Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial: No Feasibility Report, No Technical Estimate, reveals RTI

InGovern questions sudden departure of Infosys' Chief Compliance Officer and his severance package

Proxy advisory and corporate governance advisory firm InGovern Research Services Pvt Ltd (InGovern) has said that the sudden departure of David Kennedy, the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Infosys Ltd, raises a serious questions about whether his departure was triggered by an event that may have material consequences on the company.

On 1 January 2017, Infosys notified the stock exchanges that Mr Kennedy has left the company after a mutual separation agreement between him and the company. The proxy advisory firm points out that Mr Kennedy was in an important position as General Counsel and it is imperative for Infosys to inform whether he resigned voluntarily or his services were terminated.

Mr Kennedy was appointed as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Infosys on 5 November 2014. He was based at Palo Alto in California.

As a part of the separation as well as his employment agreements, Mr Kennedy will receive severance payments of $868,250 plus reimbursements for Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) (insurance) continuation coverage over a period of 12 months. Other details of the separation agreement are not disclosed.

InGovern says, "If an employee voluntarily resigns from the company, there is no logic of paying a severance package by the company. Also, in such cases the employee has to serve a notice period before leaving the company. Mr Kennedy is being paid a severance pay and is also not serving any notice period in the company, which makes it clear that his service has been terminated by Infosys."

On 13 October 2016, he was included as one of the 'Key Managerial Personnel' (KMP) of the company by the Audit Committee of Infosys. Further, his remuneration was also revised to $1,030,000 per annum including a fixed salary of $557,500 and variable salary of $472,500.