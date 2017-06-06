BUY
CBI says investigating NDTV’s promoters for wrongful gains, not the channel
Moneylife Digital Team
06 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Following criticism from sections of the media, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has clarified that it had conducted searches on the premises of NDTV’s promoters and their offices and not on the news channel. The CBI also said that its investigations are not related to bank defaults, but to wrongful gains earned by NDTV promoters. 
 
"...searches have been carried out at the premises of the promoters and their offices based on search warrants issued by the Competent Court. CBI has not conducted any search of registered office of NDTV, media studio, newsroom or premises connected with media operations. CBI fully respects the freedom of press and is committed to the free functioning of news operations," the investigation agency said in a release.
 
CBI says it has registered the case based on the complaint of a shareholder of ICICI Bank and NDTV, after carrying out due diligence. "Denigrating the allegations at this stage of investigation and wrongly accusing the agency of acting under pressure is uncalled for and an attempt to malign the image of the CBI. The investigation is being conducted as per the due process of law and under the jurisdiction of the Court of law. The result of investigation will be filed before the competent Court of law based on the evidence adduced during investigation," it added.
 
In its statement on Monday, NDTV had said that the company and its promoters have never defaulted on any loan. The CBI says the allegations under its investigation are not regarding default in loan repayment by NDTV and its promoters. "...but related to the wrongful gain of Rs48 crore to the promoters – Dr Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd and a corresponding wrongful loss to the ICICI Bank arising from their collusion and criminal conspiracy."
 
"It is alleged in the complaint that the promoters of NDTV - Dr Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd -- acting in criminal conspiracy with unknown officials of ICICI Bank, violated section 19(2) of the Banking Regulation Act, the Master Circular DBOD No. Dir B90/13.07.05/98-99 dated 28 August 1998 of the Reserve Bank of India and in furtherance of the conspiracy, ICICI Bank took the entire shareholding of the promoters in NDTV (nearly 61%) as collateral and then accepted prepayment of the loan by reducing the interest rate from 19% per annum to nearly 9.5% pa and as a consequence thereof, causing a wrongful loss of Rs48 crore to ICICI bank and a corresponding wrongful gain to the promoters of NDTV - Dr Roy, Mrs Roy and RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd," CBI said.
 
NDTV in its statement had also questioned the jurisdiction of the CBI by stating that ICICI Bank is a private bank and beyond the purview of the investigation agency. 
 
CBI clarified that the Supreme Court in the case of Ramesh Gelli vs CBI of 2016, held that the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 are applicable to officials of private banks and hence it has jurisdiction to take up investigation of the cases of private banks.

User

COMMENTS

Vijay Advani

11 hours ago

It appears to be another case of witch hunting

REPLY
Economy & Nation
ICAI's max penalty is 3 months suspension and Rs1 lakh fine for 'encouraging money laundering'!
Moneylife Digital Team
06 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), after finding its four member CAs guilty of encouraging money laundering during the demonetisation drive, has levied a penalty that raises questions on the seriousness of its action. The ICAI's maximum penalty includes a suspension for three months from its membership and a fine of Rs1 lakh each on the erring CAs.
 
In a release, ICAI says, "The Board of Discipline (BOD) of ICAI has completed its inquiry in four out of five cases and found the respective Chartered Accountants guilty of having brought disrepute to the profession, thereby violating the applicable provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act. After concluding inquiries in these cases, the BOD of ICAI has imposed the maximum penalty upon all four erring Chartered Accountants envisaged under the Chartered Accountants Act."
 
The release did not mention the quantum of the penalty or punishment, though. 
 
Surprisingly, in February 2017, the Union Government had shared the names of 34 CAs with ICAI for investigation after the professionals were allegedly found to be involved in money laundering through shell companies during the demonetisation drive. At that time, the government had said it found 559 beneficiaries had laundered about Rs3,900 crore with help from these 34 CAs.
 
ICAI president Nilesh S Vikamsey, while speaking with Financial Express, had said that the professionals (if found guilty) would be taken to the disciplinary committee. “The ICAI does not have the power to temporarily suspend chartered accountants found involved in wrongdoing. We have made a representation to the government to equip us with such powers by amending the CA Act,” he had told the newspaper.   
 
During the demonetisation period, ICAI had issued a letter, rather an advisory, to its members for maintaining high ethical standards and not help their clients in laundering money. The advisory issued in December 2016 stated that ICAI had noticed six cases of alleged misconduct by its members and under the provisions of disciplinary mechanism, had issued notices to four.
 
In one case, ICAI sought information from the Principal Commissioner of the Income Tax Department at Pune. In another case, the details were solicited from the Income Tax Department in Ahmedabad, while the ICAI sought information from a private television channel, News18 India, in a third case, M Devaraja Reddy, the then President of ICAI had said in the letter.
 
"It is a matter of grave concern and distress to our profession when certain news reports or video clippings have come in the public eye depicting certain CAs indulging in such acts of illegality, which go against the efforts of the government in eradicating corruption and black money from business and commercial transactions," Mr Reddy had stated in the sharp advisory to ICAI members.
 
Talking about the disciplinary mechanism, ICAI's current president, Mr Vikamsey, in his June 2017 message had said, "The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has set up a High Level Committee to examine the existing provisions in the Acts, Rules and Regulations of the three professional Institutes (i.e. ICAI, ICSI and ICoAI) pertaining to disciplinary mechanism. ICAI had already formed a Group earlier in this regard, to examine the intricacies involved in areas wherein changes need to be made pertinent to the disciplinary mechanism, which submitted its report at the ICAI Council meeting held recently. The Council discussed the report, and has asked the Group to include the inputs of the Council members."
 
ICAI, a statutory body set up by an act of parliament, has over 2.50 lakh members as fellows or associates, with more than half in fulltime practice. The maximum members hail from western India while eastern India accounts for the lowest membership of ICAI.

User

COMMENTS

Suketu Shah

8 hours ago

ICAI president some of yr CA's in the alibi of CA's are also land sharks,not only money launderers.And only 6 people caought-I think there are 4 zeros after 6 missing.

REPLY

priya kahalya

9 hours ago

Name

REPLY
Investor Interest
Promoters' pledge Rs 2.45 lakh crore shares of BSE-listed firms
IANS
06 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Stock exchange major BSE on Monday disclosed that Rs 2.45 lakh crore worth of shares have been pledged by promoters of companies which are listed on its indices.
 
According to the BSE, as on May 31, 2017, out of the total 5,269 companies which are listed on the BSE, promoters of 3,072 firms have pledge a portion of their holding at the BSE.
 
Percentage-wise, promoters of 4,435 firms have pledge less than 30 per cent of their holding at the BSE. Besides, promoters of 145 companies have pledge between 30-50 per cent of their holding.
 
Only promoters of 73 firms have pledge between 50-75 per cent of their holding.
 
The total market capitalisation of companies listed at the BSE stood at Rs 125.75 lakh crore as on May 31, 2017.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

