Cosy World of Crooked Drug Companies, Hopeful Investors
R Balakrishnan
18 April 2017
Indian pharmaceuticals companies continue to shock investors. Their litany of wrongdoing is...
Alive OneScan Pro: You Get What You See
Yazdi Tantra
18 April 2017
Alive OneScan Pro is a new way to search—visually. Use your phone camera to click/scan a product, logo image or newspaper ad and let the app discover for you the same, or similar items, instantly. You also have the option to buy the selected items online.
 
Did you like a T-shirt shown in a print ad? Scan the product in the ad and see instantly where it is available online. Do you want a shoe or watch similar to what your friend is wearing? A book in a colleague’s library? OneScan it, discover and buy it. Alive Pro also scans 3D QR codes and deciphers what lies beneath them. You don’t need a separate app for that now.
 
Just open the app and focus on the image or product you are looking for. Tap the scan button and see where it is available online. Also see similar products available, simultaneously. Buy immediately, or later. Search was never so easy. Visit http://www.aliveonescan.com to know more.
 
 

Economy & Nation
NDTV to sell certain strategic assets
Moneylife Digital Team
17 April 2017
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) is planning to sale certain strategic assets of its subsidiaries, the company says in a regulatory filing. 
 
In the regulatory filing, the company says, "NDTV has informed the Exchange that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from 17 April 2017 till the conclusion of 48 hours from the date of Board meeting of the Company that is being convened to consider, inter alia, potential sale of certain strategic assets by certain material subsidiary (ies) of the Company."
 
Last week, the TV channel informed the Exchanges that it had filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court, against an order passed by Delhi High Court. It says the apex court had directed the High Court to dispose the matter related with Income Tax Department within 10 days from 10 April 2017.
 
In March, the Delhi High Court has vacated a stay granted by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on the Rs525 crore penalty on NDTV saying that the Tribunal does not have any powers in this matter. The Delhi High Court was hearing the case (W.P.(C)­1327/2017) related with a stay granted by the ITAT on 15 September 2016. In its order, the ITAT had directed Income Tax (I-T) Department not to pass any order for the proposed penalty of Rs525 crore against NDTV till final disposal of the main appeal pending before the Tribunal. 
 
NDTV closed Monday marginally higher at Rs72.15 on the BSE, while the 30-scrip Sensex ended marginally down at 29,413.
 

