Sign In Sign Up
Chhota Rajan held guilty in fake passport case
IANS
24 April 2017
New Delhi, A court here on Monday convicted underworld don Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and others in a fake passport case.
 
Besides Chhota Rajan, four other accused convicted in the case are -- then passport officers Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan.
 
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal held Rajan guilty of possessing a fake passport.
 
Till date, it is the first case in which Chhota Rajan, who is facing around 70 cases, has been held guilty.
 
The court on June 8, 2016, framed charges against Chhota Rajan and Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal conspiracy, cheating, cheating by impersonation and forgery of documents.
 
The CBI in its chargesheet alleged that Chhota Rajan got issued a fake passport from Bengaluru in 1998-99 in connivance with Rahate, Shah and Lakshmanan in the name of Mohan Kumar.
 
The court has directed the three accused to be taken into judicial custody till April 25.
 
The court will also hear argument on quantum of sentence on Tuesday.
 
Rajan is involved in over 85 cases, ranging from murder to extortion, smuggling and drug trafficking.
 
He has over 70 cases pending against him in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, apart from those filed by the CBI.
 
The don, held by the Indonesian police on October 25, 2015, was deported to India on November 6, 2015.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
Facebook not arbiter of truth, says COO
IANS
24 April 2017
London, Responding to the criticism that Facebook has been facing over dissemination of fake news on the platform, the social media giant's Chief Operating Officer (COO) has said that the company is not an "arbiter of truth".
 
Speaking at BBC Newsnight, Sheryl Sandberg said: "We are really a platform and we take our responsibilities on false news very seriously. False news hurts everyone because it makes our community uninformed, it hurts our community, it hurts countries."
 
"And we know that people want to see accurate news on Facebook and that's what we want them to see," she added, pointing out that having such an editorial voice was not "appropriate for us".
 
The company has been making efforts to tackle the proliferation of misinformation on its platform and has taken several steps, including asking users to identify and weed out fake stories.
 
"We think everyone needs to do their part. Newsrooms have to do their part, media companies, classrooms and technology companies," Sandberg said. 
 
"We're focused on decreasing the financial incentives for false news because a lot of times it is financially motivated. We all have to do our part to make sure that people see accurate information and figuring out how we do that is something that we're going to have to see and will evolve," she added.
 
Earlier this month, Facebook led a consortium that poured $14 million into the creation of a News Integrity Initiative.
 
The News Integrity Initiative aims to develop tools that will help people be sensitive towards stories they read online.
 
Economy & Nation
Nano-technology will soon make GM obsolete: M.S. Swaminathan
Saurabh Katkurwar (IANS)
24 April 2017
Noted agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan, hailed as the mentor of the Green Revolution that saw India achieve self-sufficiency in foodgrain, feels GM technology, which has generated much heat in the country, will soon become "obsolete" with the advent of nano-technology and other solutions.
 
He also felt that it was "very important" that the loans of farmers across the country be waived -- as the new Uttar Pradesh government has done -- due to the prolonged drought, climatic aberrations and adverse market conditions.
 
Speaking on the efforts by a group of scientists pushing for commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) crops in India as well as the opposition to this by environment activists, Swaminathan said there was no clear public policy on GM crops.
 
Swaminathan said new technologies were coming, which could be used to achieve the objective of food security but noted that this required concrete political intervention.
 
"We have only one (GM crop) in cotton now, which is failing as new pests have come. Now, nano-technology is coming, which will make GM technology obsolete. Gene therapy technology has come, so it is not necessary to go to the GM's root," Swaminathan, who served as Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (1972-79), told IANS in a telephonic interview.
 
"Things are happening in the scientific world, but in the political world we require some legislation or regulation as we have for our nuclear entity. We need a technology regulatory authority."
 
At the same time, he said GM crops should be supported on a case-by-case basis.
 
"Any new technology leads to progress, as there is nano-technology. There are so many other technologies. So, do not condemn or praise technology per se but appreciate the technology for its benefits. We do not condemn nuclear power because somebody uses it. Similarly, GM can do a lot of good or create difficulties (by the manner in which it is employed)," he said.
 
Swaminathan was firm in his support for the farmers.
 
"In India, food production is not just about food but the basis of livelihood, very fundamental livelihood of farmers. The farmers are going through a difficult period. These difficulties have arisen from climatic aberrations, more drought, less water, more heat. So it is important that their issues get much more attention. That is why a loan waiver is important," he contended.
 
Another factor adding to the farmers' agony was poor returns for their yield despite assurances from the government, he said.
 
"The market conditions are affecting them as they are not getting the announced price (minimum support price). Media reports say the purchase of pulses and oil-seeds is poor as farmers are not getting the announced price," said Swaminathan.
 
A group of 40-odd farmers from Tamil Nadu has been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for over a month, demanding a loan waiver.
 
He also felt that the central and state governments should work together to adopt a number of measures -- both short term and long term -- including the human issues of farmers, various steps to provide incentives, alleviation of human distress and revival of agriculture. Import and export policies, food pricing and food policy are also important," he added.
 
Noting that that the monsoon and the market were the two important determinants for farmers' well-being, Swaminathan said: "I am happy to see that monsoon will be normal this time."
 
Speaking about the various initiatives launched by the central government such as an insurance scheme for farmers, More Crop and Income Per Drop of Water and the Soil Health Card "very useful" to achieve the goal of doubling the income of agriculturists.
 
Swaminathan was chairman of the committee that prepared a report on the More Crop and Income Per Drop of Water initiative.
 
He said there should now be an "Evergreen Revolution" and defined this as "increase in productivity in perpetuity where ecology and technology go hand-in-hand".
 
Francis Xavier

5 hours ago

M.S. Swaminathan is the person who introduced fertilizers and pesticides which led the foundation for most of the disease in India.

