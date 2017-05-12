BUY
Delhi HC clears decks for IT assessment into National Herald case
IANS
12 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI), of which Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi are the main stakeholders, challenging Income Tax notices served to the company -- clearing the decks for an IT probe.
 
The case stems from a complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who had alleged "cheating" in the acquisition of Associated Journal Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald, by YI -- a firm in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each have a 38 per cent stake.
 
Swamy had alleged that the Congress gave an unsecured loan to YI to acquire AJL.
 
The company withdrew the plea after a division bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Chander Shekhar asked it to approach the concerned Income Tax assessing officer. 
 
The bench dismissed the plea as it was withdrawn.
 
The plea had sought quashing of two Income Tax notices sent to YI in January and March with regard to the assessment year 2011-12. The plea also urged the court to give a direction to the IT Department to not take further action against it on the basis of these notices.
 
Besides the Gandhis, Congress leaders Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and YI are accused in the case.
 
Swamy had accused them of allegedly conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by just paying Rs 50 lakh, by which YI obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which AJL owed to the Congress.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Bird-hit forces Mumbai-Bangkok flight to return
IANS
12 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A "suspected" bird hit forced a Jet Airways flight to return shortly after it took off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Friday morning.
 
The aircraft landed safely and all 180 passengers and eight crew have also deplaned, a spokesperson said.
 
The incident occurred around 8.15 a.m. on the Mumbai-Bangkok flight 9W-70 when the crew executed an air-turn following the suspected hit on the tail of the aircraft.
 
The aircraft is currently being examined by the Jet Airways engineering team and ground personnel.
 
Following the strike, the flight has been delayed by over four hours and is rescheduled to depart at 12.45 p.m. to reach Bangkok around 6.25 p.m., the spokesperson said.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

 

Public Interest
SC to hear May 17 pleas against making Aadhaar mandatory
IANS
12 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

The Supreme Court will hear on May 17 a petition against notifications making Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits under government schemes, including mid-day meal and for disability pension.

Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

