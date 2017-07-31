BUY
CCL Products (India): Not Yet on Target
Moneylife Digital Team
31 July 2017
CCL Products (India) makes instant spray-dried coffee powder, spray-dried granulated coffee,...
Investor Interest
Fortnightly Market View: More Bullish Signs?
Debashis Basu
31 July 2017
The Sensex was 32,020 on 14th July; it closed at 32,310 on 28th July. There were more reasons...
Economy & Nation
Tax return filing date extended to 5th August
Moneylife Digital Team
31 July 2017
The Income Tax (I-T) Department has extended till 5 August 2017, the date for filing tax returns, from 31st July.
 
In a tweet, the I-T Dept says, "In view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY2016-17 has been extended to 5 August 2017."
 
With Monday as the last date for filing of ITRs, the I-T Department received complaints that a number of taxpayers were not able to log on to the e-filing portal due to huge rush during the day.

The extension also comes in view of difficulties faced by taxpayers as quoting Aadhaar number was made mandatory for ITR filings from 1 July 2017.

"There are some complaints that taxpayers are not able to log on to the e-filing website of the I-T Department or not being able to link their Aadhaar numbers with permanent account numbers (PANs) because of different names reflected in PAN and Aadhaar database."

"While technical snags have already been removed, the main reason for the failure of taxpayers to log in is because of the last-minute rush and panic among those who have already logged in about disconnection," a Finance Ministry statement said.

In order to ease the situation, the government said for e-filing of returns, it would be sufficient, as of now, to quote the Aadhaar or the acknowledgement number of applied-for Aadhaar number in e-filing website.

"The actual linking of PAN with Aadhaar can be done subsequently, but any time before 31 August 2017. The returns will not be processed till this linkage is done," it said.

