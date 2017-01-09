BUY
CBI arrests Rourkela Steel Plant executive BD Purma for graft
IANS
09 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) Executive Director B.P. Burma for allegedly taking bribe to pass a tender.
 
The CBI also arrested Binay Kumar Singh, who had allegedly given the Rs one lakh bribe to Burma. Singh is a representative of a company which supplies refractories to the RSP, said CBI sources.
 
Meanwhile, the investigating agency was examining Burma's bank accounts in Rourkela.
 
Earlier on Sunday, a six-member team of the CBI raided Burma's residence and office in Rourkela and seized Rs 20 lakh cash in notes of Rs 2,000 denomination from his possession. 
 
Besides, the officials also seized some important documents during the search.
 
Investigation into the seizure of cash from Burma's possession was currently underway, said CBI sources.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

In ICU We Trust… Too Much?
Prof Dr BM Hegde
09 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Intensive-care units (ICUs), a relatively recent invention in Western medical emergency care management of critically ill patients, have been of dubious value ever since these were introduced on the logic that more care is better care. The truth, however, is otherwise.
 
In essence, watchful expectancy and minimum intervention seems to be scientifically a better choice that lets the in-built healing power of the body do its job. The do it-fix it attitude of the medical establishment does not allow the human body’s built-in wisdom to work. We believe that we could do all the adjustments ourselves from outside, to let the patient recover. This last one is a myth, as millions of chemical reactions occur inside every cell every minute and our biochemical balancing will certainly get out of control in any emergency situation.
 
Moreover, our body systems are able to make lots of adjustments as and when needed, including transmutation—transforming sodium into potassium, etc. There is so much of water in the extra-cellular compartment that water can easily enter the vascular compartment when needed, making our drop per drop fluid replacement calculations go awry. Even as much as a bottle of spare blood always remains in the pelvic veins for emergency so that auto-transfusion is done. when necessary. 
 
How could we be accurate in our fluid and electrolyte balance in such a situation? This could be one of the reasons for so called unexplained deaths. When all the known parameters are normal, the so-called euboxic state, patients could die due to our dysboxic calculations.
 
Although formal studies of the conscious state of the unconscious mind have not been done so far, anecdotal references indicate the so-called intensive-care therapy is not all that pleasant for the patient. Rather, it could be a real torture. 
 
A couple of instances come to mind. Dr Johnston was a great zoologist specialising in the field of delivery by pregnant lionesses. It is said that the pregnant lioness, during delivery, is very sensitive to noise or outside intervention. On one occasion, Dr Johnston was photographing a lioness delivering its offspring from very close quarters. He had taken all precautions to observe perfect silence, except for the camera’s clicking sound. As he clicked, the lioness became aware of the presence of a human being and pounced on him with ferocity. The forest guards intervened barely in time and shot the lioness dead.
 
Dr Johnston survived by the skin of his teeth and took months to recover. Now, writing his memoirs, Dr Johnston talks of his blissful happiness as the lioness was crushing him and says that the worst part of his intensive-care and surgical experience was when the doctors and nurses were intervening in the hospital! He wished he had stayed on under the lioness’s crush forever and ever after! 
 
Similar was the experience of Professor Jill Bolte Taylor of the Harvard neurobiology department. She had a stroke of the right side of the body with loss of speech, one early morning as she was having a shower. She became deeply unconscious and was transported to Harvard’s neurological theatres. It took her a good six years for complete recovery. 
 
In retrospect, she still remembers that the best time of her life was when she was getting the stroke and there was complete compression of her left brain hemisphere due to bleeding. At that time, she only had the right side of her brain working and was in a state of happiness that she now describes as nirvana. Her ego melted and she was one with the universe. There were no boundary walls and she felt completely connected with others and one with them. The worst part of her life, she says, was when the doctors started working on her! 
 
Many other stories of those who have survived cardiac arrest show how distressed these unconscious patients were when they were having what we call helpful interventions from outside. 
 
Let us look at all these cases holistically to get a view of the unconscious consciousness of critically ill people on the ventilator in the ICU. If the late J Jayalalithaa had her way and came back to life, she may have punished all those responsible for keeping her in an ICU for a month and a half. 

SuchindranathAiyerS

1 day ago

My father was murdered by the Sagar Apollo Hospital ICU where Doctors and watchmen walked in their shoes:

Economy & Nation
Asset deterioration a challenge for Indian banks: Moody's
IANS
09 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Global credit rating agency Moody's on Monday said asset deterioration is a challenge for Indian banks over the medium-term.
 
Moody's Investor's Service and its Indian affiliate ICRA Ltd said in a statement the prospect for Indian banks were subdued.
 
"Asset quality will remain a negative driver of the credit profiles of most rated Indian banks and the stock of impaired loans. Non-performing loans (NPLs) and standard restructured loans will still rise during the horizon of our outlook," Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst Alka Anbarasu said.
 
"We expect the pace of deterioration in asset quality over the next 12-18 months should be lower than what was seen over the last five years, and especially compared to FY2016, even as we consider those remaining problem loans which have not been recognised as such in several large accounts," Anbarasu added.
 
According to Moody's, Indian banks would increase their focus on resolving some of the large problem loan accounts.
 
Anbarasu said there will be increased pace of debt restructuring under various schemes designed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). But the weak reserving and pressure on profitability would limit bank's ability to go for bad loan account resolution under RBI schemes.
 
From ICRA's viewpoint, a muted level of credit off-take -- on the back of weak demand, increasing competition and greater disintermediation -- will continue to exert downward pressure on lending rates.
 
"Such a development will be partly offset by the fall in the cost of funds, but stubbornly high operating expense levels and elevated credit costs will continue to dent profitability matrices for the banks," said Karthik Srinivasan, an ICRA Senior Vice President.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

