselves for shareholders seeking recompense," IiAS says in its advisory.
 
 
JK House is a recently rebuilt building located at Breach Candy, one of the most expensive real-estate locations in Mumbai. According to IiAS, Raymond’s own valuation report states that the residential property is valued at Rs1.17 lakh per square foot (built up), putting the value of the entire transaction at Rs710 crore. "Raymond, however, proposes to sell the property to the Singhania family factions for Rs9,200 per square foot of carpet area – an over 90% discount to market rates," it added.
 
 
IiAS estimates the opportunity loss at over Rs650 crore, which is large in the context of Raymond’s own limited size, which aggregates to over Rs100 per share. 
 
According to the proxy advisory firm, Raymond has spent Rs270 crore – not including the cost of land - in rebuilding JK House. It says, "The sale price of Rs9,200 per square foot is lower than JK House's average cost of construction, estimated at over Rs11,000 per square foot. If the company were to sell the residential properties at market value, it would more than recover its cost of development."
 
"The transaction lends credence to an investor’s allegation that the promoters are using the company to support their own lavish lifestyle. Not only is the price of the transaction nefariously low, the structure itself is inefficient. Only 36% of the total area is being utilised for commercial and residential purposes - the remaining 64% of the total area constructed is attributable to ‘other saleable amenities and service space’. The company can use, for its own purposes, only the commercial property, which is just 8% of the total structure by square feet," IiAS says.
 
 
According to the proxy advisory firm, transactions relating to JK House with promoters in the past too have been below prevailing market price and, therefore, prejudicial to the interests of Raymond’s minority shareholders. 
 
"Previous agreements required the family to pay rent to the company at a flat rate of Rs7,500 per month per duplex flat, which we estimate is at less than Rs2 per square foot per month. Management asserts that to incentivise the promoter families to vacate the old premises, which had become structurally weak and therefore needed to be rebuilt and surrender their tenancy rights, the agreement to give them an option to purchase property at Rs9,200 per square foot was signed in 2007." 
 
"This is a fallacious argument. The promoter family was living in the premises under a nine-year rent agreement signed with the company. At the end of the agreement – which would have been in 2012 – the family would have had to vacate the property. Given that the property was structurally weak, making it dangerous living conditions for the tenants themselves, Raymond should have had a stronger negotiating platform, unless the company was given to understand that the promoter family would purposefully violate the rent agreement and not vacate. It seems unconscionable that the company cowed down to a sale transaction at such low prices," the proxy advisory firm says.
 
Terming disclosures made by Raymond as “inadequate or misleading”, IiAS says, "During 2006-2008, when the board approved the tripartite agreements and these were signed by the company, annual reports were silent on the transaction. It is only in the 2013-14 annual report that the company first specifically mentions the capital-work-in-progress towards JK House, in the fixed asset schedule. By 31 March 2014, the company had already spent Rs150 crore on the redevelopment. Even then, the company did not disclose that it proposed to sell the residential piece of the property to the promoters at Rs9,200 per square foot of carpet area." 
 
Raymond's management asserts that there was no regulatory requirement for such disclosure. "While this may well be true, we believe good corporate governance transcends compliance requirements. The company should have considered this material information for shareholders and made the disclosure."
 
The 2016-17 annual report, despite a disclosure regarding the tripartite agreement, does not mention the price of the transaction. The company continues to maintain that “All transactions entered with Related Parties for the year under review were on arm’s length basis and in the ordinary course of business and that the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder are not attracted.” 
 
"While the company may have its technical and legal arguments for these disclosures or lack of disclosures," IiAS says it believes that from the perspective of transparency and good governance, the board has failed in discharging its fiduciary responsibilities towards shareholders.
 
IiAS contends that the details of this transaction have come to light only on account of regulatory changes that mandate shareholder approval for transactions with related parties, which are not at arm’s length pricing. Without this regulation, the transactions could have well been undertaken without shareholders’ knowledge.
 
It is unclear whether the audit committee has approved the transaction: the AGM notice seems to suggest that, based on legal advice, the audit committee and the board have “deferred the matter to shareholders”. The exercise of the option to purchase will come under the ambit of related party transactions under the Companies Act 2013, and needs shareholder approval because the transaction is not at arm’s length. 
 
 
However, regulations require the audit committee to first approve the transaction before it is brought to shareholders. "While there may be several legal considerations given the timelines of the transaction, the on-going legal battles, and changes to regulation for this approach, we believe the audit committee and the board should provide guidance to shareholders. In deferring the decision to shareholders – and thereby suggesting that the audit committee and the board do not want to articulate a decision – the board has abdicated its responsibilities and prioritised its own (legal) protection over the interests of the company and its shareholders," the proxy advisory firm contended.
 
According to IiAS, the quality of board oversight at Raymond is of concern if the board is unable to separate the interests of the company and its promoters. It says, "The audit committee is entrusted with the review and approval of related party transactions. But, at the time the tripartite agreements were approved and signed, and even now, Raymond Limited’s audit committee was conflicted – its members included Vijaypat Singhania, a direct beneficiary of the transaction."
 
IiAS recommends that shareholders vote against resolution #10 carried in the company’s 2017 AGM notice. Because this is a related party transaction, the promoter group will not be allowed to vote on the transaction.
 
"Raymond’s shareholders must engage with the company and seek the removal of promoters from the audit committee and the nomination and remuneration committee, and ask for both committees to be comprised only of independent directors. These measures will ensure that the committees are devoid of any potential conflict. They must also seek to separate the role of Chairperson and Managing Director, and push for a non-family Chairperson who can provide stronger oversight over the Singhania family, and one that can separate the interests of the company and its promoters," the proxy advisory firm concluded.
 

COMMENTS

Ramesh Poapt

4 hours ago

-raymonds-the INcomplete 'man' ?

REPLY

Ramesh Bajaj

1 day ago

The ROC must be able to protect shareholder interest against strong directors , even in family held and controlled companies.

REPLY

VILAS GALA

1 day ago

In our country the Roc and Department of company affairs are weak organizations which have failed to protect the interest of minority shareholders.

REPLY

