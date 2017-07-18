Committee formed to review speed limit of vehicles: Minister

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Tuesday quit the Rajya Sabha, hours after she threatened to resign after she was stopped from speaking for more than three minutes in the house on atrocities on Dalits.
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
