Tax
Credit
Legal
Nation
Economy & Nation
Daylight robberies rattle bank managements in Kashmir
Sheikh Qayoom (IANS)
04 May 2017
Although bank robberies by gunmen started in Kashmir in the early 1990s with the outbreak of the armed separatist struggle, their unprecedented spurt in recent months has rattled everybody -- to the extent that the army and the police launched a huge crackdown on Thursday, searching at least 20 villages in the Valley's Shopian district.
 
The first bank robbery took place in the mid-1990s in Maharaj Gunj area of Srinagar's old city when gunmen looted Rs 40,000 from a J&K Bank branch.
 
Another daylight robbery took place in Anantnag town, again in the mid-1990s in which gunmen looted over Rs 1 crore from a J&K Bank branch.
 
"The insecurity haunting bank staff and customers forced the managements of all banks operating in the Valley to shut branches in inaccessible, largely unsecured areas during mid-1990s," said a senior officer of a public sector bank here.
 
"These remote branches were clustered together to operate from safer places in towns and cities. As the security situation improved, the clustered branches were re-located to their original places in villages and other far-flung areas," he added.
 
This was the period when all the bank staff belonging to Kashmiri Pandit community had migrated out of the Valley.
 
A special recruitment drive was started by the State Bank of India during the mid-1990s to augment its workforce by recruiting local youth.
 
As things started improving towards late 1990s and early 2000s, bank robberies had stopped in the Valley.
 
The recent spurt in robberies dates back to the last six to eight months and the audacity with which they have taken place has shocked everybody.
 
The Valley's largest regional rural bank, the Ellaquai Dehati Bank has most of its over 50 branches located in villages and remote areas of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Badgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kulgam districts.
 
"Our branches both in cities and villages are operating without any security," said a senior officer of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank.
 
"Since the objective of a rural bank is to provide banking facilities to the middle and less privileged sections of society, our bank plays a major role in the rural credit delivery system.
 
"During the last eight months, there have been three unsuccessful nocturnal theft incidents at our branches in which the thieves attempted to unsuccessfully break open the cash chests.
 
"During the last one week, two daylight robberies have taken place -- one in Kulgam district on Tuesday in which Rs 65,000 was looted at gunpoint and the other in Pulwama district where Rs 4.92 lakh were looted on Wednesday," he added.
 
The most serious threat because of the daylight robberies is faced by the J&K Bank that has the largest presence in the Valley's cities, towns and villages.
 
"We have over 200 branches in rural and far-flung areas of the Valley. Our cash dispensing vans, secured by armed guards belonging both to the bank and the state police, move on an almost daily basis dispensing cash to branches in the Valley," said a top official of the J&K Bank.
 
"Given our presence and reach, we are the most vulnerable in a situation like the present one," he added.
 
The official sounded cynical when asked whether demonetisation had a bearing on the spurt in bank robberies.
 
"I don't see any link between demonetisation and the spurt in bank robberies. It is essentially a security issue. When a free-for-all situation occurs like the one we see in south Kashmir areas, the rule of law is naturally the first casualty," he said.
 
On Monday in an audacious attack, gunmen killed five policemen and two guards of the J&K Bank in Kulgam district. On Wednesday gunmen robbed Rs 1.30 lakh from a branch of the same bank in Pulwama district.
 
"It is the people's money and trust that is being looted. I appeal to the youth to help restore normalcy in the Valley so that peace returns," Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday when she visited the family of a bank guard killed by militants on Monday.
 
"Securing each bank in the remote areas by providing guards to every branch in these areas needs manpower which is difficult to arrange at present," said a top officer of the state police.
 
"But we have started area domination in vulnerable areas so that an overall sense of security returns to these areas," the officer added.
 
More than 3,000 security personnel drawn from the army, police and the paramilitary forces started a massive search operation in Shopian district on Thursday involving over 20 villages.
 
Militants have been known to move about freely in these areas during recent months.
 
Security force officials said the Shopian operation was the largest such by the security forces since last year's unrest, which started in the Valley in July.
 
It is, however, a moot point whether such operations are able to instil confidence among the banking staff to carry on daily operations and at the same time send out a message to the militants that the Valley's banks are not up for grabs.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
India's Q1 gold demand up 15%, globally declines by 18%: World Gold Council
IANS
04 May 2017
The demand for gold in India went up by 15 per cent in the first quarter (January-March) of 2017 year-on-year, even as the demand declined by 18 per cent globally, according to the latest report by World Gold Council released here on Thursday.
 
Demand for gold in India during Q1 2017 was at 123.5 tonnes against the 107.3 tonnes in Q1 2016.
 
