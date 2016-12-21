CBI registers cheating case against 7 on Paytm's complaint

The CBI on Wednesday said it has registererd a fresh case against seven persons for allegedly cheating digital wallet Paytm to the tune of Rs 3.2 lakh after receiving a complaint from its parent company.

"We have registered a case on a request from Paytm against seven customers and some unknown officials of the company," CBI spokesperson Devpreet Singh told IANS.

"During reconciliation of accounts it was found by the company (Paytm) that the refund was made in 37 cases while delivery of orders were successfully made.

"The amount of refunds made in these 37 cases were more than Rs 3.2 lakh through seven different Paytm accounts and bank accounts," Singh added.

One97 is the parent company of Paytm which is backed by China's Alibaba Group.

The case was registered under various charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, the officer said.

The CBI has also filed a case against 15 persons for cheating Paytm to the tune of Rs 6.15 lakh last week.

Paytm, which has a user base of 150 million as on November 21, said over five million users were added after the November 8 demonetisation of high-value currency notes. It processes over seven million transactions a day, valued at Rs 120 crore.