CBI says investigating NDTV’s promoters for wrongful gains, not the channel

Following criticism from sections of the media, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has clarified that it had conducted searches on the premises of NDTV’s promoters and their offices and not on the news channel. The CBI also said that its investigations are not related to bank defaults, but to wrongful gains earned by NDTV promoters.

"...searches have been carried out at the premises of the promoters and their offices based on search warrants issued by the Competent Court. CBI has not conducted any search of registered office of NDTV, media studio, newsroom or premises connected with media operations. CBI fully respects the freedom of press and is committed to the free functioning of news operations," the investigation agency said in a release.

CBI says it has registered the case based on the complaint of a shareholder of ICICI Bank and NDTV, after carrying out due diligence. "Denigrating the allegations at this stage of investigation and wrongly accusing the agency of acting under pressure is uncalled for and an attempt to malign the image of the CBI. The investigation is being conducted as per the due process of law and under the jurisdiction of the Court of law. The result of investigation will be filed before the competent Court of law based on the evidence adduced during investigation," it added.

In its statement on Monday, NDTV had said that the company and its promoters have never defaulted on any loan. The CBI says the allegations under its investigation are not regarding default in loan repayment by NDTV and its promoters. "...but related to the wrongful gain of Rs48 crore to the promoters – Dr Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd and a corresponding wrongful loss to the ICICI Bank arising from their collusion and criminal conspiracy."

"It is alleged in the complaint that the promoters of NDTV - Dr Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd -- acting in criminal conspiracy with unknown officials of ICICI Bank, violated section 19(2) of the Banking Regulation Act, the Master Circular DBOD No. Dir B90/13.07.05/98-99 dated 28 August 1998 of the Reserve Bank of India and in furtherance of the conspiracy, ICICI Bank took the entire shareholding of the promoters in NDTV (nearly 61%) as collateral and then accepted prepayment of the loan by reducing the interest rate from 19% per annum to nearly 9.5% pa and as a consequence thereof, causing a wrongful loss of Rs48 crore to ICICI bank and a corresponding wrongful gain to the promoters of NDTV - Dr Roy, Mrs Roy and RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd," CBI said.

NDTV in its statement had also questioned the jurisdiction of the CBI by stating that ICICI Bank is a private bank and beyond the purview of the investigation agency.

CBI clarified that the Supreme Court in the case of Ramesh Gelli vs CBI of 2016, held that the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 are applicable to officials of private banks and hence it has jurisdiction to take up investigation of the cases of private banks.