Global gold demand in Q1 2017 was 1,034 tonne, a decline of 18 per cent compared to the record Q1 in 2016, according to the World Gold Council's latest Gold Demand Trends report.
 
India's Q1 2017 gold demand value was Rs 32,420 crore, a rise of 18 per cent in comparison with Q1 2016 (Rs 27,540 crore), the report stated.
 
"Demand in Q1 2017 is up 15 per cent, though this is against the low base of Q1 2016 that was impacted by the trade strike on the excise duty introduction. It signals both a return of optimism and the resilience of this industry that has been living with some tough challenges since 2013," said Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India, World Gold Council.
 
Regarding global demand, Alistair Hewitt, Head of Market Intelligence at the World Gold Council said: "Demand is down year-on-year, but that is largely because Q1 last year was exceptionally high. Although we did not see the record-breaking surges in ETF inflows experienced in Q1 2016, we have seen good inflows nonetheless this quarter, with strong interest from European investors ahead of the Dutch and French elections."
 
Total jewellery demand in India for Q1 2017 was up by 16 per cent at 92.3 tonne as compared to Q1 2016 (79.8 tonne). The value of jewellery demand was Rs 24,220 crore, a rise of 18 per cent from Q1 2016 (Rs 20,484 crore).
 
Total investment demand for Q1 2017 was up by 14 per cent at 31.2 tonne in comparison with Q1 2016 (27.5 tonne).
 
"The rupee appreciation significantly protected Indian households from the hike in dollar prices, giving them an additional reason to meet the latent gold demand that was created in 2016, following demonetisation and other regulatory measures against unaccounted wealth," he said.
 
Wedding demand that accounts for 40-50 per cent of jewellery and bars and coins demand were strong in the first quarter. 
 
"Opportunistic purchasing by investors and an increase in restocking, means the gold market is likely to maintain a healthy uptake for H1 2017. The forecast for normal monsoons could also play a promising role in stabilising consumer demand in H2 2017," Somasundaram added.
 
He, however, mentioned that there are concerns in the industry about transitioning to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that will be introduced from July 2017.
 
The World Gold Council has predicted a demand of 650-750 tonnes in India in 2017.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Firm on taxing agricultural income, Debroy says onus on states
Vishav (IANS)
04 May 2017
Undeterred by the raging row stoked by his comments, NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy is sticking to his guns that agricultural income should be taxed and says that the onus for this must be on the state governments.
 
"I had said that agricultural income should be taxed above a threshold. I also said it's a state subject and it's up to the states to do it. That was my position then and that is my position now," Debroy told IANS in an interview maintaining that there was no contradiction between his views and those of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 
His remarks on April 25 raised the hackles of political parties including the MPs of the ruling BJP who criticised Debroy's views saying such economists were not in touch with reality and did not know the problems of farmers.
 
The very next day, Jaitley stepped in to douse the fires by clarifying that the central government had no plans to impose any tax on agricultural income as it did not have the constitutional authority to do so.
 
"The Finance Minister also said it is a state subject and the centre has no plans to tax agricultural income. How is it a contradiction to what I have said," Debroy wondered.
 
He added that even Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian's remarks were in line with his statement.
 
Subramanian had on April 28 restoked the debate when he said that nothing prevented state governments from taxing agriculture income as the constitutional restriction was only on the central government.
 
Debroy also said that agricultural income was already being taxed in seven to eight states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. He, however, added there may be cases where they taxed only "a certain kind" of agricultural income, "but they do tax it".
 
"Half the people who are creating this controversy don't even know that the issue of taxing agricultural income is being debated in India since 1953-54... People complaining about implementation don't even know there is a K.N. Raj committee report from 1972-73 called Taxation of Agricultural Wealth and Income, which talks about implementation issues."
 
"They don't know there was a Kelkar Task Force report in 2002 which estimated that if you use the existing threshold, 95 per cent of the farmers will be below it," Debroy said.
 
The media was "unnecessarily trying to manufacture a controversy", he added.
 
The NITI Aayog member said that there were 307 individuals who declared agricultural income of more than Rs 1 crore ($156,000) during fiscal 2014-15, alluding but not saying so in as many words, that something wasn't right here.
 
Debroy also noted there was also a company which had a profit of Rs 215 crore and yet claimed exemption worth hundreds of crores as its income was from agricultural sources.
 
"Now how is it reasonable to say that they should not pay taxes?"
 
Last week after Debroy first made the remarks, NITI Aayog said in a statement that his suggestion to tax agricultural income was neither the view of the Aayog, nor it was part of the Draft Action Agenda document conceived by the planning body.
 
"NITI Aayog has already told you that my views are not the views of the action plan. Therefore, the action plan's views are not my views also," Debroy said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

