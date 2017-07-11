BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Money & Banking
Economy & Nation
Credit growth in the banking system is low: SBI chief
IANS
11 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
India's largest lender, State Bank of India's Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya on Tuesday said the credit growth in India's banking system is low.
 
Elaborating on the current economic growth rate and inflation rate, Bhattacharya said: "Credit growth especially in the banking system is low. Nine is the percentage at which the credit should grow. The credit is, however, growing at close to five (per cent).
 
Today, much of the credit at least for the companies that are doing well comes from the market...if that number is added, the credit growth comes around 7.5 per cent. Even it (the credit growth) is lower than a number it should be." 
 
According to her, the lender will bring a number of retail products in the digital space and data analytics will play a key role in digital banking.
 
"We will bring a number of retail products in digital space and in the corporate front, we will also provide... we have lot of plans. Some of them we will begin delivering within in a very short period of time. They are currently undergoing core user group testing. They will be out very shortly," she said.
 
"On the corporate side, we will be using not only platforms to bring people together, but also analytics to find out who is producing and who is needing what," Bhattacharya said while emphasising on how the lender is going to leverage the digital platform.
 
Addressing participants at Banking Conclave organised by Ficci, she said the lender will use data analytics in retail banking too.
 
On the SBI's credit-deposit ratio at around 50.5 per cent in West Bengal, she said: "We need to create right situations for credit absorption. If there is no credit absorption capacity, pouring lot of credit will cause NPAs."
 
After inaugurating the bank's wealth management services in the city, Bhattacharya, later in the day, said credit absorption capacity in the north and eastern states are relatively low. 
 
She said that what needs to be done in West Bengal is to have a look at value chain financing.
 
She, however, said consumption led retail credit growth has been progressing and on the other hand, investment demand has not so far been picked up. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
States’ finances deteriorating, says SBI report
Moneylife Digital Team
11 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Out of the major 17 non-special category states in India, there were only eight states that satisfied the necessary conditions (NC) and at least one of the sufficient conditions (SC), to become eligible for additional borrowing in FY17-18. However, even these states may find it difficult to mobilise resources due to deteriorating finances, says a research report.
 
In the note, State Bank of India (SBI) says, "...the worrying thing is that even states that are eligible for additional borrowing in current fiscal have recently witnessed deterioration in fiscal deficit. This indicates there is pressure on even the well-off states for mobilising resources. Hopefully, the introduction of goods and services tax (GST) could provide a fiscal buoyancy to states."
 
 
"States who have recently waived farm loan will find it difficult to raise funds without market borrowing in financing additional burden”, the report says, adding, "In this context, we estimate that while Karnataka have the luxury of mobilizing the entire debt waiver amount through market borrowings or non-tax revenue, Maharashtra is also well placed as it can even mobilise Rs11,000 crore from non-tax revenues, and the remaining Rs19,000 crore from borrowings."
 
Market borrowing being the major instrument of financing budgetary deficit, states that have recently waived farm loan will find it difficult to raise funds without market borrowing.
 
As per the Fourteenth Finance Commission Recommendations, all states are required to maintain fiscal deficit of 3% of their gross state domestic product (GSDP) annually for the period 2015-16 to 2019-20. Additional relaxation will be given for market borrowing only to those states that are compliant with both necessary and sufficient criteria of fiscal prudence prescribed by the Commission.
 
The Necessary Condition (NC) is that the States should have zero revenue deficit in the year for which the borrowing limit has to be fixed and in the immediate preceding year. The Sufficient Condition (SC) is that the States’ debt-GSDP ratio should be less than or equal to 25% in the preceding year and interest payment and revenue receipts (IP/RR) should be less than or equal to 10% in the preceding year. States meeting one or both of the above criteria are allowed a relaxation in their fiscal deficit targets by 0.25% or 0.50% of GSDP, provided they meet the Necessary Condition.
 
Additionally, if a State is not able to fully utilise its sanctioned borrowing limit of 3% of GSDP in any particular year during the first four years of award period (2015-19), it will have the option of availing the un-utilised borrowing amount only in the following year but within the award period.
 
Out of the eight states that satisfy the NC and at least one SC, seven states -- Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana – have satisfied both the SCs along with NC and are eligible to have a maximum gross fiscal deﬁcit (GFD)/GSDP ratio of 3.50% while Gujarat is the only state to satisfy one of the SCs, becoming eligible to have a maximum GFD/GSDP ratio of 3.25% in 2017-18.
 
 
SBI says that if last year's Budgetary Estimate (BE) and their Revised Estimate (RE) of fiscal deficit are compared, eight states have revised their target upwards. This year, servicing of UDAY bonds, farm loan waiver and implementation of Seventh Pay recommendation will put additional pressure on the fiscal position of states, making it difficult to achieve their budgetary target, SBI concluded.

 

User

Economy & Nation
US newspapers plan to strike Google, Facebook over ad revenue
IANS
11 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
With Facebook and Google grabbing vast majority of the digital ad market, many newspapers in the US are planning to strike at the tech giants to get an antitrust exemption from Congress to negotiate collectively over advertising revenue.
 
According to a report in Washington Times on Monday, the News Media Alliance, that represents roughly 2,000 US' national and local newspapers including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, has started reaching out to Capitol Hill to sound out the chances for an exemption.
 
"We're not looking to break up Google and Facebook by saying they have a duopoly here, what we are saying is there has got to be a way to improve the business model," Paul Boyle, Senior Vice President (Public Policy) News Media Alliance was quoted as saying.
 
According to Boyle, newspapers had thought allowing their articles to be shared on social media would earn them a piece of the digital ad market.
 
"But Facebook doesn't always allow the reader to click through to the publisher's website, denying the news website ad revenue from that reader," he stated.
 
Facebook, however, said the company is committed to helping quality journalism thrive on its platform. 
 
"We have already been working with publishers and we're making progress through our work and have more work to do," the report quoted Campbell Brown, Head of News Partnerships at Facebook, as saying.
 
According to media reports, Google and Facebook control nearly two-thirds of the digital advertising industry, and newspaper revenue from advertisements declined to $16 billion in 2016, down from about $50 billion 10 years earlier.
 
"Google and Facebook dominate web traffic and online ad income. Together, they account for more than 70 per cent of the $73 billion spent each year on digital advertising, and they eat up most of the growth," David Chavern, President of News Media Alliance, was quoted as saying. 
 
"Nearly 80 per cent of all online referral traffic comes from Google and Facebook. This is an immensely profitable business," Chavern said.
 
Reacting to the News Media Alliance's latest move, Google said it wanted to help news publishers succeed and lately, it had built numerous specialised products and technologies, developed specifically to help distribute, fund, and support newspapers.
 
"This is a priority and we remain deeply committed to helping publishers with both their challenges, and their opportunities," Google was quoted as saying in a press statement.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More