Economy & Nation
Centre's new law aims at agricultural reforms, clips APMC wings
IANS
25 April 2017
New Delhi, In a major move aimed at bringing about reforms in the agriculture sector, the central government on Monday came out with a draft model act for the states, which envisages ending monopoly of traditional APMC markets.
 
While aiming to curtail the monopoly of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC)-run markets, it allows private players to set up wholesale markets and lays emphasis on promoting electronic trading.
 
The act -- Agricultural Produce and Live Stock Marketing (Promotion & Felicitation) Act, 2017 -- limits market fee to one per cent for perishable items, such as fruit and vegetables, and two per cent for non-perishable items like food grain. 
 
"The reforms will help the farmers sell their produce wherever they get better price and it will help us in fulfilling the dream of doubling farmers's income by 2022," Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh told the media after sharing the draft act with state agriculture ministers and officials at a day-long meeting here. 
 
Singh said at least 24 states have said that they would adopt the new law, while other states have given in-principle approval.
 
Incidentally, Bihar -- the home state of Singh -- has not shown interest towards adopting the law in the state, Singh said. 
 
It is only states which can enact laws related to agriculture since it is a state subject.
 
With the new model law, the APMC market will also lose its regulatory powers.
 
It includes establishment of private market yards and markets, direct marketing -- direct purchase of agricultural produce from farmers, consumers' or farmers' market to facilitate direct sale of agricultural produce to consumers and contract farming.
 
In addition, there is a provision to promote and permit e-trading, single-point levy of market fee, single licence for trading in more than one market.
 
The model law also excludes fruits and vegetables from the purview of the APMC Act.
 
According to Singh, the act provides only one market provision at the state level and promotes "ease of doing business" model to facilitate direct marketing and private sector markets. 
 
It would also allow farmers to participate in the market management by conducting elections, he added.
 
Singh also said that the electronic trade platform -- eNAM -- had been made competitive and Mandi fee and commission charges rationalised.
 
Currently, regularised market is available at every 462 sq.km while as per the recommendations of National Commission, ideally, a regulated market should be available to farmers within a radius of five Km.
 
In order to achieve the target, Singh said provision of declaring godowns and old storage as market had been made.
 
Since the eNAM was launched in April last year, at least 417 APMC markets have joined the platform with trade of about six million tonnes of 69 types of commodities.
 
According to the minister, four million farmers and over 90,000 traders have joined the platform.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
SC asks Unitech to pay interest to flat buyers or face attachment
IANS
25 April 2017
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday asked real estate major Unitech to deposit interest on the money paid by flat buyers at its project at Gurugram by May 8, cautioning it that failure to deposit the interest may invite attachment of its property.
 
Refusing more time to the realtor, the bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said: "Let these matters be listed for May 8 by which time amount as directed on earlier occasions shall be deposited failing which this court may think of attaching the property of the appellant company."
 
The top court by its February 20 order had directed Unitech to pay interest at the rate of 14 per cent to 39 flat buyers at its Vistas project but who later chose to withdraw and sought both payment of their principal amount and interest thereon. These flat buyers had paid Rs 16.55 crore to the builder and had sought both the principal amount and the interest thereon after builder did not handover the possession of the flats as promised by 2012.
 
"Let the money come", the bench said as counsel for the real estate major sought more time to deposit the interest amount as directed by the court by its February 20 order.
 
The court had said that interest would be calculated from January 1, 2010 till Unitech deposited the principal amount with the top court registry. The court had on February 20 said that 90 per cent of the interest amount that would be deposited with its registry would be disbursed to the 39 buyers who have opted out. 
 
The court while directing the builder to deposit the interest has kept the question of rate of interest and compensation to be paid open. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
'RERA authorities should ensure existing projects are first completed'
IANS
25 April 2017
Mumbai, The authorities who will monitor the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, (RERA) should concentrate on seeing all the existing projects are completed and delivered before allowing new projects, an official of National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) said on Monday.
 
"RERA is the new paradigm which has come in. People will have to find ways not only by the builders but also by the enlightened buyers with RERA authorities come into force.
 
"The most critical is the Union and state governments to see how deliveries can be made as shorter time period as possible. Before new projects are allowed, we need to see all the existing projects are completed, delivered so that while you (builder) take approvals for new projects, you (builder) continue the process," said Naredco Chairman Rajeev Talwar.
 
"RERA is a good piece of legislation," he said, adding his hope that the problems the buyers have been facing will now become the story of the past.
 
"Buyers have been facing problems for almost a decade. Interest of the buyers must be protected," he said.
 
"In terms of implementation of the RERA, it will certainly take some time because the regulations say that you (builder) can register (a project) only after all the approvals have been taken. 
 
In a place like Maharashtra, the cycle can take up to two years. Very often, various authorities are not in place. They take plenty of times for processing the same approvals which should not be time-consuming," Talwar said in an interview with BTVi.
 
He said that the real problem to solve was for buyers who have already booked flats or apartments in a place like Mumbai and any other cities in India.
 
"The real solution lies in assuring all the buyers all over the country, the apartment they booked will be delivered to them without any additional charge and any specification albeit delays," he said, adding that for which, all the state governments need to get some things into action.
 
"The inventory of projects which have been undertaken for construction and which are nearing completion. We need to play more attention for these kind projects some kind of funding kick starts, if required, may be done through a screw account so that the projects start rolling," he said. 
 
Trust deficit should be negated, if it happens, the establishment of RERA would be justified, he added.
 
He said state and central government can intervene if prices of commodities go up. For example, cement prices from Rs 200 a packet to more than Rs 300 in the last six months. Prices of steel have gone up from Rs 33,000 a tonne to Rs 47,000 a tonne in the same period.
 
"We need to have that each one of these producers commit to a price over a year and the quantity, they will make available. Builders of affordable housing or other housing can actually plan their outlay and capital expenditure over a year's time," he said.
 
Maharashtra government released pro-consumer RERA rules and developers are to face action, stiffer penalties on violation of norms. In terms of penalties, he said criminal proceedings should not take place against developers.
 
"Let each of the RERA authorities take up each project and transparently bring out how much time is required," he added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

