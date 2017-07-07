BUY
CBI raids IRCTC ex-MD's home, whisks him away for questioning
IANS
07 July 2017
The CBI on Friday raided the house of former Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal here, conducted searches, and took him along for further questioning, an official said.
 
Informed sources said that during the search at Goyal's upscale DLF-1 area house that lasted for nearly six hours, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team took into possession some papers and a laptop.
 
"I am innocent. I have done nothing wrong. It's a long time since I retired," Goyal shouted out to the media while being whisked away by the CBI team. 
 
The CBI on Friday filed a corruption case and carried out raids at the residences of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejaswi Yadav, for alleged irregularities in leasing of two railway hotels to a private company when Lalu was the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.
 
CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana said in New Delhi that Lalu Prasad had allegedly granted illegal favours to Sujata Hotels through the IRCTC.
 
Also named in the case are Goyal and the wife of Lalu Prasad's alleged confidant Prem Chand Gupta.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Investor Interest
SEBI to take action against non-compliant companies on dissemination board
Moneylife Digital Team
07 July 2017
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) says it is initiating action against non-compliant companies that were exclusively listed (ELCs) on dissemination board and their promoters-directors. SEBI action includes barring the company, its promoters-directors from market for 10 years, freezing their shares, and attachment of bank accounts and other assets of these promoters-directors. 
 
Last year in October, SEBI had asked these ELCs to submit a plan of action to designated stock exchange to list or provide an exit to shareholders. The submission period was extended till 30 June 2017. As per SEBI, as on 30 June 2017, there were about 2,000 companies on the dissemination board, out of which 376 have submitted their plan of action. Almost 1,088 companies are untraceable and about 536 companies have not yet submitted any plan of action.
 
 
"Out of 536 ELCs, there are few ELCs, which have made representation to SEBI or Stock Exchanges and their representations are under examination. SEBI has extended the time to submit plan of action by such ELCs till 30 September 2017," the market regulator said in a release. 
 
"With respect to the 1,088 companies, which are not traceable, a process has been initiated for their inclusion in the list of companies identified as 'Vanishing' maintained by Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Once a company is declared as vanishing, SEBI debars the directors and promoters of such companies from accessing the capital market, in addition to actions that may be taken by Registrar of Companies under the MCA, including prosecution against promoters and directors of such companies," it added.

 

Public Interest
Aadhaar: Counsels to jointly request Chief Justice to set up Constitution Bench
Moneylife Digital Team
07 July 2017
The Government and petitioners in the Aadhaar matter on Friday agreed to approach the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Jagdish Singh Khehar, requesting him to set up a Constitution Bench for early disposal of the main case. 
 
The Supreme Court heard applications for interim relief to stay notifications, which make unique identification (UID) number or Aadhaar, a biometrics-linked identity number for residents, mandatory for availing of any benefits and entitlements. The applications are by the same petitioners whose challenge against the constitutionality of the Aadhaar Act is pending before a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. 
 
The hearing began with the senior counsel for the petitioners, Shyam Divan, taking the Bench through the earlier orders of the Supreme Court, including those of 11 August 2015 and the 15 October 2015, which clearly stated that Aadhaar shall be purely voluntary. 
 
Mr Divan emphasised that the case deals with a vital Constitutional question, as allowing the Aadhaar project to go ahead unchecked in this manner, seeking linking of Aadhaar to almost every transaction and aspect in life, is effectively reducing the citizen to a 12-digit number and transforming the country into a concentration camp for its citizens.  
 
The Court was of the view that, given that the entire matter was before a Constitution Bench and that the litigation on Aadhaar has been going on for years, the correct course would be for both the parties, that is, the petitioners and the government, to jointly mention before and impress upon the Chief Justice to constitute a Constitution Bench to finally dispose of the entire batch of petitions.  Attorney General KK Venugopal, who was present in Court, agreed to join Mr Divan for a mentioning before the CJI early next week for that purpose. 
 
The Bench, headed by Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Navin Sinha, indicated that in the eventuality of the CJI not being able to form a Constitution bench, the petitioners may come back to the court and argue for interim relief.
 
Today's hearing marks the first time that the government has agreed to mention before the CJI to constitute a larger bench to finally hear the Constitutional challenge to the project and the Aadhaar Act. In October 2015, the government had mentioned before the then CJI, HL Dattu, to get the Constitution Bench only to hear and decide their applications for modifying the 11 August order. 
 
The notifications make Aadhaar mandatory for a number of schemes, including for children to get hot cooked meals, several scholarships for disabled students and students in SC, ST, OBC categories, schemes for relief for women rescued from trafficking, bonded labourers, and relief for Bhopal gas leak victims. The notifications make possession of an Aadhaar number, or proof of enrolment in Aadhaar database, mandatory. 
 
Petitioners have prayed that imposing enrolment in Aadhaar as a pre-condition for availing of social benefits violates the fundamental rights of citizens. It is causing denial of benefits to persons, who are otherwise legally entitled to the benefits, at enrolment stages, as well as when they face biometric rejection, data errors, network errors, and other problems.
 
These applications were earlier heard on 9 May 2017 and then on 27 June 2017 by a vacation bench consisting of Justice Khanwilkar and Justice Sinha. 
 
Justice Chelameswar also headed the Bench that passed the order dated 11 August 2015 that referred the batch of petitions challenging the Aadhaar project to a Constitution Bench as it felt it required a definitive pronouncement on, among other issues, the issue of the existence and scope of a fundamental right to privacy under the Constitution of India.   

COMMENTS

Feroza Saran

1 hour ago

Similar schemes have been scrapped by other countries in the West. Originally the pan card, and other cards were sufficient ID proofs. The Aadhar card is a violation of the right to privacy, and should not be made mandatory at all, considering the fact that there have been glaring mistakes with regularity in all such schemes.

