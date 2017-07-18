BUY
Congressman and Tilak kin Rohit Tilak booked for rape
IANS
18 July 2017
Pune police have booked a city Congress leader, Rohit D. Tilak, on charges of rape following a complaint by a woman, police said here on Tuesday.
 
"Yes, he has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and other charges at 11.15 p.m. on Monday night. Further investigations are on in the matter," an official of Vishrambaug Police Station told IANS.
 
The accused is the great-grandson of the leader of the Indian freedom struggle, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, grandson of former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Jayantrao Tilak, and son of Dipak Tilak, the Vice-Chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.
 
Incidentally, his aunt Mukta Tilak is the current Bharatiya Janata Party Mayor of Pune.
 
According to the police, the complainant has been separated from her husband since over a decade and came in touch with the accused two years ago.
 
She has alleged that he lured her with the promise of marriage and repeatedly raped her, assaulted and threatened her, following which she approached the police.
 
Twice in the past, the Maharashtra Congress had given him a ticket to contest the assembly elections from Kasba constituency, but he proved unsuccessful against the BJP candidate.
 
Besides rape, the 40-year-old Tilak - who is not yet arrested - has been charged on various counts of assault, criminal intimidation and threats to the complainant-victim.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
Irani gets I&B, Tomar Urban Development
IANS
18 July 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave the Information and Broadcasting portfolio to Smriti Irani, a day after M. Venkaiah Naidu, who was handling the Ministry, was picked to be the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate.
 
The Urban Development Ministry, which was also being handled by Naidu, has been given to Narendra Singh Tomar.
 
"M. Venkaiah Naidu has resigned from his ministerial responsibilities. The additional charge of the Ministry of I&B has been given to Smriti Irani," Modi tweeted.
 
"Additional charge of Moud_India (Ministry of Urban Development) has been given to Tomar," he said.
 
Irani already heads the Textile Ministry, while Tomar is in charge of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
 
Investor Interest
SBI Life Insurance files DRHP for IPO
IANS
18 July 2017
State Bank of India on Monday said that its subsidiary SBI Life Insurance Company has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for an initial public offering.
 
According to a regulatory filing made to the BSE, the state-run bank said that the IPO will offer up to 12 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.
 
