CCI imposes penalty on Hyundai for anti-competitive conduct
IANS
15 June 2017
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has found automobile major Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) guilty of anti-competitive conduct and imposed a penalty of Rs 87 crore on the company.
 
According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the CCI found HMIL to be in contravention of the provisions of Competition Act, 2002 for imposing arrangements upon its dealers which resulted into "resale price maintenance in sale of passenger cars manufactured by it". 
 
"Such arrangements also included monitoring of the maximum permissible discount levels through a discount control mechanism," the ministry said in a statement. 
 
"Further, HMIL was found to have contravened the provisions... for mandating its dealers to use recommended lubricants, oils and penalising them for use of non-recommended lubricants and oils."
 
Apart from issuing a cease and desist order against HMIL, CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 87 crore upon the company for the anti-competitive conduct. 
 
"The penalty has been levied at the rate of 0.3 per cent of the average relevant turnover of HMIL of preceding three years," the statement said. 
 
"CCI noted in its order that for the purposes of determining the relevant turnover for the impugned infringement, revenue from sale of motor vehicles alone have been taken into account."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
Daily pan-India fuel pricing from Friday, dealers won't strike
IANS
15 June 2017
The hurdles have been cleared for India to switch over from Friday to the daily pricing mode for transport fuels in line with global rates as petroleum dealers have withdrawn their call for closure of vends on June 16. The government agreed to their demand that the price announcement would be daily made at 6 a.m. instead of midnight.
 
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters here on Wednesday that the dealers were agreeable to the new timing and the countrywide daily revision of petrol and diesel prices from June 16 as decided.
 
At present, the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) review and revise retail fuel prices every fortnight on the basis of global crude oil prices, while the revision takes effect from midnight. Dealers had represented for a change in timing as under the new regime they would have to deploy manpower everyday to change rates at mid-night.
 
"There were some practical difficulties which we have addressed in our meeting with leadership of all the three petroleum dealers association today (Wednesday). Daily prices will change from 6 a.m.," Pradhan said.
 
Federation of All India Petroleum Traders (FAIPT) President Ashok Badhwar said they were withdrawing their call for the protest closure of vends on Friday because the government had taken the decision of daily price revision in public interest.
 
"And in public interest, we are also withdrawing 'No Sale No Purchase' agitation planned for June 16," he said.
 
Daily revision of retail selling prices (RSP) has already been implemented on a pilot basis in Udaipur, Jamshedpur, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh and Puducherry from May 1.
 
After the success of the five cities pilot, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation have now decided to implement it across the country.
 
"This move will ensure that the benefit of even the smallest change in international oil prices can be passed down the line to the dealers and the end-users," Indian Oil said in a statement here. 
 
The FAIPT had earlier voiced concern about the impact of dynamic pricing on dealers' margins.
 
"Dealers of five cities where it was launched have already burnt their fingers. They are crying at the inventory loss that they have already suffered due to the fluctuations in the daily changing prices," FAIPT said in a statement.
 
On Tuesday, IOC sought to reassure dealers on their concerns about inventory loss due to the daily revision of fuel prices, even as the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association said it will join the protest closure of pumps on Friday.
 
"The fear of dealers about inventory loss is unwarranted as the change of prices will happen both upwards as well as downwards, and thus both gain and loss would compensate each other," IOC said in a release here.
 
All 26,000-plus, Indian Oil dealers will be given timely information on the effective prices for the day.
 
"At a large number of Indian Oil's 10,000 automated fuel stations, daily price can be automatically updated centrally. Besides, technology also provides for scheduling the price change at midnight," it said. 
 
The Delhi Petrol Dealers Association said on Tuesday that the automation system installed by oil companies at most of the pumps in the capital are "not supporting the automatic price change in the dispensing machine".
 
"Unless the price is pushed automatically through the automation system, the petrol dealers are not ready to do it manually or fetch the price on a daily basis as being advised by the oil marketing companies."
 
"This manual intervention can lead to errors and delays in operation of the petrol pump," it said.
 
India has opted for dynamic pricing, which is practised in many developed countries, owing to the recent volatility in global crude oil prices.
 
Though oil prices had earlier fallen by more than 50 per cent in less than two years, from levels of over $120 a barrel, output cuts implemented by OPEC and non-OPEC producers this year have brought volatility in crude prices. These continued on their downward spiral following the OPEC cartel's decision last month to extend output cuts. 
 
The Indian basket of crude oils closed below the psychologically important $50-a-barrel mark last week as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East raised market concerns.
 
According to official data, the Indian basket, comprising 73 per cent sour-grade Dubai and Oman crudes and the balance in sweet-grade Brent, closed trade on Tuesday at $47.23 for a barrel of 159 litres.
 
Economy & Nation
Despite progress, farmer-centric pricing still to be implemented: Swaminathan
IANS
15 June 2017
Eminent agriculture scientist and National Commission on Farmers (NCF) Chairman M.S. Swaminathan on Wednesday said that despite some progress, issues like farmer-centric pricing, procurement, and public distribution are still to implemented.
 
"Despite progress, farmer-centric pricing, procurement, public distribution still to implement," Swaminathan said in a tweet.
 
Swaminthan, who is the founder of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, also felt that the answers to the agrarian crisis lie in enhancing the productivity of small farms and ensuring adequate public procurement at remunerative prices. 
 
"The agrarian crisis, now affecting small and marginal farmers in several states, arises largely from the unfavourable cost-risk and return structure of farming," Swaminathan said on Tuesday.
 
He also termed farm loan waivers as a temporary, short-term solution to the agrarian crisis and said it is "time that the recommendations contained in the Reports of the National Commission on Farmers, particularly the chapter on farmers of the 21st century, are implemented".
 
Noting that his recommendations were formulated after discussion with farmers in all parts of the country, Swaminathan said: "Therefore, there is widespread demand among farmers that they be implemented without further delay." 
 
He said that long-term solutions are important to ensure that farming remains an occupation of choice among the majority of the rural population in the country. 
 
Swaminathan's remarks came against the backdrop of the ongoing protest of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, who have asked the government to write off their loans and to give a good price for their produce.
 
On June 6, five protesting farmers were killed in a police firing in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur town.
 
The farmers in Maharashtra had also staged protests but called it off after the state government promised a loan waiver.
 
