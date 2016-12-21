CBSE approves compulsory Class X board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday approved a proposal to reintroduce compulsory Class X board examination from the 2017-18 academic year.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the CBSE governing body here, sources said, adding that the first exam will be conducted in 2018.

The decision of the governing body will be conveyed to the government for its approval.

The Class X board examination for CBSE schools was made optional from 2011 under the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system mandated by the Right to Education Act.

Earlier, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced making the CBSE board exams compulsory from the academic session 2017-18.

