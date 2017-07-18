Committee formed to review speed limit of vehicles: Minister

The government has constituted a committee to review the speed-limit of various classes of motor vehicles and make suitable recommendations, Minster of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Lal Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

The government had in 2014 set the maximum-permissible speed-limit for passenger vehicles with up to eight seats (excluding driver) at 100 km per hour, and with nine or more seats at 80 km per hour.

The maximum permissible speed limit for motorcycles and goods carriage vehicles was set at 80 kmph, Mandaviya said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

He added that the Road Transport and Highways Ministry had issued multiple notifications mandating fitment of speed governor on "certain category of transport vehicles with maximum pre-set speed of 80 kmph and for transport vehicles like dumpers, tankers, school buses and those carrying hazardous goods with maximum speed of 60 kmph".

