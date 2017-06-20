BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
C&C Constructions: The Curious Case of Its Global Operations
Moneylife Digital Team
20 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
C&C Constructions is in the news, with its stock hitting continuous circuit filters. In the...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex headed higher – Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
19 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were to move sideways. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Monday and closed with handsome gains over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Cheered by positive global cues and healthy buying in banking, metal and capital goods stocks, the Indian equity markets surged on Monday, the 30-scrip Sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE closing at another fresh high. Shares of major banks rose and added to the gains on reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to resolve the non-performing assets (NPA) issue of the Indian state-run banks. The Bank Nifty index scaled a record high of 23,806.65 points. The wider Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 69.50 points or 0.72% to close at 9,657.55 points. Besides, investors' sentiments were buoyant after the GST Council on Sunday unanimously agreed on the July 1 rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.  However, the BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,467 declines and 1,218 advances.
 
In terms of the broader markets, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices underperformed the Sensex. The S&P BSE mid-cap index was a tad up by 0.07 per cent, while the small-cap index was a bit lower by 0.08%.Positive global cues aided the market sentiments. Gains in index heavyweight ITC and metal stocks boosted key benchmarks higher, while selling in index pivotal Infosys capped gains, pointed out market analysts. Major Asian markets have ended on a positive note. European indices like FTSE 100, CAC 40 and DAX traded higher. Positive cues from Europe steadied nerves at the start of the week, and with bad loan resolution efforts gaining traction, banking stocks led stocks higher. Meanwhile, potential for re-rating will vest on how swiftly would concerns over GST dissipate. On the currency front, the rupee closed flat at 64.42 to a US dollar from its previous close. Sector-wise, the S&P BSE banking index surged by 255.83 points, the metal index by 209.57 points, and the capital goods index by 129.69 points. On the other hand, the S&P BSE healthcare index fell by 67.24 points, the consumer durables index by 35.69 points and the realty index by 6.71 points.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

 

User

Public Interest
Letter on linking land record with Aadhaar fake: Government
IANS
19 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The government on Monday termed as "fake" a letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat wherein linking of land records with Aadhaar had been made compulsory.
 
"The letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat on digitalisation of land records and subsequent linking of the same to Aadhaar, being widely circulated on social media, is completely fake and mischievous," an official statement said here.
 
"It is clarified that the government has issued no such letter. A police complaint has been filed and the matter is being investigated," the statement said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

2 hours ago

I believed in the veracity of this whatsapp message sent by one of our members of our society.

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More