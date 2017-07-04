BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Money & Banking
Economy & Nation
Central Bank shareholders okay plan to raise Rs 6,500 crore
IANS
04 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, Central Bank of India's shareholders have approved a proposal to raise Rs 6,500 crore through follow-on public offer (FPO), rights issue and qualified institutional placement (QIP).
 
The state-owned lender on Monday said its shareholders approved the company's capital raising plans at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on June 30 at Mumbai.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
SC's 'no' to constitution bench on CAG audit of discoms
IANS
04 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of power distribution companies seeking a Constitution bench for hearing the issue of validity of an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).
 
A bench of Justice J. Chelameswar and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer said the regular bench would hear the matter on merit and refused to constitute a Constitution bench. The judges posted the matter for further hearing on July 8.
 
The Supreme Court order came on a plea filed by three discoms challenging the AAP government order to audit their accounts, contending that CAG was not empowered to scrutinise the accounts of private firms under Section 20 of the CAG Act.
 
The discoms are 51:49 per cent joint venture between private companies and the Delhi government.
 
The United RWA (Resident Welfare Association) Joint Action, a NGO, had also challenged the Delhi High Court order that quashed the state government's directive for a CAG audit of the three discoms.
 
In 2014, the Delhi government had ordered the CAG audit of three power distribution companies -- BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd and TATa Power Delhi Distribution Ltd -- on grounds of alleged financial irregularities. The companies supply power to the city.
 
The High Court had said that once a regulatory body DERC had been set up with the power to audit accounts of private power distribution companies, there can be no other audit by CAG at the instance of the state government.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
GST computation hitting diners more at hotels
Moneylife Digital Team
03 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
As the historic goods and service tax (GST) was rolled out at midnight on 30th June, dining out became more expensive in many parts of India depending on the value added tax (VAT) charged by the state. For example, the pre-GST tax rate on a Domino’s pizza in Mumbai was 20.5% and about 10.9% in Bhopal. Now, the differential must be removed. Also in many places, some taxes (like VAT) were in the listed price. If you pull out your food bill from last week’s fine-dine experience, you will find service tax and value added tax (VAT) being added over and above the food value. Under the GST regime, service tax and VAT amount will be subsumed into one single rate. Earlier there were two components of the bill. One was VAT, a tax charged on the food portion of your bill and two, service tax, the tax charged on the services provided by the restaurant. 
 
Below we have provided a comparison of how your food bill looks today as compared to how it will look in the GST regime:
 
Impact on customer:
 
Under the earlier tax regime, restaurant business owners do not get any option to adjust the output service tax liability with the credit of input VAT on goods consumed. However, under the new (GST) regime, both these taxes will get subsumed into GST and thus irrespective of goods and services, credit of input will be available for adjustment against the output liability.
 
As per the old system of taxation, the restaurant sector was burdened with multiple taxes, charges and cesses. On each and every food and beverages bill, the diner used to pay additional VAT as well as service tax, not to forget the cesses. The range of VAT rate varied between 12.5-14.5% as per the individual State VAT laws and abatement rate on service tax on restaurant services was 6%. Thus, the effective tax rate was somewhere around 18.5-20.5%. 
 
When the GST came, the correct thing for restaurants to do is to remove the VAT and add GST to the reduced price. But that is not happening. They have simply slapped GST on the earlier listed price (including VAT that is supposed to have been subsumed into the new GST). Diners have complained from many places that prices are up by 10% or so. The revision by the restaurants comes even as officials claim that GST should, in fact, reduce the cost of eating out. But customers had a different experience on the weekends, as restaurants started charging more. 
 
While the 2 bills below are before and after the GST was implemented, we can easily see the difference between the taxes applicable pre and post GST.
 
 
GST was implemented in order to reduce costs. However, small establishments which earlier charged service tax now charge GST at a higher rate. The pre and post GST bills below for the same order, show how the price for the consumer has increased.
 
 
 
Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Hoteliers’ Association, defended the increase in bills by pointing out that earlier, the taxes paid by the establishments were lower. “The maximum tax for non-AC restaurants was just 5% and for AC restaurants it was 11%,” he said, adding, “Now that GST has come into effect, the establishments are being forced to charge extra as the hike in tax is too large an amount to be absorbed by them.”
 
The GST implemented from 1 July 2017 with great hurry, is supposed to replace value-added tax (VAT), excise duty and Octroi. There are three types of GST, the Central GST (CGST), State GST (SGST) and Interstate GST (IGST). CGST and SGST have to be the same (each has to be 50% of the total tax. If the IGST is 18%, the CGST will be 9% and the SGST will be 9%.
 
The internet was flooded with bills of restaurants post GST implementation. Here are a few bills.
 
This is a bill from one of the most popular restaurants in Chennai showing the reduced number of taxes applicable. 
 
 
Here are a few bills from Maharashtra. All of them have only CGST and SGST and have no service charge on them.  All the bills also have the GST number of the restaurant in the bill. 
            
   
 
       
 
 
A dhaba in Haryana too implemented the GST rates from 12pm onwards on 30 June 2017. While some restaurants did not apply new GST rates and had handwritten taxes scribbled on the bills, this dhaba was one of the first restaurants to issue a bill post the implementation of the GST. 
GST was implemented in order to reduce costs. However, small establishments which earlier charged service tax now charge GST at a higher rate. The pre and post GST bills below for the same order, show how the price for the consumer has increased. 
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More