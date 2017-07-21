Court orders de-sealing of hotel room where Sunanda died

Nifty, Sensex Still in a Sideways Mode – Weekly closing report

We had mentioned in last Friday’s weekly report that Nifty, Sensex were in consolidation mode. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound during the week and closed with minor gains on Friday over last Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:

With the onset of quarterly results and Parliament's monsoon session, the Indian equity markets traded with gains during the mid-afternoon session on Monday. On the NSE, there were 799 advances, 863 declines and 312 unchanged. On the BSE there were 1,299 advances, 1,378 declines and 178 unchanged.

The Nifty50, which opened with a gap, hit a fresh record high of 9,920 on Monday but pared gains as investors preferred to book some profits at higher levels. Sensex firmed up 74 points aided by fresh buying by participants and availability of more foreign capital. BSE mid-cap and small-cap were trading in the green while healthcare and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) were trading in the red. Upcoming quarterly results and Parliament's monsoon session, as also the direction of foreign funds flow will set the course for the equity indices in the coming week, market observers opined. With markets already at dizzying heights, potential triggers like news on monsoon's progress and global trends like monetary policy review by major international central banks could unleash "volatility", analysts feared.

The markets were expected to focus on earnings during the week though the expectations remained muted for the last quarter. Markets were trying to analyse the earnings impact due to GST disruption, pointed out market analysts. The worry on rising PE (price-earning) ratio of benchmark indices was being overwhelmed by larger domestic fund flows and a buoyant global economy. Companies like Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, ACC, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks and Ashok Leyland were expected to announce their quarterly results in the course of the week.

After a day of trading at a record high, the Indian equity markets on Tuesday fell mainly due to the decline in ITC, coupled with negative global cues. According to market analysts, the key equity indices were dragged lower by a free fall witnessed in the stocks of the largest FMCG company ITC, following which the S&P BSE FMCG index plunged by 637.54 points or around 6%. The plunge in the stocks of the blue chip firm followed the increasing of compensation cess rates on cigarettes by the GST Council on Monday in view of the reduction in tax on the demerit good under the new indirect tax regime. On the NSE, there were 479 advances, 966 declines and 52 unchanged. The shares of Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and NTPC rose, whereas the shares of ITC and Reliance Industries (RIL) fell. ITC fell 13% to Rs282.65 after most of the brokerages downgraded the stock and also cut its target price after government increased cess on cigarettes. RIL was pressured after the news of arbitration award going against it.

Automobile major Tata Motors said that it will launch SUV Nexon during the upcoming festive season with two new engine options. According to the company, it has added two new engines - the 1.2L turbocharged petrol and the 1.5L diesel -- to its powertrain portfolio. These engines would debut in the new SUV. The shares of the company closed at Rs456.05, up 0.39% on the BSE.

A day after a steep fall, Indian equity markets recovered and traded with appreciable gains in the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday on the back of positive Asian markets and buying in healthcare, metal and banking stocks. On the NSE, there were 1,114 advances, 516 declines and 330 unchanged.

Equity benchmarks continued to trade higher in the morning, with the Sensex rising over 100 points, backed by ITC, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. Top gainers in the NSE were Aurobindo Pharma, Hindalco and Zee, while top losers were UltraTech Cement, ACC and Infosys.

Despite positive global cues, the Indian equity markets erased their morning gains to trade in the red during the mid-afternoon session on Thursday, as selling pressure was witnessed in metal, auto and IT (information technology) stocks. On the NSE, there were 648 advances, 779 declines and 45 unchanged.

Equity benchmarks erased early gains in the morning trade. Ahead of June quarter earnings, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Wipro gained up to 1.7%, while Bajaj Auto fell 0.4%, pointed out market analysts. Reliance Industries was slated to announce its earnings for the April-June quarter (Q1) on Thursday and hold its AGM (annual general meeting) the day after. Analysts expected the focus, both in terms of the June quarter numbers and the AGM, would be on the company's telecom business.

State-run Canara Bank reported Rs252 crore net profit for first quarter of 2017-18, registering 10% growth over Rs229 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income for the quarter under review, grew 18% year-on-year to Rs2,713 crore and non-interest income 33% to Rs2,109 crore, said the city-based bank in a statement. The bank's global business, however, grew 5.4% to Rs8.3 lakh crore, with Rs.4.9 lakh in deposits, up 4.4% from last year and Rs3.4 lakh crore in net advances, up 6.7%. Net Interest Margin for the domestic business was 2.6% and 2.3% for overseas operations, said the statement. With Rs1,331 crore cash recovery during the quarter, gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 10.6% and net NPA at 7.1%. The NPA ratios have shown an increase due to time lags in resolution. The bank’s shares closed at Rs352.40, down 5.08% on the NSE.

Positive global cues and healthy quarterly results from index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RIL) and Wipro trimmed previous session's losses and buoyed Indian equity markets to trade on a flat-to-positive note during the mid-afternoon session on Friday. According to market observers, ample liquidity from foreign funds and increased buying by retailers following RIL's robust numbers provided a perfect platform. Besides, investors' sentiments were uplifted by persistent inflow of foreign funds and buying in IT (information technology) and consumer durables stocks. At the close of trading on Friday, the major indices closed with gains over Thursday’s close. On the NSE, there were 720 advances, 909 declines and 331 unchanged.