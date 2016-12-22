BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Beyond Money
Life
Child Abuse Is Not Somebody Else’s Problem!
Moneylife Digital Team
22 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Aspate of crimes that have swept the nation, especially our booming metropolitan cities, show that it doesn't matter if a child is well-fed and or comes from a well-to-do, protected family—it can still be susceptible to abuse in places normally considered safe. It gets much worse, for orphans, street children and those in less protected environments. 
 
While physical abuse is what we see the most, other types of abuse, such as emotional abuse and neglect, also leave deep, lasting scars. India has seen many cases of child abuse, sexual harassment, human trafficking, etc. It may surprise many readers to learn that Bengaluru, known as India’s Silocon Valley, accounted for 26.76% of all child rapes reported in 2013. More than 2,000 school-going children have been sexually abused in Bengaluru. According to Bangalore City Police, 34 cases of rape were reported in 2013, 38 in 2014, and 47 in 2015.
 
This is where Swakshatra comes in. Swakshatra aims to ensure safety of children as a prerequisite for enforcement of basic child rights and equal opportunities. This, in turn, will serve as the right platform for empowerment. Clearly, it is going to be a long journey.
 
Swakshatra’s founders are women who were former officers with the Indian army, concerned citizens and experts from the development sector. Major Bhavana Chiranjay retired in 2008 after a nine-year stint with the corps of engineers (Madras Sappers). Captain Smitha Naidu was a regulatory officer with the Indian army. 
 
Dr Sridevi Vadakoot, a PhD in applied biology, has worked with the world’s largest contract research organisation (CRO) for over a decade. Prevention of any form of abuse in children is something close to her heart. This is the core team at Swakshatra.
 
The day-to-day activities at Swakshatra include: conducting awareness workshops for children, educators and parents and organising awareness workshops for women on personal safety and gender-based violence. Swakshatra works at addressing child safety issues holistically in the following ways: 
 
a) establishing brief stay shelters for children at risk; b) rescue and rehabilitation; c) working to prevent exploitation of children (abuse, labour, trafficking and neglect); d) facilitating basic child rights to include right to education and right to quality healthcare; and e) policy advocacy aimed at ensuring effective implementation of child rights. 
 
At the advocacy level, Swakshatra’s aim is to generate awareness among all segments of the society of child sexual abuse and gender-based violence, to bring about a change in the way society perceives and responds to the safety needs of women and children. 
 
Its most important project, at present, is to establish brief stay shelters for children at risk (girls from 6 to 16 years of age) at Bengaluru to house 12 children, in the first phase, and up to 25 girls, in the second phase. The shelters will have facilities for trauma care, counselling, medical care, legal support, rehabilitation and re-integration. These will live up to the true meaning of Swakshatra which, in Sanskrit means innately strong. 
 
You can be a part of Swakshatra’s mission by volunteering with the organisation to conduct workshops on awareness about child abuse, making a donation in cash or kind to support its activities, or by sponsoring a child’s education after rehabilitation at a safe home. Interestingly, Swakshatra’s founders work closely with, and are a part of, Home to Society another Bengaluru-based NGO that seeks to bring about a paradigm shift in women’s empowerment by imparting training in self-defence, self-protection and emergency response skills, etc. 
 
Donations can be made through online bank transfers via RTGS, NEFT or IMPS to Swakshatra. Details are given on http://www.swakshatra.in/contact-us.html
 
Swakshatra
No 61, 3rd cross, 
Raghavendra colony,
5th Main, Chamarajpet,
Bengaluru 560018
Mobile +919686661097

User

Personal Finance
Health Insurance: New India Will Launch Rs1-crore Policy
Raj Pradhan
22 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New India Assurance (NIA) will introduce a new health insurance policy designed specifically...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Economy & Nation
RBI penalises 5 foreign banks for flouting FEMA
IANS
21 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
The RBI on Wednesday said it has imposed monetary penalty on five foreign banks for violation of its instructions on reporting requirements of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.
 
The five banks are Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Deutsche Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered Bank. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 each on Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, The Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered Bank. Deutsche Bank was penalised Rs 20,000.
 
The apex bank had issued a show cause notice to the banks, in response to which the banks submitted written replies and also made oral submissions thereon.
 
"After considering the facts of the cases and the banks' replies in the matter, Reserve Bank came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty," a statement said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

gcmbinty

8 hours ago

RBI should make public the written replies of the five named Banks, and their oral presentation in challenge to the charges of violation of FEMA, and also give reasons for penalising the Banks with specific reference to the violations committed. It will be educative for consumers. Thanks

REPLY

gcmbinty

8 hours ago

RBI should make public the written replies of the five named Banks, and their oral presentation in challenge to the charges of violation of FEMA, and also give reasons for penalising the Banks with specific reference to the violations committed. It will be educative for consumers. Thanks

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More