Climate change pushing Asia towards doom, says report
Joydeep Gupta (IANS)
31 July 2017
Much of Asia may see 50 per cent more rainfall due to climate change, although countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan may experience a decline in rainfall by 20-50 per cent, says a new report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.
 
The increase in rainfall is not necessarily good news either, because the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has forecast fewer rainy days, but more intense rainfall on those days. This means more flooding, and less rainwater getting the chance to percolate underground to recharge aquifers.
 
And there will probably be more intense typhoons and cyclones as global temperatures go up, says the ADB report, called "A Region at Risk: The Human Dimensions of Climate Change in Asia and the Pacific".
 
Coastal and low-lying areas in Asia will be at an increased risk of flooding. Nineteen of the 25 cities most exposed to a one-metre sea-level rise are in Asia, seven in the Philippines alone. Indonesia will be the country worst hit by coastal flooding, with approximately 5.9 million people affected every year until 2100.
 
All this will have serious economic consequences. Global flood losses are expected to increase to $52 billion per year by 2050 from $6 billion in 2005. Moreover, 13 of the top 20 cities with the largest growth of annual flood losses from 2005-2050 are in Asia and the Pacificm with four in India: Mumbai, Chennai, Surat and Kolkata.
 
"The global climate crisis is arguably the biggest challenge human civilisation faces in the 21st century, with the Asia and Pacific region at the heart of it all," Bambang Susantono, ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development, said at the launch of the report. "Home to two-thirds of the world's poor and regarded as one of the most vulnerable region to climate change, countries in Asia and the Pacific are at the highest risk of plummeting into deeper poverty -- and disaster."
 
Climate change will also make food production in the region more difficult and costs higher. In some countries of Southeast Asia, rice yields could decline by up to 50 per cent by 2100 if no adaptation efforts are made. Meanwhile, in Central Asia, almost all crop yields in Uzbekistan are projected to decrease by 20-50 per cent by 2050 even in a two-degree Celsius temperature increase scenario.
 
Food shortages could increase the number of malnourished children in South Asia by seven million, as import costs will probably increase to $15 billion per year by 2050, compared to $2 billion now.
 
All coral reef systems in the region will collapse due to mass coral bleaching if global warming proceeds as per the business-as-usual scenario. The Paris Agreement aims to hold this rise down to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but even in that situation 89 per cent of coral reefs are expected to suffer from serious bleaching, severely affecting reef-related fisheries and tourism.
 
Climate change also poses a significant risk to health in Asia and the Pacific. Already, 3.3 million people die every year due to the harmful effects of outdoor air pollution, with China, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh being the top four countries experiencing such deaths. In addition, heat-related deaths in the region among the elderly are expected to increase by about 52,000 cases by 2050 due to climate change.
 
Under a business-as-usual scenario, a six-degree Celsius temperature increase is projected over the entire Asian landmass by the end of the century. Some countries in the region could experience significantly hotter climates, with temperature increases in Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the northwest part of China projected to become eight degrees hotter than they were at the start of the Industrial Age.
 
A business-as-usual approach could also disrupt functioning ecosystem services, prompting mass migration -- mostly to urban areas -- that could make cities more crowded and overwhelm available social services. Deaths related to vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue may also increase.
 
To mitigate the impact of climate change, the report highlights the importance of implementing the commitments laid out in the Paris Agreement. These include public and private investments focused on the rapid decarbonisation of the Asian economy as well as the implementation of adaptation measures to protect the region's most vulnerable populations.
 
Climate mitigation and adaptation efforts should also be mainstreamed into macro-level regional development strategies and micro-level project planning in all sectors. The region has both the capacity and influence to move towards sustainable development pathways, curb global emissions and promote adaptation, the report concludes.
 
At the launch of the report, Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, Director of the Potsdam Institute, said, "The Asian countries hold Earth's future in their hands. If they choose to protect themselves against dangerous climate change, they will help to save the entire planet."
 
Looking at the bright side, Schellnhuber added, "Leading the clean industrial revolution will provide Asia with unprecedented economic opportunities. And exploring the best strategies to absorb the shocks of environmental change will make Asia a crucial actor in 21st-century multilateralism."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
1,500 kg heroin seized off Gujarat coast
IANS
31 July 2017
In one of the largest single haul of narcotics, over 1,500 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 3,500 crore in the international market, was seized from a ship off the Gujarat coast, the Coast Guard said on Sunday.
 
