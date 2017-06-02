BUY
Correct Sitting Posture: To Avoid Muscular Disorders
Aafreen Makani  and  Tanzila Potia
02 June 2017

We come across issues in ergonomics every day, with increasing complaints of aches and pains arising from wrong posture. What is ergonomics and what is the best posture we should adopt, since we spend the greater part of the day sitting on chairs?

The word ergonomics is derived from Greek—ergon (work) and nomos (laws) to denote the science of work. According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, ergonomics is an applied science concerned with designing and arranging things people use so that the people and things interact most efficiently and safely. Lack of attention to ergonomics can cause musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) which can affect our muscles, nerves, blood vessels, ligaments and tendons. People, in different industries and occupations, can be exposed to risk factors at work, such as lifting heavy items, bending, reaching overhead, pushing and pulling heavy loads, working in awkward body posture and performing the same, or similar, tasks repetitively. Something as simple as sitting for a prolonged period or working on a keyboard can increase the incidence of low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, respectively. Pain and discomfort caused due to these conditions is a problem not just for the person suffering but also for employers and companies that lose large sums of money annually due to employees reporting sick and absenteeism from work. Ergonomics helps not just to manage MSDs but to also prevent their occurrence. Examples of MSDs:

  • Carpal tunnel syndrome;
  • Tendinitis;
  • Rotator cuff injuries (affecting the shoulder);
  • Epicondylitis (affecting the elbow);
  • Trigger finger;
  • Muscle strains and low back injuries.


One way to prevent work-related MSDs, in case of a desk job, is to ensure a proper work surface setup. This includes the following:

  • The work surface should be installed/adjusted to be approximately 25”- 34” high for seated work and to fit a range of operator sizes (ensure that adjustments can be made easily).
  • The space beneath the work surface should have sufficient room above your legs to allow for a range of body postures. The knee well should be 30” by 19” deep.
  • The work surface should have adequate space for equipment (monitor, telephone) to be located close to the user to minimise bending, flexing, or twisting of arms, wrists, or hands.
  • A matte finish on the work surface is ideal to reduce reflection of light.
  • The keyboard and mouse should be placed together on a platform that is at least 28” wide, directly in front of you and directly beneath the monitor.
  • The keyboard and mouse platform should easily move side to side, up and down, in and out, and lock securely in place.
  • The height of the keyboard/mouse platform should allow your hands to rest lightly on keyboard or mouse, with your forearms using the chair armrests for support.


Also, you must make sure to follow these easy tips and exercises while at work.

  • Take regular breaks for simple, brief exercises (shoulder shrugs, neck rolls, ankle rotations, leg extensions, overhead stretches, hand shakes, finger spreads).
  • Stand up every 45 minutes to give your muscles a good stretch.
  • Every 20 minutes, re-focus your eyes away from the computer screen to an outside window or another object at least 25 feet away.


A good video link on how to sit is: http://tinyurl.com/pto7jxe

Once again, sit correctly, since that is what we do for most of the day. It will prevent disorders that can be painful and cost you huge amounts of money and time.

(The authors are physiotherapist and can be reached at [email protected] and  [email protected])

Life
Why AI-based chatbots are failing worldwide
IANS
01 June 2017
Although companies the world over are looking forward to embracing chatbots, most of such artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platforms are failing worldwide and some early adopters have dropped chatbots owing to disappointing performances.
 
Developers created 33,000 chatbots on Facebook Messenger during the first six months of the service. However, the success rate is low and Facebook reported that its chatbots failed 70 per cent of the time.
 
"Most chatbots fail because companies don't clearly define their purpose. The scope that companies set for their chatbots tends to be broad and generic," Xiaofeng Wang, Senior Analyst with US-based market research firm Forrester, said in a report on Thursday.
 
For example, Singapore's POSB Bank rolled out a chatbot to handle general inquiries about its products and services. 
 
"Tactics like being the first bank in the region to launch a chatbot may generate some brand and PR value -- but all too often, firms fail to clearly define their chatbot's purpose and communicate it to users," Wang added.
 
Any gains will evaporate when customers end up confused or frustrated after asking questions that far exceed the chatbot's abilities. 
 
On the other hand, Singaporean OCBC Bank's chatbot, which focused on generating home loan leads, helped the bank close S$10 million new loans in three months.
 
"It's crucial to find the key focus of a chatbot. You cannot try to do everything with one chatbot." Altona Widjaja, Vice President, Fintech and Innovation Group, OCBC Bank, noted. 
 
According to Wang, chatbots are at a very early stage of development. Today's successful chatbots are driven more by keywords than by machine learning. 
 
They can deliver quick-hit information such as the latest promotions and provide shortcuts to content such as tutorials.
 
"Most chatbots' cognitive capabilities are still far too limited to deliver context- or intent-based personalisation or advise customers about complex products such as life insurance," she said. 
 
In the future, advances in AI will allow chatbots to use more contextual and predictive data and bring their capabilities closer to those of humans.
 
"If marketers can clearly define the purpose and scope of a chatbot, thoroughly evaluate the benefits it can bring, and plan and execute it well, it can deliver business and customer value," Wang wrote. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Airtel-Telenor merger gets SEBI, BSE, NSE nod
IANS
01 June 2017
Bharti Airtel has received the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for the proposed merger with Telenor (India), a company statement said here on Thursday.
 
Bharti Airtel further stated that Telenor India and Airtel have filed the joint company application before the New Delhi Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday for approval of the proposed merger. 
 
"The merger is inter alia subject to other statutory approvals including from the Competition Commission of India," the statement said.
 
Airtel had earlier announced (February 23, 2017) that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Telenor South Asia Investments. As part of the scheme, Airtel will acquire Telenor India's running operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and Assam. 
 
"These circles represent a high population concentration and therefore offer a high potential for growth. The proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of Telenor India's assets and customers, further augmenting Airtel's overall customer base and network," the statement said. 
 
"It will also enable Airtel to further bolster its strong spectrum foot-print in these seven circles, with the addition of 43.4 MHz spectrum in the 1,800 MHz band," it added.
 
During the acquisition announcement the deal was estimated to be in the range of Rs 1,800 crore-Rs 2,000 crore by industry sources.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

