Court seizes Tytler's passport, directs CBI to take action
IANS
23 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A court on Tuesday seized the passport of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and directed the CBI to take action against him for giving false information that no criminal case is pending against him.
 
Special Judge Bharat Parashar gave Tytler's passport to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), asking the probe agency to take appropriate action as he gave wrong information to the passport office while seeking renewal of his passport.
 
While renewing the passport, Tytler submitted false information that "no criminal case is pending against him".
 
However, Tytler's counsel told court it was a bona fide mistake. He said the wrong information was furnished by his clerk who checked the wrong box on the form by mistake.
 
CBI officials told the court that action should be initiated because rules have been violated as the passport was renewed without clearance from court.
 
The court expressed its opinion that a First Information Report (FIR) should be registered against Tytler for furnishing false information and renewing the passport without getting clearance but did not pass any order.
 
The court was hearing Tytler's plea seeking to travel abroad from May 25 to June 2.
 
The case was filed on a complaint of the then Minister of State for Home Ajay Maken, that a forged letter on his letterhead was written to the Prime Minister by businessman Abhishek Verma seeking easing of business visa norms in 2009.
 
Tytler and Verma were chargesheeted under the IPC in the case for the offence of attempting to cheat and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
 
The CBI has alleged that Tytler had "actively connived" with Verma to cheat a Chinese telecom firm and the Congress leader had first shown a "fake and forged" letter to the company's officials, claiming it was written by Maken to the Prime Minister.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex in a minor downtrend – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
23 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were vulnerable to adverse news. The major indices of the Indian stock markets suffered a correction on Tuesday and closed with losses of 0.55%-0.70% over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

Equity benchmark indices started of the day on a flat note tracking muted global cues. The indices extended losses in early trades on selling pressure from traders. Depreciation of Indian rupee against US dollar in initial trades also pressured the equity market sentiments, according to market analysts. On the NSE, on Tuesday, there were 223 advances, 1,253 declines and 31 unchanged. On the BSE, on Tuesday, there were 605 advances, 2,113 declines and 158 unchanged. Overall, on Tuesday, the market trends were bearish.
 
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will lead to lower tax burden in several commodities, including packaged cement, medicaments, smartphones and medical devices, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. There will be lesser tax burden in case of medicaments, including Ayurvedic, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathic or Bio-chemic systems also. Medicaments, in general, attract 6% central excise duty and 5% VAT. Further, CST, octroi, entry tax, etc. are also applicable in general. At these rates, the present total tax incidence works out to more than 13%. As against this, the proposed GST rate on medicines, including ayurvedic medicines, is 12%. The S & P BSE Healthcare Index closed at 14,216.70 down 2.72% on the BSE, on Tuesday.
 
State-run gas utility Gail India (GAIL) has declared a 69% fall in net profit at Rs260 crore for the fourth quarter ended March on account of an impairment charge on an investment, as compared to a net profit of Rs832 crore in the same period a year ago. Following the results announced after market hours on Monday, GAIL stock was trading lower by 4.22% at Rs374.65 a share on the BSE at 11.10 am on Tuesday. The company's net income, however, rose by 16% to Rs13,674 crore, from Rs11,802.40 crore in the fourth quarter of 2015-16, as revenue from petrochemicals rose by 57% to Rs1,766 crore and natural gas marketing by 12.7% to Rs10,370.56 crore. GAIL, in a stock exchange filing, said the fall in net profit was due to accounting of impairment of investments in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Ltd (RGPPL) of Rs783 crore in the fourth quarter. The net profit without the impact of impairment rose 25% to Rs1,043 crore in the quarter in question over the fourth quarter of 2015-16. The GAIL board of directors recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs2.7 per share for the year ended March 31, 2017. The company’s shares closed at Rs380.45, down 2.74% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

Investor Interest
Without monetary compensation, investor protection is reduced to mere rhetoric, says Midas Touch
Moneylife Digital Team
23 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Midas Touch Investors' Association (Midas), a well-known investor organisation, has suggested market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to provide monetary compensation to cheated investors for losses suffered, as a pre-requisite for investor protection. 
 