The crew members of the merchant vessel have been arrested and are being interrogated, said Coast Guard officials. The ship has been seized.
 
Based on intelligence, the vessel was intercepted by Coast Guard ships Samudra Pavak and Ankit around noon on Saturday. The heroin was concealed in a horizontal pipe on the top deck, an official statement said.
 
"This is the largest single haul of narcotics substances till date," the statement said.
 
"The search operation for the suspect vessel at sea was commenced by the ships and aircraft of the Coast Guard on July 27," it said, adding a vast area of the sea was kept under continuous surveillance.
 
"The movements of all ships in the area including the suspect vessel were minutely observed throughout till its apprehension along with eight crew members by Indian Coast Guard ships on July 29," it said.
 
The ship was brought to Gujarat's Porbandar port on Sunday morning for further investigation.
 
A joint investigation by the Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau, police, Customs, Navy and other agencies was on, the officials said.
 
Economy & Nation
12 National Highways to double up as emergency landing airstrips
Rupesh Dutta (IANS)
31 July 2017
The Indian Air force (IAF) has cleared 12 National Highways (NHs) as emergency landing airstrips that will enable rescue operation teams to reach affected areas easily, an official responsible for executing the project said.
 
Although there was initially a proposal to develop a total of 21 NHs into airstrips, for now 12 highways have been cleared, with three of those connecting Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh -- all Maoist-affected areas, which also witness vagaries of nature like floods and cyclones almost every year.
 
"The IAF has given clearance to 12 NHs to be developed into emergency landing airstrips out of the total 21. However, on the remaining NHs, discussions and testing are on and soon they too are likely to be cleared by the IAF," a senior government official, requesting anonymity, told IANS.
 
Despite repeated attempts, the IAF had no comment to offer on the project and on related issues like the facilities to be put in place if the highways are to be used in times of emergencies.
 
To start with, the thickness of tar will be increased and highways will be made strong enough for aircraft to land.
 
"The highways will be open for public during normal times, but in case there is an emergency, then normal traffic will be blocked and the stretch will be used for aircraft landing. Also, alternate ways will be created for the normal traffic flow during emergencies," said the official.
 
According to the Ministry of Road, Transport, Highways and Shipping (MoRTH), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been chosen as the executing agency.
 
"In all, 17 highways were assigned to the NHAI, but after a joint survey, we found that airstrips can be developed only on 12 of the NHs. The BoQ (bill of quantities) has been prepared and we are waiting for approval from the competent authority on when to start," NHAI Chairman Deepak Kumar told IANS.
 
Asked specifically how long it would take for the work to commence, Kumar, who was appointed recently to head the national road construction agency, said: "The work is expected to start in the next three-four months."
 
One major reason behind the initiative is to strategically operate in places prone to natural calamities and where relief work cannot be carried out without the help of choppers or aircraft.
 
Among the 12 NHs cleared for being developed into airstrips are: Jamshedpur-Balasore highway and Chattarpur-Digha highway -- both touching Odisha --, the Kishanganj-Islampur highway in Bihar, Delhi-Moradabad highway in Delhi-Uttar Pradesh, Bijbehara-Chinar Bagh highway in Jammu and Kashmir, Rampur-Kathgodam highway in Uttarakhand, Lucknow-Varanasi highway in Uttar Pradesh, Dwarka-Maliya highway in Gujarat, Kharagpur-Keonjhar highway in West Bengal and Mohanbari-Tinsukia highway in Assam.
 
Others include Vijaywada-Rajahmundry highway in Andhra Pradesh, Chennai-Puducherry highway in Tamil Nadu and Phalodi-Jaisalmer highway in Rajasthan.
 
Elaborating on the planning of the entire project, the official said that the selection of highways had been done in a way that the entire country could be covered during natural calamities.
 
"The highways chosen in Odisha are connected to Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Planning is such that within short duration, aircraft will be ready to land and the soldiers can be deployed to help during a natural calamity," said the official, adding that such initiatives were in existence and had been tried during World War II.
 
In 2016, Minister of Road, Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari had announced the project and the formation of a committee to come up with specifications for highway stretches that can double up as airstrips.
 
The committee will look into details like feasibility of the stretches, their length and breadth, among other issues.
 
