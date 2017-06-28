BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
World
Economy & Nation
Chernobyl n-plant hit by global cyber attack
IANS
28 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The automatic radiation monitoring system at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant here has been hit by a cyber attack and monitoring was being carried out manually, a Ukrainian federal agency said.
 
"Due to the temporary disconnection of the Windows system, the radiation monitoring in the area of the industrial site is being carried out manually," the agency for control of the Chernobyl exclusion zone said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
The statement also said that all "technological systems of the station operate in the normal mode," but that "in connection with the cyber attack, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant website is not working", CNN reported.
 
A number of companies and agencies across Europe reported that they were under cyber attack on Tuesday, including Russian oil and gas company Rosneft and Danish shipping firm Maersk. 
 
The source of the attack was not yet clear, the CNN report said.
 
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986 when a reactor exploded. 
 
The disaster led to mass evacuations from the area and the creation of a 19-mile uninhabitable exclusion zone around the site.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Life
European firms hit by 'massive' cyber attack
IANS
28 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Major firms across Europe have been hit by a massive cyber attack, a media report said.
 
In Ukraine, government departments, the central bank, a state-run aircraft manufacturer, the airport in Kiev and the metro network have all been paralysed by the hack, the Telegraph reported.
 
In Britain, the advertising firm WPP said its systems had been struck down while in the Netherlands a major shipping firm confirmed its computer terminals were malfunctioning. 
 
The virus is believed to be ransomware -- a piece of malicious software that shuts down a computer system and then demands an extortionate sum of money to fix the problem, the daily said. 
 
It comes after the WannaCry hack in May which affected more than 150 countries and crippled parts of the Britain's National Health Service. 
 
"The National Bank of Ukraine has warned banks... about an external hacker attack on the websites of some Ukrainian banks... which was carried out today," Ukraine's central bank said in a statement. 
 
A spokesman for Ukraine's Presidential Administration said it was paying "a high level of attention" to the situation.
 
Maersk, a Dutch transport and logistics company, announced that "multiple sites and business units" had been shut down after a cyber attack, BBC reported. 
 
It came as Russian oil giant Rosneft said its servers had suffered a "powerful" cyberattack.
 
Spanish media reported that the offices of large multinationals such as food giant Mondelez and legal firm DLA Piper also suffered attacks.
 
French construction materials company St. Gobain said it had also fallen victim.
 
Reports said the Kiev metro system stopped accepting payment cards while several chains of petrol stations suspended operations.
 
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko tweeted a picture of a computer screen showing an error message.
 
"We also have a network 'down'," Rozenko said on Facebook. "This image is being displayed by all computers of the government."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Consumer Interest
EU fines Google record USD 2.7 billion for abusing search monopoly
IANS
28 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The European Union Commission on Tuesday slapped technology giant Google with a record fine of 2.42 billion euros or USD 2.7 billion for breaching European Union (EU) antitrust rules by abusing the monopoly it enjoys over internet search.
 
Google has hinted that it may appeal against the imposition of the mammoth fine -- the biggest ever competition fine in history. 
 
"We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case," said a Google spokesperson in response to the ruling.
 
In the investigation spanning seven years, Google was accused of manipulating its search engine results to favour its new shopping service at the expense of smaller price-comparison websites.
 
"Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service," the European Commission said in a statement.
 
"What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation," said Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition policy.
 
The company must now end the conduct within 90 days or face penalty payments of up to 5 per cent of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company.
 
The penalty has surpassed the previous 1.1 billion euros record fine Intel was forced to pay in 2009 and the EU might also demand that Google make changes to its search results so that it was not seen to favour its own service, telegraph.co.uk reported.
 
The investigation dates back to 2010, and was triggered by complaints from other price-comparison websites that said Google had relegated their services in its search results.
 
Google has a 90 per cent share of internet searches in Europe, giving it a powerful tool to direct how internet users navigate the web.
 
According to Google, its entry into online shopping space has been good for consumers and retailers, and argues that it was not a monopoly player in online shopping.
 
"When the Commission asks why some comparison websites have not done as well as others, we think it should consider the many sites that have grown in this period -- including platforms like Amazon and eBay," a Google spokesperson said on Tuesday.
 
Google is also fighting two other competition cases with the Commission that could see it hit with heavy fines. 
 
European regulators have in the past investigated Microsoft, Intel, Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, raising claims that Brussels was waging a war against the Silicon Valley, but the claim has been denied by the Commission.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More