Submitting its suggestions on the amendments in The Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges And Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2012, the investor organisation says, "One of the main thrust of our suggestions is to plug the gap of providing compensation in the regulations and incorporate a provision for giving compensation to cheated investors for the losses suffered by them."
 
In the past, there have been numerous instances where investors, particularly small investors, have suffered mammoth losses and been duped and cheated, through fraudulent and unfair trade practices and white collar crimes, but in the absence of the credible provisions, neither were investors’ interests protected nor the losses they suffered were compensated, it added. 
 
According to Virendra Jain, Founder-Member and President of Midas Touch, there is not a single instance since the enactment of SEBI Act in 1992 wherein cheated investors have been given compensation or awarded damages for the losses suffered by them due to fraudulent and unfair acts. The only exception is the instance of money paid to applicants of IPOs who were deprived of the opportunity to get allotment in initial public offerings (IPOs), on the Justice Wadhwa committee’s recommendations. 
 
Mr Jain was one of the members of the Justice Wadhwa committee. 
 
Midas Touch Investors Association has been working for investors’ interest in the capital market since 1995. It has seen how investors in the capital market fail to get redressal after suffering losses. Here are some of the examples...
 
1. Out of about 5,200 companies listed at BSE and NSE, 2,000 were suspended for non- compliance with the listing agreement terms. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for monitoring by Stock Exchanges -- of compliance of listing agreement terms by Listed companies -- was formulated by SEBI in 2013. In spite of that, about 350 companies were delisted for not taking action specified under SOP, in 2016.  Fair price has not been paid to shareholders by the promoters/company to date, as legally required. Midas Touch's PIL No. 3007 of 2012 for action against companies and their promoters for failure to comply with listing agreement terms with the Stock Exchange, is  before the Delhi High Court.
 
2. There were 5,142 companies listed at Regional Stock Exchanges (RSEs). Of these. Only about 100 have been listed at national stock exchanges, after the de-recognition of RSEs by SEBI. Effectively, the rest of the companies were delisted post de-recognition of the RSEs as per the SEBI circular. As per our knowledge, none of the 5,000 companies have paid a fair price/exit price under delisting to its shareholders. We estimate that at least 2,000 companies have vanished. A Special Leave Petition on the issue filed by Midas Touch was not admitted by the Supreme Court.  No money has been paid to shareholders to date.
 
3. Satyam Computers Ltd: In 2009, Shareholders of Satyam Computers Ltd were duped by the massive accounting fraud perpetuated by the company. The company was forced to pay damages to its US Shareholders as it was listed in US, but the Indian Investors did not get anything in the absence of legal provisions for damages. Ultimately, largely due to efforts by Midas Touch, provision for compensation was introduced in the Companies Act, 2013.  
 
4. Vanishing companies: 229 companies were identified by CMC in the year 2000 as having vanished, subsequent to the Allahabad High Court order in the PIL filed by Midas Touch (Writ Petition No. 659 of 1998). However, to date no money has been paid to shareholders.
 
Midas Touch says, "To sum up, the investment of shareholders in 7,000 listed companies out of 11,000 companies have been wiped out completely. This underlines the institutional failure in monitoring listed companies by regulators (Stock Exchanges and SEBI). Instead of administering the law, they facilitated loot of investors, condoned white-collar crimes, thereby allowing predators to operate in the market, compromising its integrity. The regulators’ officials responsible are unfit to hold such responsible office and ought to be debarred for life for holding similar offices."
 
According to the investor association, the source for building a corpus and regular funding for compensation is to be deliberated upon and finalised, once an in-principle decision for its insertion in regulations is taken by SEBI. "We are, therefore, giving only broad contours for building a corpus and funding avenues. Similarly, processes and principles for Identification of investors who would qualify for compensation, to the extent feasible, would have to be deliberated and finalised," it said in its suggestions to SEBI.
 
Here are the suggestions submitted by Midas Touch to SEBI...
 
 
 

