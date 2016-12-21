BUY
CBI registers cheating case against 7 on Paytm's complaint
IANS
21 December 2016
The CBI on Wednesday said it has registererd a fresh case against seven persons for allegedly cheating digital wallet Paytm to the tune of Rs 3.2 lakh after receiving a complaint from its parent company.
 
"We have registered a case on a request from Paytm against seven customers and some unknown officials of the company," CBI spokesperson Devpreet Singh told IANS.
 
"During reconciliation of accounts it was found by the company (Paytm) that the refund was made in 37 cases while delivery of orders were successfully made. 
 
"The amount of refunds made in these 37 cases were more than Rs 3.2 lakh through seven different Paytm accounts and bank accounts," Singh added.
 
One97 is the parent company of Paytm which is backed by China's Alibaba Group.
 
The case was registered under various charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, the officer said.
 
The CBI has also filed a case against 15 persons for cheating Paytm to the tune of Rs 6.15 lakh last week.
 
Paytm, which has a user base of 150 million as on November 21, said over five million users were added after the November 8 demonetisation of high-value currency notes. It processes over seven million transactions a day, valued at Rs 120 crore.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

Life
Indian women more hooked to smartphones than men: Report
IANS
21 December 2016
The time spent on smartphones has gone up considerably in the country, surpassing the time spent on any other media including TV, a report revealed on Wednesday, adding that Indian women are now more engaged on smartphones than men, watching YouTube and playing games.
 
According to the report by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), in association with market research firm Kantar IMRB, an average consumer spent three hours per day on their smartphones -- an increase of 55 per cent from 2015 -- in 2016.
 
"Social media and messaging apps were the clear leaders, accounting for almost 50 per cent of all time spent on smartphones," the report said.
 
The study showed that women spent twice the time on their smartphones (on YouTube and games) as compared to men. They also spent 80 per cent more time on Facebook than their male counterparts.
 
The report revealed the rise of online shopping category which now has 15 per cent higher reach than the entertainment, making it the second most popular category in terms of reach.
 
"A thorough understanding of the differential usage and consumer segments that are using smartphones and feature phones will only help marketers use their monies more efficiently," said D Shivakumar, Chairman of the the Mobile Marketing Association.
 
Almost 85 per cent feature phone users do not intend to switch to smartphones on their next purchase, indicating that the functional benefits of feature phones combined with their durability, battery life and ease of repair were highly coveted by these users. 
 
Also, feature phone users spend more money on their mobile plans, the report added. 
 
Economy & Nation
Banks to cut charges on digital payments above Rs1,000
IANS
21 December 2016
Encouraging digital transactions further, the government on Wednesday asked all public sector banks to lower the charges for various forms of electronic payments up to March 31, 2017.
 
"In order to further promote digital and card payments, the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance has issued a direction in public interest to all public sector banks, 
 
"In accordance with which these banks shall not charge fees for transactions settled on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in excess of rates charged for National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) for transactions above Rs 1,000, with service tax being charged at actuals," the government statement said.
 
Though the government's directive did not specify from when these new charges would apply, it said these would apply for all transactions up to March 31, 2017.
 
"For Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions above Rs 1,000, a further discount of 50 paise on these rates shall apply," the statement added.
 
The Reserve Bank of India last week instructed banks to remove all charges on customers for transactions up to Rs 1,000 settled on IMPS, USSD or UPI systems between January 1, 2017 and March 31, 2017. 
 
The RBI has also rationalised the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for debit card transactions up to Rs 2,000 over the same time period.
 
