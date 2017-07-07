BUY
CBI raids Lalu, family members over railway tender
IANS
07 July 2017
The CBI on Friday carried out raids at the residences of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members in connection with a new case of alleged irregularities in awarding the tender for the maintenance of hotels.
 
According to a Central Bureau of Investigation official here, the raids were also being carried out at the residence of his younger son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav here.
 
Raids were also carried out at 12 others places in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi and Puri.
 
The CBI has registered the case against Lalu; his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi; Tejaswi Yadav; former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.
 
In the same year, the hotels were transferred to the IRCTC.
 
Lalu Prasad was the Railways Minister between 2004-09.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
SC gives government six months to show results of PM's crop insurance scheme
IANS
06 July 2017
The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the central government six months time to demonstrate the gains of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana on the ground level as it observed that a serious issue like this could not be dealt with overnight.
 
The bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y.Chandrachud said: "We are of the view that a serious issue like this can't be dealt with overnight, it will take time to implement it (PMFBY)."
 
The top court gave six months as Attorney General K.K.Venugopal sought a year's time to see the gains of the scheme.
 
Urging the court to close the matter, he said: "Why should the court interfere when government is doing all to help the farmers."
 
He said the scheme that was launched just a year ago has covered 5.3 crore farmers, or 40 per cent of the country's 12 crore farmers and covered 30% of the total crop area in the country.
 
However, Chief Justice Khehar refused his demand, saying: "We are not going to close the matter."
 
"Whatever needs to be done has to be done, not on paper. We are not going to close. We are keeping ourself in the loop to know what is going on. You may be doing a good thing."
 
Pointing out that inability to pay loans was the major cause of farmers suicide in the country, Chief Justice Khehar said: "Inability to pay the loans is the major cause of farmers' suicide. If all of them have been covered, then how can you say that only 40 per cent have been covered?"
 
At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice Khehar called for some alternatives to address the farmers woes observing that paying compensation to the famers was no solution.
 
"Don't worry about the directions, tell us what are you doing (to address the issue of farmers suicide)," the bench said as Attorney General referred to earlier directions issued by the court.
 
Suggesting an insurance policy with low premium, the bench said that there must be something to soften the impact if a farmer was not able to discharge his loan liabilities.
 
Asking Venugopal to tell what the government was doing and how it was doing, the bench said: "First you decide what you are taking from the farmers. Rest will be divided between you and the states."
 
Appreciating the crop insurance policy, senior counsel Colin Gonsalves appearing for the petitioner NGO Citizens Resource and Action and Initiative (CRANTI) said that the Madhya Pradesh and other state governments were not fixing minimum support prices and as a consequence, the farmers were selling their agriculture produces at throw away prices.
 
Rejecting the government's description of the NGO's suggestions as something in the "in air", he said that they were based on the expert reports including one by noted agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan.
 
CRANTI is seeking compensation to the families of the debt-ridden farmers who had committed suicide because of serious financial difficulties.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
NBFCs relieved as CBDT clarifies on receipt of cash instalments
Abhirup Ghosh
06 July 2017
One of the major highlights of the Budget 2017 was the introduction of section 269ST of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The section was introduced with an intention to curb black money by reducing the scope of large ticket size cash transactions in the economy. As per the provisions of the section, no person can accept an amount of Rs2 lakh or more:
 
a. In aggregate from a single person in a day;
b. In respect of a single transaction;
c. In respect of transactions relating to one event or occasion from a person.
 
This section affected several businesses in the country, financial entities in particular. During the course of business, financial entities, like non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), often accept repayments through cash, even though they lend out through banking channels, and this section was a certainly something to worry about.
 
There was a notion that if a loan is a transaction, then the instalments received against such loan transaction would have to be aggregated for the purpose of this section. This however was an unrealistic presumption because if one were to take a view that all payments made by the borrower under a loan contract will need to be aggregated, the amount that can be paid in cash, to avoid the applicability of the section, under clause (a) and under clause (b), will become completely disproportional. Clause (a) will capture the payments made in a single day, whereas the clause (b) will capture payments made over the tenure of the loan. Such wide amplitude is not the intent of the law. 
 
For instance, if there is an invoice of Rs3 lakh, which is paid over three tranches, over three days, all in cash, the section shall get attracted. However, where there is an invoice, which is payable in 12 monthly instalments, one cannot argue that all the 12 instalments relate to a single transaction, and therefore, need to be aggregated.
Therefore, in the given example of extending of loan and accepting repayments in multiple instalments, loan extended and each of the instalments accepted must be treated as independent transactions for the purpose of section 269ST and must not be seen on a cumulative basis.
 
Subsequent to the introduction of the section, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) received representation from several financial institutions, pursuant to which it came out with a clarification on 3 July 2017  stating:
 
...it is clarified that in respect of receipt in the nature of repayment of loan by NBFCs or HFCs, the receipt of one instalment of loan repayment in respect of a loan shall constitute a ‘single transaction’ as specified in clause (b) of section 269ST of the Act and all the instalments paid for a loan shall not be aggregated for the purposes of determining applicability of the provisions section 269ST.
 
Therefore, henceforth, for the purpose of section 269ST, NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) will not have to aggregate all the instalments received in cash against a single loan transaction to see if it exceeds Rs2 lakh or not. Each instalment will be treated as a separate transaction. So, if a single instalment of say, Rs3 lakh, is split in two and paid in cash over two days, then this section will get attracted.
 
The position after this circular can be explained through the table below:
 
 
 
After this clarification, the NBFCs and HFCs will breathe a sigh of relief as this was going to affect their business seriously.

