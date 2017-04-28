CBI names Rose Valley chief, Trinamool MPs in supplementary charge sheet

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar, The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against three of the accused in the Rose Valley chit fund scam including the company chief and two Trinamool Congress MPs who were arrested earlier.

"The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in Bhubaneswar in the ongoing Rose Valley chit fund scam investigation. The names of Rose Valley Group chairperson Gautam Kundu, and Trinamool Congress MPs Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay are mentioned in the chargesheet," a senior CBI officer said.

In the chargesheet, the CBI indicted Bandyopadhyay, Pal and a Rose Valley subsidiary under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 6 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act.

It also slapped Section 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (abusing position as a public servant) against the Trinamool MPs.

"The investigation revealed that both the said accused persons in criminal conspiracy with then CMD of said Group of Companies allegedly abused their official position and participated & aided the illegal fund collection business of the company.

"They allegedly promoted the illegal business of the company by writing letters to the Regulators favouring the company and also by sharing the dais with accused directors in various functions for canvassing about the schemes. In lieu of which they received alleged huge financial benefits in cash as well as in kind," said a CBI statement.

Bandyopadhyay, a four-time Lok Sabha MP, has been under CBI arrest since January 3 for his alleged links with the ponzi scam, while Paul, the other Trinamool MP, was arrested December 30 last year on the same charges.

Kundu, Rose valley group chairman, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 2015 under the criminal charges and provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He was handed over to the CBI later.

Thousands of people were allegedly cheated in West Bengal and Odisha in the ponzi scam that allegedly promised astronomical returns to its depositors.

