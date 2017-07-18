BUY
Can't make public the names of big defaulters, RBI tells SC
IANS
18 July 2017
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday told the Supreme Court that it could not make public the identities of the big defaulters of loans as such disclosure could severely impact the businesses.
 
Telling the bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar that disclosing the names of big defaulters could adversely impact the businesses, the RBI said that there were laws that can be looked into to decide whether the identities of big decision can be made public. 
 
The central bank, which has already submitted the list of big defaulters in a sealed cover, said: "There are a series of statutes that can be looked into to decide whether the disclosure can be made."
 
As the apex bank insisted that it could not make public the names of big defaulters, the court asked it to file an affidavit on the issue and directed the hearing of the matter after four weeks.
 
The RBI's stance in response to a plea by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation which is seeking the disclosure of the names of all defaulters who owe more than Rs 500 crore to the banks. 
 
The court also wanted to know how the public-owned banks and financial institutions advancing large scale loans without proper guidelines. The RBI was asked to tell the court if there were guidelines on advancing of loans and whether adequate procedures to recover them. 
 
The top court had, in the earlier hearings on the PIL, expressed concern over the rising bad loans. The CPIL had moved the court in 2003 pointing to bad loans advanced to a few companies by the state-owned Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

COMMENTS

GLN Prasad

8 hours ago

Protect them carefully Mylord. Use Revenue Recovery Act on small borrowers.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
GST Council hikes cess on cigarettes
IANS
18 July 2017
The GST Council on Monday raised the compensation cess rates on cigarettes in view of the reduction in tax on the demerit good under the new indirect tax regime. This will rake in an additional revenue of Rs 5,000 crore for the exchequer.
 
"In the first 15 days of GST implementation, it was noted that 28 per cent tax plus compensation cess on cigarettes, when translated, had not factored in the impact of cascading effect, resulting in windfall gains for cigarette companies," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said here.
 
He was speaking after the urgently called 19th Council meet which took place through videoconferencing here as state Finance Ministers were not present in the national capital.
 
"The total tax incidence on cigarettes in the GST regime has come down, compared with total tax in pre-GST regime. While any reduction in tax incidence on items of mass consumption would be welcome, the same would be unacceptable in case of demerit goods like cigarettes," the Finance Ministry said.
 
Cigarettes have been kept in the highest GST slab of 28 per cent in line with the weighted average VAT rate of 28.7 per cent in the earlier regime. 
 
The compensation cess on cigarettes consists of two components -- an ad valorem tax of 5 per cent and a numerical amount on each category of filter and non-filter varieties.
 
While the ad valorem remains the same, the numerical amount depending on the length of cigarettes was increased here on Monday by the Council.
 
For non-filter 65 mm cigarettes, the numerical cess has been raised to Rs 2,076 per 1,000 units; for non-filter 65-70 mm cigarettes it is Rs 3,668 per 1,000 units. 
 
For filter category, 65 mm cigarettes will be charged Rs 2,076 per 1,000 units, 65-70 mm will be charged Rs 2,747 per 1,000 units and 70-75 mm will be charged Rs 3,668 per 1,000 units.
 
For other filter cigarettes the ad valorem has been increased to 36 per cent plus Rs 4,170 per 1,000 units.
 
The new tax rates will come into effect from Monday midnight, Jaitley said.
 
"The anomaly was noticed within 15 days of GST implementation. The lower incidence would have reflected either in companies reducing the prices of cigarettes, which is not advisable, or transfer of the profit to their balance sheets," he said adding that the matter thus needed urgent attention of the states.
 
The Minister said the decision to increase cess was taken unanimously by all states.
 
Jaitley said the total taxpayer base under the GST will easily exceed 80 lakh, the number originally registered under the previous indirect tax regime, which also had duplication because of registrations under Value Added Tax and excise.
 
So far, 75 lakh new and old registrations have been made under the GST, he said.
 
"This figure will comfortably exceed the original number of taxpayers. It is evident that there has been an increase in the taxpayer base," Jaitley said.
 
User

Economy & Nation
Government refuses new opportunity to exchange demonetised notes
IANS
18 July 2017
The Central government on Monday refused to give another opportunity to exchange demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and 1,000 to those who couldn't do it by the deadline of December 30, 2016, saying this would defeat the very objective of eliminating black money.
 
In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, Finance Ministry Under Secretary T. Narasimha said: "The very object of demonetisation and elimination of black money will be defeated if a window is opened for a further period as people in possession of the SBNs (specified bank notes) would have had sufficient time and opportunity to carefully plan the reasons and executed for not depositing the SBNs within the permitted period of December 30, 2016.
 
"Any number of 'benami' transactions and proxy users for the purpose of producing and depositing the old notes would then arise and the departments would have gr eat difficulty in deciding any genuine case from the numerous bogus ones, it said, and sought dismissal of petitions seeking another chance.
 
The government on Monday also said that even possessing the demonetised currency notes was an offence. 
 
The Union Finance Ministry's stand came in response to the top court asking the Central government on July 4 to consider giving another opportunity to those who couldn't exchange their demonetised currency notes.
 
Even in the earlier hearings, the government had resisted the suggestion to give another opportunity to people who could not deposit their demonitised currency notes by December 30 saying t hat it has taken a "conscious decision" not to extend the period except for NRIs, and security personnel posted in remote areas, which ended on March 31.
 
The government had also said it was not legally bound to come out with a fresh notification to grant grace period or window for depositing scrapped currency notes.
 
The top court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the government's decision not to allow the public at large to deposit demonetised currency notes till March 31 as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others as the window ended on December 30 last year.
 
The petitioner have also referred to Modi's speech on November 8, 2016 and subsequent notification of the Reserve Bank of India, holding that people may deposit demonetised currency notes at specific RBI branches up to March 31, 2017 after complying with certain procedural requirements.
 
User

COMMENTS

Mihir

9 hours ago

So, SBNs deposited by 30-Dec-16 were all genuine and none bogus. If you are allowed to deposit now, some of it will be bogus. Whom are you fooling Mr. Modi and Mr. Patel? At least give us a count of the deposited SBNs. Or have you lost the count?

REPLY

