Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial: No Feasibility Report, No Technical Estimate, reveals RTI
Moneylife Digital Team
02 January 2017
The project of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea is without any feasibility report, not there any technical estimation done, reveals a reply received under the Right to Information Act. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 December 2016 laid the foundation for the Memorial of the Maratha warrior King.
 
Pune-based RTI activist Sanjay Shirodkar had filed the RTI asking copies of feasibility report, technical estimate, environmental clearance and approval given by the Maharashtra government of the Project, estimated to cost about Rs3,600 crore. The Memorial includes a proposed 192-meter tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be built off the coast of Mumbai by reclaiming land from the Arabian Sea.
 
Replying to the RTI, VG Jethra, Public Information Officer (PIO) and Deputy Engineer of CMSM Project Division, says, "The Feasibility Report of the said project is not prepared. Being an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, the Technical Estimate of this Memorial Project is not prepared."
 
Shirodkar says, "Feasibility report is the base of every infrastructure project. How this was not prepared for this mega project? In EPC, the Contractor is made responsible for activities from EPC to Commissioning and hand over to end user or Owner. Again Government should prepare a Technical Estimate of any infrastructure project. In this case if this happens then who will control the Cost Escalation?"
 
Here is the reply received by Shirodkar under the RTI... 
  

Dahyabhai S Patel

13 hours ago

BRTS is Bus Rapid Transit System. BRTS Delhi was a failure and AAP Government had to scrap it spending Rs. 36 crores. BRTS Ahmedabad also is failure but useful to politicians like a Modi and a Gadkari getting financial and positional benefits!

Sudhir Jatar

15 hours ago

In Maharashtra, pre-feasibility and feasibility reports, inception reports and detailed project report are generally not prepared. A stark example is that of BRTS in Pune for which over Rs. 20 crores have been spent and much more earmarked. So, it is not a surprise at all.

Shirish Sadanand Shanbhag

In Reply to Sudhir Jatar 14 hours ago

What is BRTS in Pune, Sir?
Kindly explain.
Thank you.

Shirish Sadanand Shanbhag

15 hours ago

With the same cost at least ten jetties along the coast of Maharashtra state can be constructed. This will give solace to the soul of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who gave importance to navy and navigation in his empire.
This statue in the middle of the Arabian Sea very close to the Mumbai Port will require lot of security measures, and yearly maintenance of entire artificial island and the huge statue. It will require at least 500 to 600 crore rupees every year to maintain this statue.

Fairy gada

16 hours ago

It is so difficult to understand what is going on with these politicians. Are they doing good to the society or not.

Economy & Nation
InGovern questions sudden departure of Infosys' Chief Compliance Officer and his severance package
Moneylife Digital Team
02 January 2017
Proxy advisory and corporate governance advisory firm InGovern Research Services Pvt Ltd (InGovern) has said that the sudden departure of David Kennedy, the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Infosys Ltd, raises a serious questions about whether his departure was triggered by an event that may have material consequences on the company. 
 
On 1 January 2017, Infosys notified the stock exchanges that Mr Kennedy has left the company after a mutual separation agreement between him and the company. The proxy advisory firm points out that Mr Kennedy was in an important position as General Counsel and it is imperative for Infosys to inform whether he resigned voluntarily or his services were terminated.  
 
Mr Kennedy was appointed as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Infosys on 5 November 2014. He was based at Palo Alto in California. 
 
As a part of the separation as well as his employment agreements, Mr Kennedy will receive severance payments of $868,250 plus reimbursements for Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) (insurance) continuation coverage over a period of 12 months. Other details of the separation agreement are not disclosed.
 
InGovern says, "If an employee voluntarily resigns from the company, there is no logic of paying a severance package by the company. Also, in such cases the employee has to serve a notice period before leaving the company. Mr Kennedy is being paid a severance pay and is also not serving any notice period in the company, which makes it clear that his service has been terminated by Infosys."
 
On 13 October 2016, he was included as one of the 'Key Managerial Personnel' (KMP) of the company by the Audit Committee of Infosys. Further, his remuneration was also revised to $1,030,000 per annum including a fixed salary of $557,500 and variable salary of $472,500.
 
"His departure, only within two months of being given a revision in pay, is surprising," InGovern says, adding, "No reasons of his departure have been provided by the company. Also, the basis of calculating the amount of severance pay has not been disclosed to the shareholders. Infosys, in its annual report has stated that apart from Vishal Sikka, its Managing Director, no other directors are eligible for any severance pay. However, no such disclosure has been made regarding KMPs and other senior employees of the company."
 
As a good governance practice, InGovern says it recommends that Infosys and other companies make it as a policy to disclose the employment agreements of its KMPs as well as its Managing or Executive Directors to shareholders. The employment agreements should also contain details of severance pays, if any. Companies should also provide the basis for calculation of severance packages. Since these severance pays are significant amounts, shareholders should be notified of such employment clauses at the time of appointment of directors and KMPs.
 
InGovern has asked shareholders of Infosys to raise concerns and ask the company to provide clarification on four points, which include...
 
1. Whether Mr Kennedy voluntarily resigned or the company terminated his services?
2. If it was a resignation by Mr Kennedy, why is he being paid a severance pay and not asked to serve a notice period?
3. If he was dismissed, why has the company not provided exact reasons for his dismissal to the shareholders?
4. The basis of calculating the severance pay amount to Mr Kennedy, given that he has served only 2.2 years in this capacity in Infosys?

 

Sudhir Jatar

15 hours ago

This appears to be a "riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma" as Sir Winston said!

K.R.Srivarahan -

15 hours ago

The company should be transparent about this crucial development. Otherwise, market rumours will bleed the company's market capitalisation.

Consumer Interest
Dissatisfied customers can demand service charge not be levied: Government
IANS
02 January 2017
Customers dissatisfied with service at any hotel or restaurant can opt to seek that service charge not be levied, as this is optional or discretionary as per the Consumer Protection Act, an official statement said on Monday.
 
The Department of Consumer Affairs, in a statement, also asked state governments to advise hotels and restaurants to disseminate information, such as through displays, that "the service charges are discretionary or voluntary".
 
The department said that it received complaints from consumers that many hotels and restaurants charged "service charge in the range of 5-20 per cent, in lieu of tips" and consumers were "forced to pay irrespective of the kind of service provided".
 
A clarification was sought from the Hotel Association of India, which replied that the "service charge is completely discretionary and should a customer be dissatisfied with the dining experience, they can have it waived off", as per the department.
 
The department have also asked the state governments to sensitise the companies, hotels and restaurants regarding provisions of the Act.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Simple Indian

1 hour ago

Instead of putting the onus on the customers/patrons to refuse to pay the service charge at restaurants, why doesn't the govt bar such enterprises from levying it the first place ? Govt knows that most people who frequent posh restaurants which charge service charge are too decent to protest. If customers are indeed satisfied with the services of the restaurant they would willingly leave a generous tip. IMHO, a service charge is a devious means to extract more money from customers, that too without their consent.

Santhanam Krishnan

14 hours ago

This awareness should spread among the general public.

