Committee formed to review speed limit of vehicles: Minister
IANS
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The government has constituted a committee to review the speed-limit of various classes of motor vehicles and make suitable recommendations, Minster of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Lal Mandaviya said on Tuesday.
 
The government had in 2014 set the maximum-permissible speed-limit for passenger vehicles with up to eight seats (excluding driver) at 100 km per hour, and with nine or more seats at 80 km per hour.
 
The maximum permissible speed limit for motorcycles and goods carriage vehicles was set at 80 kmph, Mandaviya said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
 
He added that the Road Transport and Highways Ministry had issued multiple notifications mandating fitment of speed governor on "certain category of transport vehicles with maximum pre-set speed of 80 kmph and for transport vehicles like dumpers, tankers, school buses and those carrying hazardous goods with maximum speed of 60 kmph". 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Mayawati quits Rajya Sabha
IANS
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  3

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Tuesday quit the Rajya Sabha, hours after she threatened to resign after she was stopped from speaking for more than three minutes in the house on atrocities on Dalits.

COMMENTS

Bharath Rama. Mandon.

3 hours ago

Good riddance of bad rubbish !!

REPLY

Vinay Isloorkar

5 hours ago

It is like the old Ambassador making nakhra in today's car market. She is old hat.No one will miss her. Not even the Dalits.

REPLY

shadi katyal

5 hours ago

It is a shame that while few of the opponents who could stand up to the ruling party ,she quit and left the ruling party to do what ever they could with total majority. We presume now she will be investigated by CBI as the norm of the present govt

REPLY
Economy & Nation
GST levied depends on room tariff, not hotel's star rating: Government
IANS
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The government on Tuesday said that room tariff below Rs 7,500 per day will attract 18 per cent GST, irrespective of the star rating of the hotel.
 
"Reports have been received expressing doubts whether five-star hotels are liable to pay GST at the rate of 28 per cent irrespective of the declared tariff of a unit of accommodation," Finance Ministry said here in a statement.
 
"It is hereby clarified that accommodation in any hotel, including five-star hotels, having a declared tariff of a unit of accommodation of less than Rs 7,500 per unit per day, will attract GST at the rate of 18 per cent," it said.
 
Star rating of hotels is, therefore, irrelevant for determining the applicable rate of GST, the Ministry noted.
 
