BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Coal ex-Secretary gets two-year jail; gets bail
IANS
22 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A Special CBI Court here on Monday sentenced former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta, convicted along with others in a Madhya Pradesh coal block allocation case, to two-year imprisonment.
 
Two former Coal Ministry officials -- K.S. Kropha and K.C. Samria -- were also handed two-year jail terms in the case of allocation of Thesgora B/Rudrapuri coal block to Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd (KSSPL).
 
The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on the former officials.
 
KSSPL Managing Director Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia was slapped with three years in jail and a fine of Rs 30 lakh, and the company was directed to pay a fine of Rs one crore. 
 
Later, all convicts were granted bail on furnishing personal bonds of Rs one lakh and a surety of like amount each to enable them to appeal to the High Court against their conviction.
 
On May 19, Central Bureau of Investigation special Judge Bharat Parashar held guilty Gupta, Kropha, Samria, the accused firm KSSPL and Ahluwalia of cheating and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
 
The CBI had accused the company and others of misrepresenting facts, including inflating net worth, to acquire the coal block.
 
Gupta is facing trial in nine cases relating to the allocation of various coal blocks.
 
It was the third judgment by the Special Court exclusively dealing with the coal block allocation cases. 
 
Over 20 other cases investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are pending in court.
 
On April 4, 2016, the court awarded four-year jail terms to two directors of Jharkhand Ispat Pvt. Ltd. in a coal block allocation case.
 
On July 27, 2016, the court awarded three-year jail terms to two senior officials of Delhi-based Rathi Steel and Power Ltd. in a coal block allocation case.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Maharashtra assembly passes GST bill unanimously
IANS
22 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Maharashtra Assembly on Monday unanimously passed the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) ratification bill after hectic deliberations at a three-day special session of the state legislature.
 
The bill is now being discussed in the upper house, the Legislative Council, where it is expected to be passed later on Monday, the last day of the session.
 
"All political parties had unanimity over the GST Bill. Today, this supreme house has unanimously passed this bill. I thank the House for this," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
 
He termed the development as "a historic day" for the legislature and said now the country is a step closer to One Nation-One Tax regime.
 
The assembly saw hectic discussions and ratification of three related GST bills, including the State Goods and Services Tax Bill, another to compensate the local authorities and the third to repeal the existing law and replace them with GST with effect from July 1.
 
Assuring that the GST would not hamper financial autonomy of local bodies, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the new tax regime would help strengthen Maharashtra's economy and eliminate the "tax terrorism" being encountered by the people.
 
He said the government has accepted responsibility to compensate the local bodies for five years for the expected loss of revenue due to abolition of octroi and local body taxes due to GST.
 
However, Mungantiwar said the state's economy was strong enough to adopt GST and would not require compensation from the Central government for revenue losses after two years.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Dilemma of assumption-based inflation forecasting in India
Moneylife Digital Team
22 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) provide quarterly projections for inflation and growth during their bi-monthly policy review, which is revised in subsequent reviews. The MPC uses RBI’s various surveys plus staff’s macroeconomic projections to arrive at inflation and growth projections. Past data indicates that MPC and RBI closely follow professional forecasters’ survey. However, this is not accurate and often found to be off the mark and the MPC should seriously consider providing only short term or medium term inflation forecasts, says a research report.
 
State Bank of India (SBI) says in the note, "There is uncertainty surrounding the consumer price index (CPI) forecast made by MPC. In the Indian context, standard univariate ARIMA (autoregressive integrated moving average) time series forecasting or even macro modelling will not work. For example, generating forecasts under (and often unstated) assumptions about exogenous variables such as oil prices, government spending, and global growth will throw up illusory or elusive forecasts or even both!"
 
Quoting Lucas Critique, named after Robert Lucas' work in macroeconomic policies, the report states, "...it is naive to try to predict the effects of a change in economic policy entirely on the basis of relationship observed in historical data, especially highly aggregated historical data."
 
 
"Under such circumstances, MPC may now seriously rethink of whether to give out short term and medium term inflation forecasts. While short term forecasts should be purely based on an excel based modelling as most of the market participants do, the medium term inflation forecasts could be generalised in terms of an econometric modelling. This would not be a difficult exercise, as RBI presents six policies in a year. Also, the RBI should give out fan charts only twice during the year, that is in April and October," the report says.
 
According to the research note, RBI's CPI projections, based on its fan chart, were off the mark most of the times, particularly in periods of volatile oil prices, with actual inflation being much less than what the central bank projected in its fan chart.
 
"The interesting part is that even after RBI revisions that are done closer to the policy, the forecasted numbers as deciphered from fan chart were still wide off the mark. One can however argue that as a central bank, inflation forecasts tend to be on the higher side and this is done ostensibly with the purpose of tempering inflationary expectations in India. However, if future inflation projection is kept higher, it may prevent inflation expectations from declining significantly, even as actual inflation may continue to fall. This may keep the rates elevated for a longer period of time than otherwise," SBI said in its Ecowrap report.
 
According to the SBI report, the fears of inflation are now largely a thing of the past. It says, "Our current forecast based on seasonal trends now show inflation averaging in the lower band of 4-4.5% for FY2018, with a significant probability of the average being closer to 4%, possibly undershooting it. There could be some inflation numbers that could be closer to 2% in the interregnum, and definitely below 2.5%!"
 
Talking about the impact of inflation forecasting on the bond yields, SBI says it has a direct consequence on the movement in the bond market. It says, "Our analysis shows that despite significant improving macro fundamentals between 2008 and 2017, yields in the Indian G-secs market have hardened. This is ironic as apart from India, Russia and South Africa, whose yields have hardened, actually witnessed a significant deterioration in economic fundamentals. This contrarian trend of yields moving up in India needs to be examined in detail as such also impact monetary transmission in India."
 
 
SBI finds the market view of distinction between the long-term and short term impact of GST on inflation is misleading. "This is because the services component of CPI (Combined) is inadequately represented to match the services component of the economy. Services sector component in CPI is around 20%, whereas they account for almost 50% of the total consumption basket in the economy. There are services like health, education, miscellaneous segment, transportation that are outside the ambit of GST. Hence, GST implementation on CPI impact will be minimal. We estimate that GST will have neutral impact on headline CPI," it added.
 

Contrary to popular perception, internationally, inflation has declined in countries post GST, SBI points out.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More